UPDATE: American fugitive dead after shooting himself before arrest | The Thaiger

Pattaya
UPDATE: American fugitive dead after shooting himself before arrest
PHOTO MONTAGE: Thai Visa
Correction: Earlier report said that the American fugitive shot himself, then his wife. The Thai partner is in police custody but was not shot.
The American fugitive, who shot himself just moments before being arrested by police in Sa Kaeo Province, is dead.
American Bart Allen Helmus had been on the run since Monday after escaping from a Pattaya court where was due to face drugs charges, along with his Thai wife and a third suspect, “Noi” Nilthes. Dramatic footage from the holding cells of the Pattaya Court here…
During their escape Helmus stabbed a court guard and Nilthes used a gun to get the keys to their chains. Their escape sparked a huge manhunt with hundreds of officers across three provinces.
From the beginning police believed the three would head for the Cambodian border. On Tuesday, police closed in on the group after discovering their getaway truck in an industrial park in Sri Racha. A second vehicle getaway car was found in Sa Kaeo Province Tuesday evening.
By midday Wednesday, police had captured Nilthes in Sa Kaeo, after he reportedly contacted family telling them he wanted to surrender. Less than two hours later, police had tracked Helmus and his Thai wife Wiset-rit to Sa Kaeo, on the Cambodian border.
With police surrounding the couple, the American Helmus threatened to kill himself. When police moved in, Helmus shot himself. He died a short time later in hospital.
It has been reported that, at the time of the confrontation, he told police that his wife was three months pregnant and they didn’t want their child to be born in prison.
Police say they did not fire on the suspects during the confrontation.
The three suspects were arrested in Pattaya three months ago with nearly a kilogram of crystal methamphetamine (ice), ketamine, a gun and 200 bullets.
SOURCE: Na Naew
ด่วน!!! พบคู่รักมะกันไทยที่แหกศาลแล้ว ฝรั่งใช้ปืนจี้ภรรยาก่อนยิงหัวตัวเองสาหัส!! วันที่6พ.ย. ทางตำรวจพบตัวนายบาร์ท…
Posted by Old journalists never die on Tuesday, 5 November 2019
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Thai Visa
Crime
Pattaya fugitives’ pick-up truck found, two people arrested
PHOTO: The Pattaya News
The pickup truck used by three drug defendants, who attacked police and escaped from a Pattaya Court, has been located and seized in Chon Buri. Police have arrested two people suspected of helping the three escapees. The Isuzu truck was silver\white in colour, not bronze as originally reported.
Police found the truck at an industrial park near the home of Noi Nilthes, one of the three prisoners. A security guard at the park says a man aged about 30 parked the truck and placed a large steel cutting tool inside, then rode off on a motorcycle driven by a woman.
The other fugitives are 39 year old American Bart Allen Helmus and his Thai wife Sirinapa Wisetrit. Police say an accomplice picked up the three in another vehicle. From Pattaya it would be easy for them to try to sneak out of the country and police are watching possible escape routes.
Detectives are also seeking people who might have helped them in their escape, and have detained two suspects. The couple, identified only as ‘Max’ and ‘Orn’, left the truck in the industrial park with the keys inside. No more details have been revealed at this stage and the investigation remains fluid.
The Pattaya Court and police are investigating how the fugitives were able to get hold of the knife and gun used in their escape. A police captain was stabbed and a warning shot was fired to clear the way for the fugitives. The officer remains in intensive care but is expected to recover.
The American Helmus and his wife are charged with possessing a kilogram of crystal methamphetamine and a gun. The other suspect, Noi, is charged with possessing crystal methamphetamine, ketamine and a gun. The appearance in court was followed by the dramatic escape.
Police say the three now face five more charges, including attempted murder of a police officer and illegal use of weapons. They warn that the suspects are considered armed and very dangerous and the public should not approach them but rather call the police if they are spotted.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | The Pattaya News
Crime
UPDATE: Three Pattaya fugitives, including one American, still on the run
Three prisoners, one of whom is American, and all of whom are described as armed and highly dangerous, remain on the loose after a daring escape from a Pattaya courtroom yesterday.
The Pattaya News reports that the prisoners are Thai nationals Mr Noi Ton Nintet and Ms Sirinapha Wisetrit, along with American national Mr Bart Allen Helmus, who is understood to be married to Ms Wisetrit.
All three were being tried over drugs charges when they managed to escape from Pattaya Provincial court yesterday afternoon by stabbing one police officer and threatening others with a gun.
They made their getaway in an Izuzu pick-up truck that was waiting for them. No information is currently known regarding the registration of the truck or the owner’s details, or how the prisoners managed to get hold of the weapons to make their escape.
Police checkpoints have been set up throughout the Chonburi area, with alerts issued to the US Embassy and Immigration checkpoints at all borders within reach of Pattaya. Police believe the three prisoners are still in the Pattaya area, laying low until they have an opportunity to flee further.
The public have been warned that the escaped prisoners are armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Any sighting should be reported immediately to police.
See earlier story HERE.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Pattaya
Vaping crackdown continues as Pattaya Police raid local market
PHOTO: The Pattaya News
Just hours after raiding a house whose owner was allegedly selling vaping equipment on social media, Pattaya police raided a local market looking for vaping equipment, illegal orthodontics and pirated goods.
Local police say the Chon Buri area is having another vaping crackdown because, according to Thai law, it’s considered to be danger to public health. They say “concerned citizens” reported the equipment sales.
The raid was at 10:30pm on November 3, at the Threpprasit Market.
Police discovered a 24 year old man selling hundreds of banned vaping devices. He was arrested at the scene and admitted to the crime, according police. He’ll face penalties under the Consumer Protection Act.
They also found a 25 and 29 year old man and woman running a booth selling “fashion” orthodontics and designer braces nearby. Both items are illegal for sale without a dental license, and the pair lacked other registrations and licenses required by law to sell dental equipment. A prominent dentist also attended the seizures to advise police on these articles for sale.
Under the 2018 Consumer Protection Board laws, fashion orthodontics are prohibited. The two vendors were arrested and police say they also admitted to their crime, saying their main clients were teenagers who could not afford the services at a properly qualified dentist.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
