Day 3 of 2019 Samui Regatta, Thailand | The Thaiger

Koh Samui
Day 3 of 2019 Samui Regatta, Thailand
Back racing! After a brief delay with the AP raised onshore, at 09:05 it was lowered and the sailors headed out to the startline where breeze awaited on the Nora Buri & Nora Beach Race Day. Looking to get as many races on the scorecard as possible and make up for yesterday’s wind no-show, Ross Chisholm and team got three races in for all classes and there was plenty of action across the fleet.
An ‘Over The Start Line’ for Jelik (HKG) in IRC Zero’s first race saw them forced to re-start at the back of the fleet. While they managed to claw back one place on-the-water it wasn’t enough and they corrected out in sixth.
WindSikher (SIN) meanwhile were chasing THA72 hard and despite keeping in touch with the TP52 for most of the race they had to settle for third, just five seconds behind on corrected time. Team Hollywood (AUS) took out the win and after a slow start to their series were now finding their rhythm.
In the second race of the day, the class was thrown open. The rapidly improving Team Hollywood were caught in an incident with WindSikher near the Windward mark. WindSikher took out Team Hollywood’s port stanchions and were spun into their side adding a hole to Team Hollywood. WindSikher lost their bowsprit in the process and both boats retired from the race and headed back to shore to assess the damage.
The course was left open for THA72 to sail through to their first win of the series, and winning the final race of the day also, they now sit top of the standings at the midway point. WindSikher admitted fault and Team Hollywood were awarded redress of average points through Friday for those races they don’t sail while repairs are attempted.
Meanwhile, Jelik was on a roll and corrected out on equal time with THA72 in the final race of the day. Zannekin were just 13 seconds behind with Freefire further back.
Mandrake III appear unstoppable in IRC 1 adding three more wins today and now sit on five wins from five races in the series. The competition for second and third, however, is hotting up with today’s tricky conditions throwing up some changes. Podium places were shared between Fujin (AUS), Tenacious (AUS) and Over Here (THA), each performing well, and they now sit in that order in the current overall standings.
Bella Uno on her way to another win at the 2019 Samui Regatta
Bella Uno (MAS) is performing best in the light airs and with three wins from three races today, they now sit comfortably at the top of the IRC Premier Monohull Division standings. Having placed second in the first two races of the day, Lawana (THA) had to settle for third in the final race behind Moonblue 2 (HKG) and sit just one point behind in the overall standings.
Scoring them on NHC performance handicap, Bella Uno still leads while Moonblue 2 and Lawana are tied in the series. DNS’ in the final two races today for 60-foot trimaran Scallywag Fuku Bld 60, see them sit three points further back.
Close racing in IRC Cruising
After a slow start to their IRC Cruising series, Graffiti (THA) turned things around today wining the first two races and moving up the scoreboard. While SailQuest Hi Jinks struggled for speed and placing third in all races, MoonShadow2 managed to salvage a win in the final race by just fourteen seconds, and with that are tied with Graffiti at the top.
Tomorrow is the Reserve Day with no racing scheduled. Racing continues Friday off Chaweng Beach, Samui, Thailand.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Koh Samui. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Koh Samui
Day 2 of Samui Regatta 2019. A beautiful day, unless you’re a sailor.
The best laid plans…
The breeze was on early this morning as the race management left the beach. The plan: head straight out off Chaweng Beach and lay a startline. Leaving the “shelter” of the bay, the wind died off the further they went out. A few nautical miles off shore and everyone joined in the waiting game.
Meanwhile close to shore, a persistent cloud sat over the area producing a localised inshore breeze that reached just a few hundred metres off the beach before fading out.
Back out on the course and the waiting had turned to swimming as the sailors cooled off in the warm waters of the Gulf of Thailand. Soon after midday Ross Chisholm sent the fleet back to shore to wait it out under coconut palms with a cold drink in hand at Synergy Samui Resort.
The views from shore looked great, but offshore it was not to be and the best laid plans didn’t come to fruition today.
Racing was called off for the day.
“Things don’t always go to plan and today the weather wasn’t playing ball. Ross and the on-water team did an excellent job working hard to try and get some racing underway but sadly it wasn’t to be today. Full marks for making the call to send the fleet back to shore to wait it out in tropical comfort.
“Everyone will now be truly refreshed and re-charged. They’ll no doubt enjoy our party on the beach tonight and I expect all will be raring to go again tomorrow,” commented Samui Regatta Race Director, Simon James.
Series results HERE.
Racing recommences tomorrow off Chaweng Beach, Koh Samui, Thailand.
Koh Samui
Stellar fleet line-up on Day 1 of Samui Regatta, Thailand
Samui Regatta is a highlight event on the regional regatta circuit that attracts a high calibre fleet of boats and sailors from around Asia to enjoy some top racing off the tropical island, followed by nightly prize-givings on the beach. “Regattas don’t get much better than this” was the consensus at last night’s official opening of the 18th Samui Regatta, which was presided over by Vijvut Tjinto, Governor of Surat Thani, and island dignitaries.
Early off the beach this morning, Race Officer Ross Chisholm and his team headed north of Chaweng and set today’s startline off the northern coastline. IRC racers were given two Windward/Leewards while the Premier divisions and IRC Cruising class were sent on a longer course taking in the scenery, outlying islands and gin-clear waters for which Samui is justifiably famous.
Making their intentions clear from the off were 2015 regatta winners WindSikher (SIN), who claimed the first bullet in IRC Zero. Owner Sarab Singh and his crew have raced Samui Regatta many times before and put their knowledge to good use in Race 1, correcting out two minutes ahead of defending champions THA72 with Zannekin (HKG) third.
With the wind splitting the fleet so dramatically in Race 1, the course was re-laid for the second race and after two laps less than 20 seconds separated the top two. Ray Roberts’ Team Hollywood (AUS) edged out THA 72 to take the win. Freefire (HKG) jumped up into third with Jelik snatching fourth, just fifteen seconds ahead of WindSikher on corrected time.
Two second places for THA72 today see them top of the standings as they hunt down their fourth consecutive win – a feat unmatched over the past 18 years.
In IRC 1, last year’s class winner and 2017/18 AsianYachting Grand Prix winner, Mandrake III (HKG), got their regatta off to the best of starts with a double daily double – line honours and win on corrected time in both of today’s races. The former Ichi Ban, Fujin (AUS), placed second in both races while Morton Jakobsen/Niel Semple’s Over Here (THA) placed third in the first race but was edged out by another former Ichi Ban, Tenacious (AUS), in the second race.
The Premier class are being scored in two divisions: IRC for the monohulls only and NHC for the monohull-multihull combined fleet which includes the 60-foot trimaran, Scallywag FUKU Bld 60 (HKG).
In the IRC Premier Monohull Division, Bella Uno (MAS) scored a comfortable win over Moonblue 2 (HKG) in second, while Thai entry, Lawana, didn’t finish the race. Scoring under NHC, Scallywag Fuku Bld 60 split Bella Uno and Moonblue 2 to place second overall.
It’s a three-way battle in IRC Cruising and the early bragging rights go to SailQuest Hi Jinks (USA) who scored the daily double in today’s single race. Samui-based MoonShadow2 (THA) placed second ahead of Andre Den Braven’s Graffiti (THA) in third.
Full results are available HERE.
Racing continues tomorrow off Chaweng Beach, Koh Samui
Koh Samui
Banyan Tree Samui goes ‘retro’ with the new Tuk-Tuk Bar
Banyan Tree Samui resort has opened what might be the quirkiest if not the cutest bar in Thailand, a cocktail caravan remodelled from a classic 1960s tuk-tuk.
The MP4 Midget is virtually unseen on the streets of Thailand these days. But once upon a time, the “frogs”, as they were commonly nicknamed, were everywhere. Thousands of these 12 HP 350cc three-wheelers were manufactured by Japan’s Daihatsu company and exported to Thailand starting in 1959 to form a fleet of taxis nationwide.
This particular frog was discovered last year in the southern Thai port town of Trang by Banyan Tree Samui’s head chef Rainer Roersch, who says he sensed immediately that a novelty tuk-tuk would make for an ideal art installation on the Koh Samui beachfront.
Revived from retirement, and now dubbed the Froggy Sea Breeze Beach Bar, the emerald-green van today serves up cocktails, beers and spirits to Banyan Tree guests and non-guests alike in a quiet cove in the southeast of the island between the popular beaches of Chaweng and Lamai.
The Froggy Sea Breeze Beach bar is open from 5pm till 11pm every evening. Highly recommended is the sweet n’ sour Froggy Melon, garnished in mint leaves, or The Botanical, a gin and absinthe-infused cocktail guaranteed to kick-start any engine.
Tour Banyan Tree Samui HERE.
