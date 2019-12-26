Solar eclipse today across Thailand. Here’s how to watch it. | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Solar eclipse today across Thailand. Here’s how to watch it.
CAUTION: Looking at the sun directly and without proper equipment is dangerous and can cause blindness. Read more, along with some guidelines for viewing the solar eclipse, HERE.
How it will look in your area below…
The skies will darken across Thailand around midday today. The further south you are, the darker it will get as the moon moves over the face of the sun, casting a partial shadow on the earth. The midday sun will partly vanish and a shadow will pass over the Kingdom. The solar eclipse is a completely natural phenomenon. You will able to experience the relatively rare phenomenon anywhere in a band from India and across south east Asia today.
The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand is participating with 400 schools that are members of its astronomy network to watch today’s astronomical phenomenon. Selected locations are Princess Sirindhorn Astropark in Chiang Mai, the Chachoengsao Northeastern Regional Observatory, along with the Regional Observatory for the Public in Nakhon Ratchasima and in Songkhla. Students and astronomers are gathering from 9am this morning as the phenomenon begins and will peak just before midday today.
While Singapore, Sri Lanka, India and Indonesia will all enjoy a full solar eclipse, Thailand will experience a partial one, whereby the moon only partly obscures the sun. In Bangkok, the sun will be obscured by 56%, and by 40% in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Mai. But, Yala in the southernmost point of Thailand will witness the most impressive spectacle, with the moon set to eclipse 81% of the sun.
If it’s a cloudy day you won’t be able to witness the moon’s shadow over the front of the sun but you will still notice that everything goes darker.
Here’s a tried and fool-proof way to watch today’s solar eclipse. Try THIS.
And in the far south of Thailand….
FACT: A solar eclipse always occurs about two weeks before or after a lunar eclipse. Usually, there are two eclipses in a row, but other times, there are three during the same eclipse season.
SOURCE: Time and Date
Bangkok
Chinese phone scam gangs using Thailand to hack into WeChat app
Police have raided a hotel in the Ratchada district of Bangkok after being tipped off that a group of young Chinese were spending all the time in their rooms. Hotel staff became suspicious after they were calling room service for all their meals, never venturing outside and refusing to allow the housekeeping staff in to clean the rooms.
The Economic Crime Suppression Division led the raid on Christmas Eve, December 24.
Three Chinese nationals aged between 23 and 25 were arrested. Officials also found 116 Chinese mobile phones, 119 sim cards packages, 90 USB charging cables and a laptop. According to investigators, the group was using Thailand as a base to hack into a popular Chinese social networking site.
They had bought a large number of local Thai sim cards and installed them into Android compatible phones manufactured in China that they’d brought with them into Thailand. They were then hacking the Chinese-based messaging and chat platform “We-chat” to create fake accounts that were unable to be verified and then sell on the black market.
According to The Nation, fake We-chat accounts are in high demand among online scammers and fraudsters in China, and the group was creating thousands of these fake accounts every day.
Police said the Chinese hacking gangs were using Thailand as a base to commit the crimes. They noted it was a growing trend and that fake accounts and Thai sim cards could be used for terrorism and other offences and tarnish the image of the country.
At this stage the Chinese hackers have been charged under the “alien workers working without permission”. Thai and Chinese authorities are co-ordinating to prosecute the members and probably deport them.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Samut Sakhon temple Abbot accused of sexual abuse of up to 19 temple novices
PHOTO: Police
The acting abbot at a temple in Samut Sakhon has been arrested following allegations that he held captive and sexually abused a list of young novice monks. It’s been reported that the youngest was only 8 years old. Samut Sakhon is just to the east of Bangkok, facing the Gulf of Thailand.
40 year old Phra Khru Sangkharak Saksit Kittiko was arrested early this morning. He has told police he denies the allegations and claims “bullies” had made false claims about him. The arrest warrant issued by the Samut Sakhon Provincial Court yesterday charging the man of molesting minors and coercing them into performing lewd acts. The temple has 19 novices and 10 temple boys.
Officials from the Department of Social Development and Welfare led the arrest today at the Wat Pa Suwatthanaram in Ban Phaeo district, escorted by local police.
The arrested monk has already been defrocked and resumed his lay name, Saksit Sonbanphaeo. Testimonies from the alleged victims, their parents and nuns at the temple, have alleged the victims, aged between 8 and 19 years of age, had their phones taken from them to prevent them taking photos or video of any of the activities.
But some of the older victims were able to get photographic evidence and alert their parents, who contacted police.
The chairman of the Help Crime Victims Club Facebook page, Atchariya Ruangrattanapong, accused the Abbbot of binding his victims’ wrists and legs before sexually abusing them.
Social workers were present during the arrests at the temple and have been counselling the boys. The National Office of Buddhism is being asked to investigate whether any former novices were also victimised in the past.
A search yesterday uncovered mobile phones belonging to temple novices as well as used condoms found on temple grounds.
SOURCE: Thailand Today | Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Dream Group scales back their Asia hotel expansion plans
New York-based Dream Hotel Group’s plans to expand in Asia have turned into somewhat of a nightmare. The Group has closed its regional office in Bangkok shortly after hiring new executives to push forward with expansion earlier this year. A Pattaya ‘Dream’ has also failed to eventuate this year.
The push in Asia, which kicked off last year with the establishment of a regional office in the Thai capital, was dampened last week with news that the developer of Dream Phuket Hotel & Spa, the Singapore-based investment company Castlewood Group, had gone into liquidation. Dream Phuket Hotel & Spa opened in November 2015 under a franchise agreement with the Dream Hotel Group.
In reporting the news last week, The Thaiger was contacted by the Phuket hotel’s management informing us that the operations at the Cherngtalay-based hotel in Phuket was still in full swing. Indeed the hotel is still accepting bookings next year.
In announcing the opening of the Dream project in Phuket four years ago, Dream Hotel Group was also planning “20 Dream Hotels over the next 10 years.” That ‘dream’ no longer appears to be in the Groups’ plans. A Dream Hotel in Pattaya, scheduled to open this year, didn’t materialise.
The Straits Times, the Singapore daily newspaper, reported last week that Castlewood Group owed creditors, comprising mostly local retail investors, about US$107 million. Disgruntled investors had even lodged a police report speculating that Castlewood Group “might have been a scam”, as reported in The Straits Times.
The original article quoted an investor saying she had stayed at the resort in 2015 on a trip paid for by Castlewood giving her assurance that she had invested in a credible development. She said that she, and her husband, had invested a total of US$210,000. They then received US$16,000 during the first year but no payouts since.
They said the first they heard about any problems with their Castlewood Group investment was when they read The Straits Times article. A number of investors have since contacted The Thaiger with enquires about what was happening with the Phuket-based resort, most of them concerned about ever seeing a return for their investment through Castlewood Group. We’ve referred them to Nexia TS who is the Singapore accounting firm handling the liquidation.
Dream Hotel Group’s chief executive, Jay Stein, says the franchise with Castlewood Group won’t be terminated.
“The hotel continues to operate as it has from its initial opening.”
Phuket Dream Hotel’s management contacted The Thaiger last week asking us to add a quote to our story from them about the viability of the Phuket Dream Hotel.
“The liquidation is for Singapore assets only, NOT Thai assets, the (Phuket) hotel is not being liquidated and operating as normal.”
The Phuket News also reported the next day that the hotel is not affected by Castlewood Group’s liquidation.
“The liquidation is for Castlewood’s Singapore assets only, and not its Thai assets. The hotel is not being liquidated and we are operating as normal,” – GM Chris Adams.
“We have been a strong performer in the Phuket market for the last four years and we will continue to build our business for many years to come.”
Aside from the Dream Hotel Phuket, the only ‘Dream’ branded hotel in Asia is Dream Bangkok in the Asoke district. It’s been running for over a decade (The Thaiger has stayed their twice). There have been plans to upgrade the hotel of about 100 rooms.
“Dream Hotel Group continues to operate the Dream Bangkok and we are still looking at plans for a hotel renovation.”
Whilst turning their attention away from Asia, the Dream Group say they “have a renewed focus on development in North America including the US, Canada, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.”
SOURCE: Skift | The Straits Times
Top 10 things to avoid in Thailand
Top 10 scams in Thailand
New cruise to Lan Ha Bay, Vietnam
So you want to move to Vietnam?
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and cures
Chiang Mai – the wellness destination
Booming regional meth industry – Thailand, Myanmar, China and Laos
“Medical cannabis is no panacea” – Thai FDA
Bangkok is #1 in travel index for fourth year in a row
The baht keeps surging – and other predictions for the Thai economy in 2020
Two Aussies, Nigerian and Thai arrested with a kilogram of crystal meth – VIDEO
Thai government introduces property stimulus package
German busted for 5 day overstay in Pattaya
German dies after fall from condo’s 27th floor
Hotel association wants rules on short-term rentals, home sharing
Chiang Mai rescue worker disguises himself to thwart student suicide
Live links to watch Thailand solar eclipse today
Burmese migrants are chasing months of back-pay from Chiang Rai plantation
Thai reporter sentenced to 2 years jail over Twitter comment
Woman shocked by eight million baht monthly power bill
Pattaya windsurfer discovers floating body
Solar eclipse today across Thailand. Here’s how to watch it.
Chinese phone scam gangs using Thailand to hack into WeChat app
Samut Sakhon temple Abbot accused of sexual abuse of up to 19 temple novices
Dream Group scales back their Asia hotel expansion plans
A Krabi palm plantation returned as a community forest. Protesters want more.
Plearn Wan ‘retro’ shopping village to close its doors in Hua Hin
Go easy on the antibiotics, warn Thai medical experts
Thai court upholds life sentence for Lao drug kingpin
Plastic microbeads to be banned in cosmetic products
สปอยล์ตัวอย่าง Wonder Woman 1984 – มีอะไรน่าสนใจบ้าง
สรุปดราม่า #อาม่าตบเด็ก เดือดขึ้นเทรนด์อันดับ 1
ปมอาม่าตบเด็ก โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก
โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก ปมเหตุอาม่าตบเด็ก
คุ้มสุดในโลก สาวขายไอโฟน แถมฟรีภาพสุดเซ็กซี่
พลเมืองดี เล่าวินาทีเห็นสมคิดบนรถไฟ จนแจ้งตำรวจจับ [คลิป]
ทัพวอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย เก็บตัวโคราช พร้อมลุยคัดโอลิมปิก มกราคมนี้
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
ธนาธรขอบคุณทุกคน รักษาไฟหวังอย่ามอดดับ ทวงอนาคตเราคืนมา
12 ธันวา ถ่ายทอดสดพระราชพิธีบรมราชาภิเษกทางชลมารค
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 1 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้
ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562
แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง
สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ
Trending
- Expats3 days ago
Retiring in Thailand, most of the things you need to know
- Bangkok3 days ago
Senate calls for urgent expansion Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport
- Thailand1 day ago
Go easy on the antibiotics, warn Thai medical experts
- Crime4 days ago
Man arrested for using Twitter and Thai postal service to sell “ice”
- Crime2 days ago
Thai Ponzi scheme investigations wrap up
- Economy3 days ago
Baht to remain strong into 2020: Kasikorn Research Centre
- Bangkok3 days ago
Thanathorn’s “flash mob” enjoys widespread support amongst Thais
- Thailand2 days ago
Where are Thai airbnb customers staying over the holiday period?