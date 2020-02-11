Slain policemen honoured in Royal ceremony | The Thaiger

Hot News
Slain policemen honoured in Royal ceremony
The two policemen who died ending the shooting rampage in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima were honourably received in a royally sponsored bathing ceremony in Bangkok yesterday.
The bodies of Captain Trakul Tha-asa and Senior Sergeant Major Petcharat Kamchadpai, both 35 years old, were transported on ceremonial trucks from Nakhon Ratchasima to Bangkok, their coffins covered with the national flag. Senior officers and guards honoured them in a ceremony. Later the bodies were moved to their home towns for funerals.
National police chief Chakthip Chaijinda praised all of the anti-terrorism officers assigned to end the shooting rampage at Terminal 21 mall in Korat, central Nakhon Ratchasima. He commended their dedication and willingness to sacrifice their lives to protect the innocent, as the shooter used military weapons capable of penetrating body armour.
Trakul and Petcharat were anti-terrorism officers of the Metropolitan Police Bureau. Their families will initially receive compensation of about 2.5 million baht each.
Last night, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announced that Their Majesties the King and Queen expressed condolences and offered moral support to the families of victims. Their Majesties also sponsored the funerals of those killed, sent representatives to visit the families and supported people cleaning up the scenes of the incident.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Myanmar
Myanmar tourism increases a massive 40% in 2019
Myanmar has ranked highest among the world’s 20 quickest-growing travel destinations over the past 12 months. The report from the United Nations World Tourism Organisation. Vietnam and The Philippines are also regional winners over the past year that made it into the top 10 best performing emerging travel destinations.
Myanmar Tourism Marketing, part of the Myanmar Tourism Federation, reports that the country enjoyed a year-on-year increase of 40.2% in tourism. Puerto Rico had a 31.2% rise and Iran at 27.9%. Also in the top 10 were Vietnam and The Philippines, ranked as the 7th and 8th top performing countries for 2019.
May Myat Mon Win, Myanmar’s Tourism Marketing chairperson says they are trying to maintain the growth.
“We need to keep this momentum going for many more years,”.
The Burmese government has introduced new regulations to facilitate easier access for tourists as a next step to open Myanmar up to the world. Myanmar grants residents of Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Macau and some Southeast Asian countries visa-free entry. People from India, the Chinese mainland, Australia, Austria, Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Russia, Spain and Switzerland are granted visas on arrival.
Citizens of more than 100 countries are also eligible for e-visas via this link and can expect approval within three days. Myanmar Tourism Marketing are launching their annual “Green Season” campaign for May through September with the support of hotels, airlines and tour operators. “Green Season” refers to the region’s annual wet season monsoon.
Although Myanmar possesses great tourist potential and attractions in many fields, much of the industry remains to be developed. Also, the number of visitors to Burma is small compared to her neighbours — outpaced by even Laos. This is primarily due to its political situation. However, after the junta transferred power to the civilian government, the tourism sector saw an increase in tourism arrivals and in 2012, tourist arrivals surpassed the one million mark for the first time. In 2013, the Tourism Master Plan was created, targeting 7.5 million arrivals by 2020 – Wikipedia
Fastest-growing travel destinations…
1. Myanmar 40.2%
2. Puerto Rico 31.2%
3. Iran 27.9%
4. Uzbekistan 27.3%
5. Montenegro 21.4%
6. Egypt 21.1%
7. Vietnam 16.2%
8. The Philippines 15.1%
9. Maldives 14.9%
10. Bahamas 14.6%
11. Qatar 14.5%
12. Armenia 14.4%
12. South Korea 14.4%
13. Turkey 14%
14. Bosnia and Herzegovina 13.7%
15. Tunisia 13.6%
16. Laos 11.5%
17. Azerbaijan 11.4%
18. Israel 10.5%
19. Lithuania 10.1%
20. Kazakhstan 10%
SOURCE: The Nation
Coronavirus
Coronavirus UPDATE: Chinese keep arriving in Thailand, UK man spreads virus to 11 others
The world death toll from the coronavirus outbreak continues to climb. Official figures put the Chinese figure at 1,016 deaths, up 108 from the day before, 1,018 worldwide. Outside of China there has only been 2 deaths reported – one in The Philippines and another in Hong Kong.
The number of cases of infection has also grown to 43,104. That’s up around 3,000 in the past 24 hours. Most of the deaths were in Hubei province, there were 103, though the number of infections reported has actually declined somewhat. Worldwide, 4,043 people have fully recovered from the virus.
Other news from around the world…
• Despite the confirmation of a new case of the 2019nCov coronavirus today, Thailand has neither restricted Chinese tourists from entering the kingdom or dropped its visa-on-arrival fee waiver, implemented last year to attract Chinese.
Thailand hasn’t imposed any bans on tourists or travellers since the outbreak of the virus, though officials are screening passengers on arrival on flights from China, and now require a health certificate to enter the country. Read more about that story HERE.
• China has “removed”, or side-lined several senior officials over their handling of the coronavirus outbreak. Party secretary for the Hubei Provincial Health Commission, and the chief of the commission, were among those sacked from their jobs. They are the most senior officials to be demoted at this stage.
A deputy director of the local Chinese Red Cross was also removed for “dereliction of duty” over alleged regularities with the handling of donations. According to Chinese state media, there have been hundreds of sackings, investigations and warnings across Hubei and other provinces.
• One of the people evacuated from Wuhan to the US last week has now tested positive to coronavirus. The patient, one of 167 passengers on a chartered State Department flight out of China carrying mostly US citizens, has now been transferred to a hospital in San Diego. It is the 13th confirmed case in the US and the seventh in California.
• Nine members of the same Hong Kong family became infected with coronavirus after allegedly sharing a hot pot meal – hot pot is a large central boiling pot of broth which diners cook their own meat and vegetables. The hot pot meal was shared on January 26.
Health officials confirmed the 10 new cases of the virus on the weekend. All but one were reported as belonging to the same family. The tenth case involved a 70 year old man, unrelated to the family. The new cases bring the number of cases in Hong Kong to 36.
All 10 were admitted for isolation and management at Ruttonjee Hospital and Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital respectively.
• A British man, who apparently contracted coronavirus on a business trip to Asia, has spread the virus to 11 other people across 3 countries.
The man, in his 50s, had visited Singapore for a sales conference for two days in January, as reported by The Guardian. Around 100 people attended the conference and one participant was from Wuhan, the Chinese city, described as the epicentre of the 2019-nCoV. Medical officials believe the UK man became infected at the conference.
Unaware that he’s contracted the virus, the man travelled from Singapore to a French ski resort, where he stayed with family for 4 days from January 24.
GRAPHIC: Worldometers
Economy
With 33 coronavirus cases, Thailand still welcomes Chinese tourists
Despite the confirmation of a new case of the 2019nCov coronavirus today, Thailand has neither restricted Chinese tourists from entering the kingdom nor dropped its visa-on-arrival fee waiver, implemented to attract Chinese.
Thailand hasn’t imposed any bans on tourists or travellers since the outbreak of the virus, though officials are screening passengers on arrival on flights from China, and now require a health certificate to enter the country from China.
Singapore has banned entry to all Chinese passport holders and foreigners who have recently visited China, and the US has banned the entry of all foreign nationals arriving from China. Japan and South Korea have only blocked visitors from Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak.
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has repeatedly reassured the public since the beginning of the outbreak.
“We are 100% in control of the situation.”
Thailand’s economy’s is highly dependent on Chinese tourism. Nearly 11 million Chinese tourists came to Thailand in 2019, accounting for 18% of the countries GDP. More than a quarter of inbound arrivals to Thailand are Chinese, and their spending is crucial for the Thai economy.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
