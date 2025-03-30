Traffic police officer dies in Phetchabun truck accident

A traffic police officer tragically lost his life after being hit by an 18-wheel truck while on duty in Phetchabun province.

The officer, 41 year old Chawinnathat Phadungthammasanti, was recognised for his exemplary service by the Royal Thai Police. The incident, which occurred yesterday, March 29, has deeply saddened the community.

The accident took place on the Saraburi-Lomsak Road near Ban Klong Ko Bridge in Mueang district. The truck, driven by 40 year old Sakkanon, collided with the officer’s motorcycle, causing him to fall and subsequently be run over. Sakkanon surrendered to the police, and eyewitnesses confirmed the sequence of events.

Following the incident, Phetchabun governor Saranyu Meethongkam, along with Police Colonel Natthaphon Singrueang from the Tha Phon Police Station, visited the scene. They offered condolences and support to the bereaved family and colleagues of the deceased officer.

Chawinnathat was a beloved figure in the Tha Phon subdistrict, known for his dedication to traffic duties and community assistance, such as helping stranded motorists and aiding the elderly and children.

In addition to his police work, Chawinnathat was admired for his industrious nature. He often collected raw materials after work and on weekends to produce organic fertiliser and bio-fermented water, both for personal sale and to distribute among villagers.

He was also a favourite among students at Tha Phon School due to his friendly demeanour, earning him numerous accolades, including recognition as an outstanding officer by the Royal Thai Police, reported KhaoSod.

Just hours before the accident, Chawinnathat posted on Facebook, expressing gratitude for his recent award.

“This award is dedicated to my mother who gave me life, my beloved family who has always supported me, and my fellow officers nationwide as encouragement to continue doing good.”

He shared a photograph of himself receiving the award from the commissioner of the Region 6 Provincial Police and the superintendent of Tha Phon Police Station.