Chon Buri couple offers 100,000 baht for their missing cat

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

An elderly couple from Chon Buri province is offering a substantial reward of 100,000 baht (US$ 2,787) for the return of their beloved missing cat, Miaow Miaow. The feline, a unique 12 year old neutered male weighing approximately 5 kilograms, has been part of their family since 2011 when he wandered into their home and became a cherished pet. The owners, 75 year old Intiworn Singhaseni, and 74 year old Dech Singhaseni, have been in distress since Miaow Miaow disappeared on August 12, 2022, from their home in Nong Khayat, Phanat Nikhom district. Despite their efforts, which included an initial reward offer of 10,000 baht (US$ 278) and widespread distribution of flyers throughout the region, there has been no trace of him for six months.

Miaow Miaow’s disappearance has caused the elderly couple daily anguish, evident in their statement that “money can be earned again, but a cat like him is one of a kind in the world.” Their emotional plea for information leading to Miaow Miaow’s return underscores their deep attachment to their pet, whose routine habits—such as waking and eating on time and sleeping at the foot of the bed rather than on the chest—set him apart from other cats. The Singhasenis’ unwavering hope that Miaow Miaow will be found is accompanied by a heartfelt acknowledgement of his irreplaceable presence in their lives, reported KhaoSod.

The search for Miaow Miaow continues, with the couple and the local community holding onto the hope that someone will recognise the cat and reunite him with his owners. The Facebook page Animal Hospital – Phanat Veterinarians shared the appeal, urging people to contact the number provided in the image, 087-082-7841, with any information that might lead to the recovery of Miaow Miaow.

In related news, a Japanese woman paid over 300,000 baht to put up billboards in Phuket in other to find her two cats which have both been missing. She says she’ll pay a 30,000 baht reward for each cat