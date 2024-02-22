Chon Buri couple offers 100,000 baht for their missing cat

Photo of Nattapong Westwood Nattapong WestwoodPublished: 07:25, 22 February 2024| Updated: 07:25, 22 February 2024
54 1 minute read
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

An elderly couple from Chon Buri province is offering a substantial reward of 100,000 baht (US$ 2,787) for the return of their beloved missing cat, Miaow Miaow. The feline, a unique 12 year old neutered male weighing approximately 5 kilograms, has been part of their family since 2011 when he wandered into their home and became a cherished pet. The owners, 75 year old Intiworn Singhaseni, and 74 year old Dech Singhaseni, have been in distress since Miaow Miaow disappeared on August 12, 2022, from their home in Nong Khayat, Phanat Nikhom district. Despite their efforts, which included an initial reward offer of 10,000 baht (US$ 278) and widespread distribution of flyers throughout the region, there has been no trace of him for six months.

Miaow Miaow’s disappearance has caused the elderly couple daily anguish, evident in their statement that “money can be earned again, but a cat like him is one of a kind in the world.” Their emotional plea for information leading to Miaow Miaow’s return underscores their deep attachment to their pet, whose routine habits—such as waking and eating on time and sleeping at the foot of the bed rather than on the chest—set him apart from other cats. The Singhasenis’ unwavering hope that Miaow Miaow will be found is accompanied by a heartfelt acknowledgement of his irreplaceable presence in their lives, reported KhaoSod.

The search for Miaow Miaow continues, with the couple and the local community holding onto the hope that someone will recognise the cat and reunite him with his owners. The Facebook page Animal Hospital – Phanat Veterinarians shared the appeal, urging people to contact the number provided in the image, 087-082-7841, with any information that might lead to the recovery of Miaow Miaow.

In related news, a Japanese woman paid over 300,000 baht to put up billboards in Phuket in other to find her two cats which have both been missing. She says she’ll pay a 30,000 baht reward for each cat

Related news
Thailand News
Tags

Thaiger Talk

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Nattapong Westwood

Nattapong Westwood

Nattapong Westwood is a Bangkok-born writer who is half Thai and half Aussie. He studied in an international school in Bangkok and then pursued journalism studies in Melbourne. Nattapong began his career as a freelance writer before joining Thaiger. His passion for news writing fuels his dedication to the craft, as he consistently strives to deliver engaging content to his audience.

Related Articles

Thailand DIP organises online cartoon script competition

Published: 18:00, 21 February 2024

Blackpink’s Jennie to star in Korean reality show this Friday (video)

Published: 17:48, 21 February 2024

Big Joke faces 2 charges over financial links to gambling operators

Published: 17:38, 21 February 2024

Thailand’s TSRI and NTBC team up for 5G revolution

Published: 17:26, 21 February 2024
Check Also
Close