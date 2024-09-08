Man fatally stabbed in Bangkok apartment dispute

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 25 year old man was fatally stabbed following a dispute with a neighbour at an apartment complex in Din Daeng, Bangkok. The incident was reported to the police yesterday morning, and the suspect, a 42 year old man with a history of mental illness and drug use, has been apprehended.

Police received the emergency call at 8.52am, Yesterday, September 7, and officers from Huai Khwang Police Station arrived at the scene shortly after. The altercation took place on the second floor of a five-storey apartment building, in front of Unit 60.

There, the body of 25 year old Navin Kornwirat was found lying on his back in a pool of blood, shirtless and wearing blue shorts. He had multiple stab wounds under his left breast.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Navin had a heated argument with 42 year old Noi, who lives in Unit 64. Noi, described as mentally unstable and with a past of drug use, used a 24-centimetre kitchen knife to stab Navin before fleeing the scene.

Noi’s mother, who only identified herself as A, disclosed that her son had been treated multiple times at Chao Phraya Hospital for mental health issues. She also mentioned that Noi had a history of drug abuse, and believed his condition worsened due to engaging in superstitious practices and improper monastic ordination, which she claimed affected his mental state.

Kanajana, a 57 year old neighbour, provided more insights into Noi’s behaviour. She stated that Noi often talked to himself and would move motorcycles around the area to earn money.

“If someone gave him money, he would be nice to them,” she said. Kanajana also mentioned having personal issues with Noi, as he had previously shown interest in her Burmese employee, often giving him money or buying him drinks to gain his favour. She confirmed that Noi had received psychiatric treatment in the past, but had not been treated recently.

The situation escalated unexpectedly, leading to the fatal confrontation, Kanajana added.

“I heard them arguing but never thought it would end in violence.”

Later, at 11am, police tracked Noi to Soi Pracha Songkhro 47 and took him into custody at the Huai Khwang Police Station. During questioning, Noi claimed that Navin had repeatedly hit his door with a baseball bat, leading to a physical altercation. Noi admitted to stabbing Navin two to three times in self-defence, reported KhaoSod.

“He was hitting my door with a baseball bat multiple times before we started fighting. I then used the knife I had to stab him.”

Currently, police are holding Noi for further investigation and gathering additional evidence and witness statements to piece together the full story of the incident.