Tragedy strikes as mysterious car fire claims life of unidentified woman near Pattaya

Photo from Facebook

A mysterious fire erupted in a parked car, causing a tragic accident, resulting in the death of an unidentified woman. The incident unfolded near a reservoir in Nong Prue, Banglamung, Chon Buri yesterday evening.

At around 6.50pm on the said day, local authorities, firefighters, and volunteers from the Nong Prue Municipality and Sawang Boriboon Foundation in Pattaya City arrived on the scene after a Grab rider reported a fire outbreak in a red Suzuki Celerio with Chon Buri license plates. The flames were extinguished after 20 minutes of struggle.

The witness, a 28 year old Grab rider, stated that he saw smoke billowing from the vehicle before the accident occurred. As he tried to alert the woman he saw lying inside the car, explosions ensued. Despite using two fire extinguishers, he could not put out the fire and had to call the authorities.

According to a 46 year old noodle vendor, the car had been parked at the location since the afternoon, raising no suspicion. Upon investigation, the police identified the car’s owner and learned that it had been borrowed by a friend of the owner earlier that day. The owner is expected to give a statement at the Nong Prue Police Station.

While the identity of the deceased woman remains unknown, the authorities are establishing the facts, examining CCTV footage, and determining the exact cause of the fatal incident.

Follow us on :













Another tragic incident happened five days ago. A van carrying migrant workers fled from police before crashing and catching fire in Thailand’s central Ayutthaya province, resulting in four deaths. Authorities are currently investigating the accident and searching for any additional injuries or casualties.

The accident occurred at around 1am this morning on Highway 3543 near Chiang Rak Noi School in the Bang Pa-in district. A van transporting migrant workers reportedly lost control, flipped over, and burst into flames in the middle of the road. The incident took place while the vehicle was attempting to evade police.