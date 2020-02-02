Three people dead in road incidents south of Bangkok | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Three people dead in road incidents south of Bangkok
Three people are dead following two separate accidents in the Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan, south and east of Bangkok’s centre.
The first incident occurred around 7.30pm on Saturday night on the Bang Na-Trat highway. A married couple were killed after their motorcycle was run over by a six wheeled truck. The couple were identified as 58 year old Somchai Arunprapapan and his 55 year old wife Ratchanee.
The 34 year old truck driver told police that his truck was travelling northbound in the middle lane with a bus driving in the right lane. He claimed he was unaware of a motorcycle driving between the two vehicles.
He says he felt his truck run over “something” and stopped on the roadside verge to check out the situation. He found the motorcycle crushed underneath his truck and the couple had been killed. Police are continuing their investigation into the cause of the incident.
Then early this morning, around 4am a man driving a motorcycle was killed after slamming into the back of an 18 wheel truck in a soi leading to Wat Sriwaree Noi temple in Bang Phli district. The man was identified as 33 year old Nathapol Kularpkhao.
The 35 year old truck driver driver says he was taking a load of goods to his company’s factory when the incident took place. Police are also investigating the circumstances leading up to this incident.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Air Pollution
Hazy days and Sundays – Bangkok has fifth highest air pollution in the world
“Unhealthy”. That about sums up the air Bangkokians are breathing this morning, a situation almost completely avoidable but allowed to continue by the Thai Government. Bangkok is in bad company today with other polluted cities in Asia – Lahore, Hanoi, Delhi and Dhaka – as the fifth most polluted city in the world, a headline the Thai Government would prefer to avoid.
Right around the capital this morning, a day of the quietest traffic, and stretching around the central Thailand region and down to Pattaya, the smoke and haze caused by the plantation burn-offs is palpable as people try and find some respite from the poor air quality.
The northern airflows are blowing all the smoke from the field fires lit by farmers back into the city today. The city, already in a mild panic over the Coronavirus cases in Thailand, is short on masks and probably even shorted on patience as the Thai Government continues to put lives at risk by doing little about solving the smog crisis.
Let’s be clear, this has almost nothing to do with old buses and factories, and burning incense sticks (all which have been blamed in the past), and EVERYTHING to do with the annual burn-off season, mostly sugar cane, corn and rice fields.
Even the sugar industry, the source of much of the pollution, has been pro-active enough to offer solutions to encourage, or force, farmers into harvesting the crops and using machinery to prepare the paddocks for the next crops, instead of resorting to the cheap solution of burning.
Sugar factories are campaigning to cut and harvest raw sugarcane, instead of boring it first, for processing. The conglomerates are recommending that the government offer funding at low interest rates to farmers to buy harvesters as the prices of the equipment are quite high (6-12 million baht).
The Thaiger has published countless articles over the past few years about the pollution problem HERE, HERE and HERE. There’s even been a ‘crackdown’ on the plantation fires with police being given the power to prosecute farmers who continue to light the fires.
“National Police chief Pol General Chakthip Chaijinda has ordered deputy chief Pol General Suwat Jaengyodsuk to be the central administrator of these measures. They are to be enforced at traffic routes, industrial factories, construction sites and burnt crop fields where the PM2.5 comes from nationwide.”
But here we are, on a Sunday, in one of the world’s most visited cities by tourists from around the world, enveloped in choking pollution that measures up to 4 times the Thai Government’s own classification of a safe upper limit. And up to 8 times what the World Health Organisation deems as ‘safe’.
If the map readings of Unhealthy and Very Unhealthy aren’t enough to scare a Thai Government public servant into action this morning, perhaps they should just look out of their windows at the pall of smoke descending on the city. Or perhaps they should go and greet some arriving visitors at the country’s largest international port, Suvarnabhumi Airport, where this morning’s reading is 205 microns (of 2.5 micron particulate per cubic metre of air).
Welcome to Bangkok.
PS. If the police need any help to find where the fires are burning, 1) look for the smoke or 2) log onto the NASA satellite fire map HERE (screenshot below) for some live data about fires burning around Thailand. Hundreds and hundreds of fires.
Maps courtesy of AirVisual
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
2nd annual Thailand Game Expo opens at BITEC in Bangkok
AIS and M Vision have kicked off the 2nd Thailand Game Expo at the BITEC centre (Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre) in Bangna. 700,000+ visitors are expected to attend the Expo this year, which runs through to this Sunday (February 2) and product sales tipped to top 2 billion baht. The event is organised by AIS eSports.
Alistair Johnston, the MD of New Business at AIS , says the e-Sport industry and gaming business in Thailand continues to grow, with the e-port “ecosystem” spreading around the country.
“We expect the game industry to reach 27 billion baht in value by the end of this year, representing growth of around 15.8% over 2019. The majority of the revenue comes from sales of mobiles and tablets for e-sports at 19.1 billion baht, followed by PCs at 5.9 billion baht, or growth and consoles at 1.98 billion baht.”
eSports (also known as electronic sports, e-sports, or eSports) is a form of sport competition using video games. Esports often takes the form of organised, multiplayer video game competitions, particularly between professional players, individually or as teams. Although organized competitions have long been a part of video game culture, these were largely between amateurs until the late 2000s, when participation by professional gamers and spectatorship in these events through live streaming saw a large surge in popularity – Wikipedia
It is estimated that the number of ‘gamers’ in Thailand last year stood at 16.3 million, some 24% of the entire population. Game revenue in 2019 was quoted at 13.3 billion baht, an increase of about 16.6% year-on-year. 60% of Thai gamers are below the age of 24.
“eSports is widely recognised today as a sport of the digital age that responds to the lifestyle of the millennials. We have noticed a definite trend in esports growth both in terms of active players on all platforms and the market value of game and esports in Thailand with over 23 billion baht.”
Chinese telco giant Xiaomi (Thailand) is also taking part in the event and is offering discounts of up to 1,000 baht on 2 popular smartphones. It will also be displaying its latest innovation, the Mi Mix Alpha, a 5G concept smartphone with the world’s first Surround Display. Designed with a screen ratio of more than 180.6 per cent, the product allows display in almost all areas and comes with the world’s highest 108MP camera resolution. The Mi MIX Alpha is a titanium smartphone that uses the same grade of titanium alloy as the spacecraft which is three times stronger than stainless steel while weighing less. The device also uses a sapphire glass at the area of the back camera.
PHOTO: Mi Mix Alpha, a 5G concept smartphone with the world’s first Surround Display – IT CityKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
Escaped giraffe found dead in Chachoengsao
A 7 metre giraffe which escaped from a private zoo’s transport on Tuesday was found dead in a ditch today in the central province of Chachoengsao, about 50 kilometres east from Bangkok.
Animal control officials discovered the giraffe drowned in a lotus pond by Highway 304 this afternoon, ending a two day search.
The animal, along with a smaller giraffe, escaped from a truck taking them to a breeding centre run by Safari World in Prachinburi on Tuesday. The smaller one was recaptured the same day.
Safari World’s CEO says the two were part of a convoy of 28 trucks carrying 68 giraffes that had been flown in from Africa.
Under Thai law, only zoos with appropriate permits may import or breed protected wild animals. Wildlife officials confirmed yesterday that Safari World had appropriate permits for its giraffes.
There are currently fewer than 100,000 giraffes in the wild, according to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species’ UN convention in August.
SOURCE: KhaosodKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 Things NOT to do in Thailand – the basics (2020)
Thailand is making you fat
Top 10 ways to save our water
Thailand is the leading ASEAN nation in annual suicide rates
Forecasts for Bangkok property 2020
“Chinese pneumonia” detected at Chiang Mai airport
Crunching the numbers on Phuket’s hotels – 2020
Bangkok’s ranks world’s third worst air quality. Forecast to be bad for the rest of the week.
75 year old tourist ‘attacked’ by small unidentified shark in Phang Nga
Central Thailand farmers ignore orders to stop burning off their sugar cane
Chinese scientists identify the ‘Wuhan Virus’. Screening continues on Thai-bound flights.
No plastic bags. No worries. Thailand copes with the bag ban.
Poor air quality in Bangkok and northern Thailand today
Coronavirus UPDATE – first death outside China, 14,559 confirmed cases
Government to extend the “Chim Shop Chai” stimulus program this month
Welcome home – 17 Surat Thani students return from Hubei, China
Three people dead in road incidents south of Bangkok
Coronavirus UPDATE – 14,551 confirmed cases, first death outside China
Man walks into his own funeral in southern Thailand
Thai Airways considers leasing planes and outsourcing cabin staff
Hazy days and Sundays – Bangkok has fifth highest air pollution in the world
Phuket, Bangkok and Chiang Mai hard hit over ‘palpable’ tourism drop
Phuket’s governor appeals for calm, issues warning over fake virus news
Thailand’s King sends message of support to China
Health officials now checking Chinese tourists in Phuket hotels
No confirmed coronavirus cases in Phuket, six tourists under observation
Police catch serial bag and gold snatcher in Pattaya
Chiang Mai confirms first coronavirus case
หนุ่มฝรั่งกับหนุ่มไทย สาวไทยชอบแบบไหนมากกว่า
ขออีก 10 นัดพังสถิติ ! ไฮไลท์ วูล์ฟ 1-2 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่กดชัย-มาเน่เจ็บหนัก
เมย์ผ่านสบาย-ชายไทยตัดกันเอง ! 23 ม.ค. ผลแบดมินตัน รอบสอง (R16) – Thailand Masters 2020 มีคลิป
ถ่ายทอดสด แบดมินตัน: วิว กุลวุฒิ VS SOONG Joo Ven – 23 ม.ค. รอบสอง (R16) Thailand Masters 2020
ชมวินาทีพบทอง ซ่อนใต้หลังคาบ้านพ่อแม่ ผอ.กอล์ฟ โกหกทิ้งน้ำ
กุนยิงเซฟสามแต้ม ! ไฮไลท์ เชฟยู 0-1 แมนซิตี้, เชซุส บอกโทษอีกแล้ว
ไม่ถึง 15 นาทีมีสกอร์ ! คลิป: ฟาน ไดจค์ โขกเต็มหัวให้ ลิเวอร์พูล ออกนำ แมนยู 1-0
แฟนหงส์ยิ้มกริ่ม ! ไฮไลท์ แมนซิตี้ 2-2 คริสตัล พาเลซ, ซาฮา ตัวแสบยิงเจ๊า
เฮย์เด้น เป็นฮีโร่ซัดชัย ! ไฮไลท์ นิวคาสเซิล 1-0 เชลซี, สิงห์หงอย โดนทดเจ็บ
สบาย สบาย ! คลิปไฮไลท์: เมย์ รัชนก ชนะ Michelle LI 2-0 เกม Indonesia Masters 2020 (QF)
ทำไมผู้ชายถึงทิ้งคุณไป หรืออาจจเป็นเพราะ 5เหตุผลนี้
ไล่บัลเบร์เด้! ไฮไลท์ มาดริด 0-0 (4-1) แอตมาดริด – “ราชัน” สังหาร “หมี” ดวลเป้า
ฮาวทูแพ้ ! ไฮไลท์ สเปอร์ส 0-1 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่ ซัดโทน-ทิ้งเลสเตอร์อีก 16 แต้ม
VAR คอนเฟิร์ม ! คลิป: หงส์แดง ได้ประตูออกนำ สเปอร์ส 1-0 จาก ฟิร์มิโน่
แก๊ง 3M ช่วยกันยิง ! ไฮไลท์ แมนยู 4-0 นอริช, ผีแดง ทะยานขึ้นที่ 5
Trending
- Singapore3 days ago
Doctors advise good hygiene as the coronavirus spreads
- Business6 hours ago
Thai Airways considers leasing planes and outsourcing cabin staff
- Coronavirus2 days ago
Coronavirus UPDATE – confirmed cases exceed SARS outbreak, death toll reaches 213
- Coronavirus4 days ago
4 year old Wuhan girl cleared of coronavirus in Phuket
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Coronavirus UPDATE – Total virus cases surpass 7,000
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Airlines temporarily suspend flights to China
- Pattaya4 days ago
U-Tapao, AIS collaborate on smart terminal
- Crime4 days ago
Thai police scrutinised over record number of dismissed human trafficking cases