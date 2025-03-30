Debt dispute leads to fatal shooting at Samut Prakan factory

A dispute over a debt yesterday led to a fatal shooting at a factory in Samut Prakan. CCTV footage captured 53 year old Kan, a creditor, arriving on a motorcycle with his friend Toy, a 48 year old, to retrieve a debt of over 1,000 baht from Man, an employee at the factory. Present with Man were his friends, including 28 year old Nirut Intha.

During the conversation between Kan and Man, Nirut becomes upset and pushes Kan, causing him to fall. Toy responded by pushing Nirut back, leading to a brief scuffle.

Toy then left the factory but returned shortly after with a gun tucked in his waistband. Despite efforts to resolve the conflict, another fight broke out, prompting Toy to load his gun and shoot Nirut once, hitting him in the right side. Nirut fell by the office entrance as Toy fled to a neighbouring factory.

Emergency services, including the Ruamkatanyu Foundation and Chularat 3 Hospital, attempted to revive Nirut, but he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Investigators, along with forensic experts, examined the site, and Nirut’s body was sent to Ramathibodi Hospital, Samut Prakan, for further examination. His girlfriend was visibly distraught at the scene.

Man, the debtor, explained that the incident stemmed from his overdue debt of over 1,000 baht (US$30) to Kan, which he had delayed repaying for over a month. Despite initially resolving the matter, the conversation turned threatening, prompting Nirut to intervene. The situation escalated when Toy retrieved the gun from his workplace.

Officers from Bang Phli Police Station swiftly surrounded Toy’s apartment, where he was found awaiting surrender under a tree. He led the police to the gun hidden at a nearby factory desk.

Toy admitted to the altercation, stating he felt attacked first and was not previously acquainted with Nirut. He claimed the gun, a homemade .38 calibre, was acquired over a decade ago and used in self-defence.

Toy’s wife described him as normally calm and kind-hearted, expressing disbelief at the event. She recounted her last interaction with Toy, who mentioned an argument before calling to admit involvement in the altercation.

Toy faces charges of intentional murder, illegal possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm in public without a permit, and discharging a firearm in public. He was taken for a reenactment under strict police security before being handed over for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

Police Colonel Pairoj Phetploy of Bang Phli Police Station stated they plan to investigate the source of Toy’s firearm and will prosecute anyone found selling guns illegally.