4,500 daily bus trips coming up during Thailand’s Songkran holidays

Photo via NNT.

Travel lovers can look forward to 4,500 daily bus trips during Thailand’s Songkran holidays.

The Transport Company has announced that it will be operating 4,500 daily trips on state-owned and private buses and vans during the Songkran holidays. The company will carry people from Bangkok back to other provinces.

The Songkran festival, which takes place from April 10 to 15, is the Thai New Year and is one of the busiest times for travel in the country. This year, the Transport Company is expecting a 10% increase in passengers during the April 10-12 period, NNT reported.

After the five-day holiday period, the company expects around 53,000 people to return to Bangkok each day from April 16 to 18. To accommodate this, the Transport Company and its private concessionaires will provide 3,300 trips to Bangkok.

The managing director of the Transport Company, Sanyalak Panwattanalikhit, has advised passengers to arrive at the bus terminals about two to three hours before the scheduled departure time. He added that tickets can be purchased from ticket booths at the terminals, or through the company’s website, app, or ticket agents nationwide.

To encourage more people to use their services, the Transport Company will also provide a 10% discount to travelers before and after the Songkran period. Additionally, the company’s maintenance service center in Rangsit will offer free checking for private vehicles until April 12.

During the Songkran travel period, the company has also requested cooperation from the Krung Thep Apiwat Central Terminal to use the central railway station for the buses to make U-turns when the Morchit Bus Terminal becomes congested with traffic.

The Songkran festival is known worldwide and is celebrated to honour family values, pay respect to seniors, and participate in traditional ceremonies throughout the nation’s temples. Filled full of festivals, fun and frolics, April is one of the most celebrated months of the year in Thailand, as the festival is one of the most culturally important celebrations in the kingdom.