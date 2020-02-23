Pregnant woman injured, boy killed as fire-damaged tree collapses on their truck | The Thaiger

image
Road deaths

Pregnant woman injured, boy killed as fire-damaged tree collapses on their truck

Pregnant woman injured, boy killed as fire-damaged tree collapses on their truck
A boy is dead and a pregnant woman seriously injured after a roadside tree broke and fell on their pickup truck in the western province of Kanchanaburi yesterday. Police say the incident occurred at about 3:30pm while 24 year old Kanokkorn Sangkhachi was driving a Nissan Navara pickup along Highway 323. She was accompanied by her 12 year old brother, Tao, a student.

At the kilometre 234 marker, a tree suddenly collapsed and fell on the truck, causing it to skid off the highway. The vehicle was badly damaged, as nearly the entire roof was ripped off by the falling tree. Kanokkorn, who is 5 months pregnant, was seriously injured, while her her brother was killed.

Tewin Meesap, chief of the Khao Laem National Park, where the incident occurred, says the lower part of the tree that fell on the truck was burned in a fire that ravaged the roadside forest between kilometres 232-238 yesterday. The tree also brought down power posts and transmission cables, causing a blackout in the entire district of Sangkhla Buri.

In a related development, police in Lampang province have arrested a suspected arsonist for setting forest fires.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Road deaths

Rescue worker struck and killed at accident scene

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

4 days ago

on

February 19, 2020

By

Rescue worker struck and killed at accident scene
PHOTO: Medics remove the body of rescue worker Atthawut Nubanko, killed at an accident scene in Prachuap Khiri Khan - Chiang Rai Times

A member of a rescue unit is dead after he was hit by a speeding pickup truck while helping victims at an accident scene in the western province of Prachuap Khiri Khan yesterday. Police identified the victim as Atthawut Nubanko of the Sawang Phae Paisan Thammasathan rescue unit.

Another rescuer from the same team, Likit Inklam, told police that he and Atthawut arrived on a motorcycle at the accident scene, where a pickup truck had veered off the road and hit a tree, dumping vats of jellyfish on the roadside.

Rescue worker struck and killed at accident scene | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: – Bangkok Post

After parking the motorcycle and placing an emergency light on it, he and Atthawut went to examine the truck. They were on the roadside when the driver of a dark Toyota Vigo lost control after failing to negotiate the bend.

Likit says he jumped from the road and escaped harm, but Atthawat was struck and killed.

Police are investigating the incident.

SOURCE: The Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Northern Thailand

Biker decapitated in Lampang

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 weeks ago

on

February 7, 2020

By

Biker decapitated in Lampang
PHOTO: The bike ridden by the unfortunate rider in Thursday's tragedy - Sanook

Police and rescue services in the northern Lampang province were confronted with a gruesome scene after the driver of a Kawasaki Z650 hit a metal lamp post in the middle of a downward section on the Lampang-Chiang Mai superhighway.

The biker’s head, out of its helmet, was on one side of the road, his body on the other.

The biker was identified as 28 year old “Tossawat” from Chantha Buri. He was the last in a convoy of several big bikes heading to Chiang Mai, when he lost control on the Doi Khun Tan hill.

His friends informed relatives of the tragedy which happened around 1:30 pm

Source: Thai Visa |Sanook

 

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Central Thailand

2 crushed as truck overturns in Suphan Buri

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 weeks ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

2 crushed as truck overturns in Suphan Buri
PHOTO: The victims in their vehicle seconds before the tragedy - Sanook

Two men were crushed to death when tractor-trailer truck overturned in Suphanburi province in central Thailand yesterday. Horrific CCTV footage showed the moment the truck, carrying animal feed, overturned, crushing the two, who were travelling on a motorcycle with a sidecar.

The deceased were identified as 64 year old Montha and 56 year old Phra Manop, a monk at the nearby Wat Nong Wan Priang temple. They were returning to the temple on Route 321 after the monk completed his alms.

The driver of the truck, 29 year old Chainarong, was taken to hospital.

Police and rescue services used two cranes to lift the overturned truck. Rescue services had the grisly job of removing the victims’ bodies, which had suffered horrendous injuries.

Sanook reports that Chainarong was trying to avoid a collision after another truck in front braked suddenly, but lost control, resulting in the deaths of the two victims. Local media say the location is an accident blackspot.

WARNING: This video may be disturbing to some viewers; discretion is advised.
Click HERE to watch the video of the incident.

SOURCES: thaivisa | Sanook

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
