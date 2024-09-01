Man’s fatal leap from truck leads to tragic accident in Kanchanaburi

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 28 year old man, heavily intoxicated after drinking white alcohol, jumped off the back of a pickup truck he was travelling in with his mother, leading to his tragic death when a following car couldn’t brake in time and ran over his head.

Police in Sai Yok District received a report of a fatal accident on Highway 323, Kanchanaburi-Thong Pha Phum Road, around 8.20pm yesterday, August 31. The incident occurred near kilometre marker 152, in Ban Thung Kang Yang, Sai Yok, Kanchanaburi. Officers, along with rescue foundation personnel and a duty doctor from Somdej Phra Piyamaharaj Rommani Hospital, rushed to the scene.

The incident site was a dark, two-lane road with no streetlights. The victim, identified as 28 year old Chokchai, was found lying on the road with his body twisted and his head severely crushed.

Blood was pooled around his body. Witnesses reported that he had been drinking heavily and was riding in the back of a pickup truck with his mother when he suddenly jumped out. A following Nissan car couldn’t stop in time and ran over his head, killing him instantly in front of his mother.

The driver of the Nissan car was in a state of shock and could not provide a statement to the police as he was crying uncontrollably. A friend of the driver revealed that they were heading towards Thong Pha Phum when the accident happened. The driver had attempted to swerve but was unable to avoid running over Chokchai.

“We were driving down a dark road when the car in front suddenly swerved to the opposite lane. My friend tried to follow but couldn’t avoid hitting something. When we stopped to check, we found it was Chokchai’s head,” said the driver’s friend.

A friend of Chokchai, identified only as A, shared that they both worked at the same company in Nakhon Pathom and were planning to visit their hometown in Thong Pha Phum. Before the journey, Chokchai had been drinking heavily at home.

When they reached the accident site, A heard Chokchai’s mother shouting and banging on the truck bed. A initially thought she needed to use the toilet and stopped the vehicle. Upon getting out, A found Chokchai’s mother in tears, revealing that Chokchai had jumped out of the truck.

“I thought she needed to use the toilet, but when I got out, she was crying, saying Chokchai had jumped out. We turned back and found him already run over,” A recounted.

Chokchai’s mother added that there had been no arguments between them during the trip. Chokchai appeared very drunk and suddenly stood up and jumped out of the truck. Despite her attempts to grab his hand and shout warnings, he fell onto the road. The first car managed to swerve and avoid him, but the following Nissan did not, reported KhaoSod.

Police initially suspect that Chokchai, under the heavy influence of alcohol, may have needed to relieve himself but decided to jump out of the truck rather than ask to stop. His intoxicated state likely led to the fatal misstep, resulting in the tragic accident.