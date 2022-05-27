Road deaths
Police pickup crashes into motorbike, one teenager dead and another seriously injured
One teenager is dead, and another is seriously injured after a car accident in Pathum Thani province near Bangkok. The victims’ friends claimed that a police pickup was chasing after them and “intentionally” crashed into the victims’ motorbike, causing them to lose control and hit a guard rail.
Last night, at 12.30 am, police officers from the Lad Lum Kaew Police Station investigated the accident scene on the New Ratchapruek Road in front of a local garage in Pathum Thani. An 18 year old woman, Amonrat Daengpong, was reported dead at the scene, and a 14 year old man Suthinan Mahingsa, the motorbike driver, was critically injured and sent to a hospital.
The victims’ friends, 27 year old Nitipong Kaewwician and 18 year old Napassorn Saetang, who witnessed the incident, told police they were driving back home in the Rama 5 area. While riding, they noticed that one pickup truck was chasing after them. They saw that it was a police pickup, but the police didn’t turn the siren on.
The witnesses said the police pickup was driving close to the victims and then suddenly opened the passenger door and waved a baton on the left side. They said their friend tried to avoid the pickup, but the opened door crashed into their motorbike, making them lose control and hit a guard rail.
The garage owner also told the police that he heard a loud crashing sound and saw a police pickup chasing the motorbike. He insisted that the motorbike rider wasn’t riding at a high speed at the time. The garage owner added that 3 police officers stepped out of the pickup and later disappeared when another group of police arrived at the scene.
The Inspector Police from Lad Lum Kaew Police Station, Wiwit Prasertsom, informed Thai media that the officers would question the motorbike rider after he recovered and are checking nearby CCTV cameras to find the cause of the incident.
