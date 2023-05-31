Motorbike rider killed in tragic collision with 6-wheel truck in central Thailand

Photo by Khaosod.

A tragic accident occurred at Nawanakorn Industrial Estate in Thailand‘s central Pathum Thani province when a 26 year old man on a motorbike collided with a six-wheeled truck, resulting in his death. The incident took place at 7.30pm yesterday, and authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

The deceased man, originally from Ban Haet district in the northeast Khon Kaen province, was found with severe head injuries at the rear of the six-wheeled truck, registered under the number 70-5548, Nonthaburi. A Honda Wave motorbike, with license plate 1 GAN 7655 Khon Kaen, was found wedged under the rear of the truck. The 55 year old truck driver stated that he had parked with hazard lights on by the side of the road, waiting to deliver spare parts to the Siam Kubota distribution centre. Upon hearing a collision sound, he discovered the body of the deceased man and the crashed motorbike.

Following the incident, officials transported the body to the hospital and initiated a legal investigation. The family of the deceased will later receive the body for religious rites.

This tragic news comes just after a young motorcyclist was killed in Pattaya yesterday as well.

The 15 year old motorcyclist tragically lost his life in an accident while driving home during rainfall in the early hours of yesterday morning. Authorities discovered a damaged red Scoopy I motorbike on the road, while the victim was lying face-down in a pool of blood a short distance away.

The ThaiRSC reported in January that as many as 939,713 road accidents were reported in Thailand last year, up 4.7% from 2021. Road accidents killed 14,737 people, and injured 924,799 last year, ThaiRSC said. The committee reported that 536 deaths and 7,885 injuries were among foreigners.

Following the Songkran holiday this year, during the ‘seven deadly days‘ from April 11 to 17, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) revealed that there were 2,203 road accidents, 2,208 injuries, and 264 deaths during this period.