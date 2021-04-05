New Covid-19 clusters at bars in Bangkok’s Thong Lor and Ekkamai areas | Thaiger

New Covid-19 clusters have been reported at several bars and pubs in Bangkok, primarily off Sukhumvit Road. So far, 40 people have tested positive for Covid-19 after visiting entertainment venues in Bangkok. Those who have visited bars in the Thong Lor, where most of the infections were reported, are asked to go to the website “BKKcovid19” and fill out an assessment.

Covid-19 cases reported in Bangkok from March 25 to 27:

21 cases at Krystal in Thong Lor

8 cases at Beer House in Ekkamai

5 cases at Bla Bla Pub and Dollar Bangkok in Thong Lor

3 cases at The Cassette Music Bar and Pub Dirty in Ekkamai

3 cases at Baan Phahol Cafe and Bar in Chatuchak

The bars and pubs with reported Covid-19 cases have been sprayed down with disinfectant. The cases are linked to Covid-19 clusters at bars in Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom and Bangkok. The Disease Control Department director general Opas Karnkawinpong says musicians and pubgoers often went to multiple venues in the same night.

“Most pubgoers do not hang out at a single place. That was why the cluster could spread very quickly.”

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration says that anyone who has visited the venues with reported Covid-19 infections should call 02-203-2393 or 02-203-2396.

SOURCES: Thai PBS | Bangkok Post

