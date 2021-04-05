New Covid-19 clusters at bars in Bangkok’s Thong Lor and Ekkamai areas | Thaiger

Bangkok
New Covid-19 clusters at bars in Bangkok’s Thong Lor and Ekkamai areas
New Covid-19 clusters have been reported at several bars and pubs in Bangkok, primarily off Sukhumvit Road. So far, 40 people have tested positive for Covid-19 after visiting entertainment venues in Bangkok. Those who have visited bars in the Thong Lor, where most of the infections were reported, are asked to go to the website “BKKcovid19” and fill out an assessment.
Covid-19 cases reported in Bangkok from March 25 to 27:
- 21 cases at Krystal in Thong Lor
- 8 cases at Beer House in Ekkamai
- 5 cases at Bla Bla Pub and Dollar Bangkok in Thong Lor
- 3 cases at The Cassette Music Bar and Pub Dirty in Ekkamai
- 3 cases at Baan Phahol Cafe and Bar in Chatuchak
The bars and pubs with reported Covid-19 cases have been sprayed down with disinfectant. The cases are linked to Covid-19 clusters at bars in Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom and Bangkok. The Disease Control Department director general Opas Karnkawinpong says musicians and pubgoers often went to multiple venues in the same night.
“Most pubgoers do not hang out at a single place. That was why the cluster could spread very quickly.”
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration says that anyone who has visited the venues with reported Covid-19 infections should call 02-203-2393 or 02-203-2396.
SOURCES: Thai PBS | Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Investigations continue after 5 people die during Bangkok house fire rescue
Police and BMA officials are continuing their investigations today after 5 people – 4 of them volunteer emergency responders – died as a building collapsed while rescuers were trying to find a man trapped inside. Another person was trapped, alive, under the rubble and was the subject of a longer rescue later yesterday.
The fire took place early yesterday morning at the Krisada Nakhon Village 31, on the west side of the Chao Phraya River. The fire took hold and raged through the building until collapsing while volunteer firefighters were still inside trying to control the spread of the blaze. The property was a large three-story home of around 250 square metres. The house was reportedly a company building where eight people resided who worked for the company.
Firefighters from Bangkok Fire and Rescue and volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation were trying to rescue a 35 yer old man from the inferno when the collapse happened. He was trapped in one of the lower floor bathrooms at the time.
According to The Pattaya News, the fire is reported to have started near the front of the property. Police suspect an electrical short circuit at this time as the cause of the fire starting. 7 people escaped but the 35 year old was trapped, prompting the resuce effort. 4 of the rescuers were also crushed when the building collapsed during the rescue.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Bangkok
Reporter banned from Government House says police aimed a gun at her at rally
A Thai reporter who has been banned from Government House claims a police officer pointed a gun at her, 2 days before the run-in with the PM that led to her removal from the press gallery. Kamonthip Aungsakularporn found her access to Government House revoked after challenging PM Prayut Chan-o-cha over claims that Thailand was forcing Burmese refugees back over the border.
During her questioning, PM Prayuth Chan-o-cha appeared to take offence to her stance, as she had one of her feet pointing at him. He asked her to adjust her seating position and, within hours of the press conference ending, her access to the building was revoked. A government spokesman insists the reason she was barred was not related to the foot ‘cultural faux-pas’, but was instead a result of her criticism of working conditions at Government House.
It’s not the first time the PM has clashed with reporters during media briefings. At a press conference last month, he decided to evade some uncomfortable questions by spraying hand sanitiser at journalists as he casually strolled off the podium and out of the room. In 2014, he threw a banana peel at a camera crew after they asked him to face the camera.
Meanwhile, Kamonthip claims that 2 days before the clash with the PM, a police officer pointed a gun at her while she was covering a protest near Government House. According to a Coconuts report, the authorities were dispersing pro-democracy activists, when one officer raised a gun and pointed it at Kamonthip, ordering her to stop filming.
The reporter subsequently posted a recording of the incident to her Twitter feed. In the footage, she could be heard asking the police officer why she couldn’t record what was happening, and why the police were brandishing weapons at a peaceful protest. Kamonthip has since deleted her Twitter account following her run-in with the PM.
Meanwhile, she has been rebuked by the Thai Journalists Association, who accuse her of showing a lack of respect to her seniors. In Thailand, pointing ones foot at someone is a big no-no, although less so among the younger generation. In Thai culture, feet are viewed as unclean and offensive, meaning it’s considered very rude to point them at someone.
SOURCE: Coconuts
Bangkok
Reporter hospitalised with mystery illness after being bitten by monkey
A reporter who visited the Bangkok home of an obese monkey before it was removed by The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, is being treated in hospital after being bitten by the macaque. “Godzilla” found fame overnight after he was removed from his owner due to concerns about his weight.
Godzilla had been living at a market in the Minburi district of the capital and weighs more than 20 kilograms as a result of passers-by feeding him a diet of junk food. The average weight of a fully-grown macaque is 10 kilograms. DNP officials, concerned that the monkey’s obesity could be life-threatening, decided to seize him from his owner on Thursday. The day before he was removed, a news reporter visited his home on assignment. Now medical staff at Paolo Hospital Phaholyothin say they’re worried about the condition of PPTV reporter, Natcha Norphong.
It’s understood that on arrival at the home of the monkey’s owner, Natcha was initially reluctant to touch the animal. When the owner informed her that it was safe to do so, she approached the macaque, who then sank his teeth into her, biting right down to the bone.
According to a Nation Thailand report, doctors say Natcha’s white blood cell count has dropped to 3,000/ml. Normal levels are around 4,500-10,000/ml. It’s understood she is unable to get out of bed and, while no virus was detected in her blood, doctors believe she may have a bone infection.
A veterinarian from the DNP says monkeys can also carry rabies and tetanus. There is nothing to indicate that Godzilla was ever vaccinated.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
