High-speed car chase in Ayutthaya ends with crash and drug arrest

A high-speed car chase on Asia Road in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province ended in a dramatic crash and arrest yesterday at 6.30pm. Police apprehended a 34 year old factory worker after his blue Mitsubishi Mirage, with the license plate กน 5928, flipped several times and came to a wrecked halt at kilometre 10 in Bang Pa-in district. The incident began when highway patrol officers noticed the car parked by the roadside, initially mistaking it for a breakdown.

Upon closer inspection, the officers discovered Somkid inside the vehicle, using methamphetamine. As they approached, Somkid panicked and sped off, leading to a pursuit that culminated in the crash. The police managed to capture Somkid, who sustained minor injuries and seized one methamphetamine pill and drug paraphernalia. The investigation revealed that Somkid had purchased two pills for 100 baht (US$ 2.8) from a colleague and had already consumed one when he was startled by the approaching police vehicle, reported KhaoSod.

Somkid, now in custody, faces charges of possession of methamphetamine for personal use, using drugs while driving, reckless driving endangering others, and failing to comply with a lawful command from an officer. The reporters noted that it was fortunate the incident did not involve other civilians on the road, especially during the busy hours, and only the highway police vehicle from Ayutthaya was damaged in the collision.

