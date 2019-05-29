Roll the drums Phuket. Prepare the balloons. Chalong Underpass opens Friday. | The Thaiger

Hot News
Roll the drums Phuket. Prepare the balloons. Chalong Underpass opens Friday.
But it’s not Friday yet and there have been plenty of other delays. Chalong Circle’s 350 metre underpass should be open on Friday according to local highway officials.
The roadworks have profoundly changed business and movement of locals in the southern part of the island for nearly four years. Many businesses were forced to move, others went broke, some residents had to move. Getting through the mess has certainly changed the way people moved around and through Chalong and Rawai.
Electrical systems are now being tested and are the final part of the underpass’s systems to check before the all-clear is given to open to long-awaited two-lane road.
But it take months, if not years, for the local community to recover from the redirections, delays, blocked traffic and extended journeys that could take hours to get through the construction mess.
The underpass will open on Friday, one lane in each direction. The two 3.5 mete lanes will be divided by orange plastic poles. The Highways Department is assuring drivers that the lanes will be wide enough for large trucks and buses.
The underpass is the longest of the four already constructed around the island. At 350 metres in length, curved along the way, it is longer than the Darasamuth, Samkong, Airport or Bang Khun underpasses.
The new clock tower sitting on the original ‘Chalong Circle’, called the Golden Lotus Tower, cost 3 million baht and is also set to be ready by the opening date. As of 5pm on Wednesday afternoon the clocks had stopped on the new tower – perhaps part of the electrical works underway. Or perhaps not.
The new Golden Lotus Tower – PHOTO: Sue Ultmann
A photo, mid construction, of the mess that will now be called Chalong Underpass – Phuket 9
Suvarnabhumi’s third runway closer to reality
The contracts for the construction of Suvarnabhumi Airport’s third runway are ready to be signed. But it isn’t likely to happen until later this year according to Airports of Thailand (AoT).
The AoT president Nitinai Sirismatthakarn says the new 21.7 billion baht third runway, which is included in the airport’s second-phase development plan, was already approved by the cabinet.
“It could take up to six months to get the bidding process started and select the winner. The winner is expected to sign the contracts either by late this year, or early next year,” he told the Bangkok Post.
The AoT is in the process of drafting the terms of reference for the runway construction’s bidding process and that they’re likely to be forwarded to the AoT’s board for consideration by June or July this year.
The AoT is currently working on the project’s environmental and health impact assessment. Nitinai says the results from the reports will be sent to the National Environmental Board for approval.
“The process can be done in parallel with the bidding. I am confident the report will be approved.”
Bryde’s whale found dead off Petchaburi coast
PHOTOS: Troy Beer/Thai Whales
An autopsy is being conducted on a dead Bryde’s whales found off the Petchaburi coast in the Gulf of Thailand.
The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) report that they were notified of the dead Bryde’s whale being found off the Petchaburi coast yesterday. The female Bryde’s whale is about 10 metres long. It had already started to decompose.
The autopsy is being conducted by the department to examine the cause of death.
Thailand travel tax. Good idea but…
by Don Ross – ttrweekly.com
“The changes to the law came into effect on May 20. Now, the panic button has been pressed. A workable package and collection process needs to be hammered out and fast.”
Thailand is looking to introduce a tourist tax, either on arrival or departure, that will be, according to officials, used to fund accident insurance and finance restoration of tourist attractions and the environment. Well that’s the theory. Don Ross from ttrweekly.com says it’s a great idea but is wary of the implementation…
Read the original Thiager article about the proposed Tourist Tax HERE.
A talking topic for years, this time round some progress has been achieved. New legislation written in the Tourism Act allows the Ministry of Tourism and Sports to collect and manage the levy and the start-up date is 1 October (start of the government’s fiscal year).
As for the challenges, the government and research partner, Naresuan University, has just six months to conduct a survey and put in place a mechanism to collect the tax.
Naresuan’s survey team will have to check out all the worldwide examples of successful travel tax schemes. There are hundreds and they all have various objectives from fighting ‘overtourism’ to simply lining the pockets of a territory’s ruler.
Take your pick from the selection and then give it a local twist to please the electorate such as suggesting the funds will save the environment and critics are likely to be silenced.
The guessing game on the actual levy is hovering optimistically over the 100 baht fee button, paid by all tourists entering the country. A ballpark estimate says that would reap 3,800 million baht for the ministry coffers.
The problem with that simple equation is the credibility of the count. Are there really 38 million tourists, or do we mean a head count at the turnstile?
If it is the latter there could be calls for politically correct exceptions. For starters do we really want to take 100 baht every time a Lao trader crosses the border to sell their wares in Thailand?
Then there are the thousands of foreigners who work in Thailand or stay on retirement or other long-stay visas. They are also required to cough up proof of expensive insurance cover so would they be exempt?
The complications are many and not least the collection process emerges as one potential headache.
If you'd like to read the rest of the article, click HERE.
PHOTO: The Jakarta Post
