Road deaths
UPDATE: French woman dies riding bicycle in central Thailand
UPDATE:
The Toyota sedan’s dashcam footage confirmed that the traffic lights were on green when the driver struck and killed 26 year old Camille, who was riding a bicycle across a zebra crossing in Ayutthaya in central Thailand yesterday evening. The driver tried to break and swerve out of the way but couldn’t stop in time.
Police arrested the driver under suspicion of two counts: death by dangerous driving and exceeding the speed limit. The driver was later released from the police station yesterday night, but police said they will call him back in for further questioning to find out why he didn’t get out the car and provide assistance to the injured.
ORIGINAL STORY:
A young French woman was killed in a road accident in Ayutthaya province in central Thailand yesterday evening. The 26 year old tourist got confused at an intersection when a green and red light shone at the same time, leading her to drive into oncoming traffic. A man driving a sedan through the green light couldn’t break in time, striking and killing her.
Officers from Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Police Station arrived at the scene alongside a rescue team to find 26 year old Camille Jeanne Gavaudan in a critical condition lying next to a broken bicycle on a zebra crossing. Camille was taken to hospital where she later passed away from her injuries.
The woman’s friend, 34 year old Tara Nico Scuri, told police the pair had rented bicycles on Tuesday to travel around tourist destinations in Ayutthaya. When they were cycling back to their hotel last night, Tara said they got confused by the lights at the intersection.
The women were trying to cross the road at a zebra crossing, when they saw both a red and green light shine at the same time. They thought the red light would stop cars from every lane, so they crossed the road. An oncoming car couldn’t break in time, hitting Camille, but missing Tara who came out of the incident with no injuries.
The 42 year old sedan driver, Satapana Kumsopa, told police he was driving home last night when he arrived at the intersection, saw the traffic lights were on green, so continued driving straight. He said the red light was for cars who wanted to turn right. He saw the two foreigners on their bicycles, but couldn’t stop his car in time. He said he was sorry for the incident and wants to apologise to the woman’s family.
The police said Satapana could be charged with reckless driving causing death if their investigation finds him to be at fault.
The woman’s body has been taken for an autopsy at Thammasat University Hospital. The police coordinated with the French embassy to inform Camille’s family of her death.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Road rage incident leaves truck driver traumatised
Mayor says more changes to come at Chon Buri’s Jomtien beach
UPDATE: French woman dies riding bicycle in central Thailand
Make your dream vacation at these 5 grandest luxury villas in Phuket
Man arrested for smuggling durian trees valued at 1 million baht to Laos
UPDATE: Thai political activists left to rot in jail
Deadly Afghanistan blasts target mosque and car
Can Non-Thai nationals get financing to buy property in Thailand?
Bomb blasts in southern Thailand heard from Malaysia
Prayut says government wants to cut Thailand’s road deaths by 2 thirds
Thailand will not starve, says Commerce Minister
Thai Parliament app launched to remind forgetful MPs
UPDATE: Cafe serves drinks in “penis” bags in southern Thailand
Thailand gives Malaysians one month to collect stranded vehicles free of charge
Prepare for rain and floods in Thailand (again)
French woman dies riding bicycle in central Thailand
BREAKING: Bars reopening in Thailand’s “Green” and “Blue” Zones, changes to Thailand Pass
5 countries’ representatives walk out when Russian official speaks in Bangkok
Thai woman fined 54,000 baht at airport after entering country with designer brands
Thailand Pass remains, at least until the end of June
Thailand tourism authorities expect 1 million arrivals per month starting June
UPDATE: Bangkok governor candidates answer Russell Crowe’s questions on TV
The best private villas to rent in Bangkok for 2022
Changes to Thailand’s Covid-19 restrictions to take effect June 1
Love drugs found in hotel of Aussie man who plunged to his death
Thai AirAsia X becomes third airline in Thailand to file for bankruptcy
Download the ‘Plook Ganja’ app to legally grow cannabis at home in Thailand
Alcohol ban in Pattaya and Bangkok from 6pm Saturday
Deadline to apply for “Covid” visa extension extended by 2 months
Malaysians continue to flood into Thailand
Thailand introduces strict screening for arrivals from countries with monkeypox
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Best of3 days ago
Siam Paragon wins the Best Luxury Shopping Mall 2022 Award
- Education1 day ago
Why you should study Thai to explore Thailand
- Bangkok3 days ago
Thai woman fined 54,000 baht at airport after entering country with designer brands
- Events2 days ago
“Eat Out with Marriott Bonvoy”: enjoy food discounts all the way
- 360 Reviews3 days ago
The best private villas to rent in Bangkok for 2022
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Changes to Thailand’s Covid-19 restrictions to take effect June 1
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Deadline to apply for “Covid” visa extension extended by 2 months
- Press Room23 hours ago
Thailand Covid insurance for Thailand Pass
Recent comments: