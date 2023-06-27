Speeding drunk driver triggers horrific road accident: 1 dead, 1 injured

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A terrible accident took place around 3am today, where a speeding car collided at high speed with a motorbike and a bicycle, leading to a fatality. The car driver, found with a high blood alcohol concentration, was arrested by the local police.

An alarming sequence of collisions occurred in the heart of Mak Khasan district, Bangkok, at an intersection on Phra Ram 9 road. A high-speed car crashed into a motorbike, singling extremely reckless behaviour, after which it dramatically hit a cyclist, leading to a fatal consequence. This crucial report was made by Phaisan Sutthapoj, Deputy Inquiry Officer of Mak Khasan station.

The car involved in this horrifying incident, a black Honda Civic, was found wrecked at the intersection after hitting the cycling victim. The driver, a 33 year old woman named Pattra (surname withheld), was in the car and was pointed out by a 20 year old man, Natthapong (surname withheld), who was the motorbike driver earlier hit by Pattra’s car, reported KhaoSod.

According to Natthapong, he was riding on the side of Ram Intra Expressway towards a friend’s restaurant in Ratchada when the black Honda Civic, which appeared to be driven by a possibly intoxicated person, overtook and hit him from behind, causing him minor injuries. After recomposing himself, he followed the car which subsequently collided with a cyclist near a bridge crossing a large canal, causing the victim’s death. The car then fled the scene and was caught by a red light signal, where he seized the opportunity to call the police.

A forensics team inspected the incident site near the bridge crossing which was about 800 metres from the city’s intersection. The left lane portrayed a tragic sight with the body of Sukda (surname withheld), a 47 year old man, found lying in pools of blood. Dressed in a white long-sleeved T-shirt and black shorts, his body bore evidence of serious injuries with distorted limbs. Near him laid his bicycle and a gyming outfit found inside his bag.

Initially, Pattra confessed to being slightly inebriated and working in the Phra Ram 9 area. She was about to return to her accommodation in the Ratchada district but was unaware of what she had hit.

Police tested her blood alcohol level and found it was far above the legal limit. Consequently, she was charged with “driving under the influence causing death to another person” and the case is set to proceed according to the law.