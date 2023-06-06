Heavy rainfall warning for 48 provinces – 70% of Bangkok areas affected

Photo from Freepik

Heavy rainfall and strong winds are forecasted to hit 48 provinces across Thailand, with a 70% chance of precipitation in the Bangkok area. The Meteorological Department warns residents of potential flash floods and forest runoff, while waves up to 3 metres high are expected in coastal areas on June 6.

The country’s adverse weather conditions are attributed to a combination of an approaching depression from Myanmar, a monsoon trough passing through northern and northeastern Thailand, and strong low-pressure areas in the South China Sea and along Myanmar’s coastline. This results in increased rainfall and some areas experiencing heavy to very heavy rain, particularly in the northeastern, eastern, and southwestern parts of the nation.

The Meteorological Department urges people residing in vulnerable areas to be cautious of heavy rainfall, accumulated water levels, and possible flooding. Additionally, those living in hilly areas near-water routes should be particularly alert. As for coastal regions in the Andaman Sea, winds are expected to heighten waves, making it dangerous for small boats.

From 6am today to 6am tomorrow, rainfall and thunderstorms are predicted throughout the country along with heavy rain and strong winds in certain provinces. The temperature varies from lows of 23-28 degrees Celsius to highs of 27-37 degrees Celsius.

Seafarers operating in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand should exercise caution and avoid navigation in areas experiencing thunderstorms. Small boats are advised to remain ashore in the upper Andaman Sea due to hazardous weather conditions.

Despite the warnings, residents of the capital, Bangkok, have a 60% chance of experiencing rain and thunderstorms, with the majority of rainfall expected during the afternoon to evening hours.