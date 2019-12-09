Drunk driver collides with motorcycle in Phuket, killing the rider | The Thaiger

Phuket
Drunk driver collides with motorcycle in Phuket, killing the rider
PHOTO: Phuket Hotnews
On December 8, Thalang police received a report about an incident on Srisoonthorn Road, opposite the Baan Manik PTT petrol station, in Thalang district, Phuket.
At the scene, police found that a grey pick-up truck had collided with a blue Honda Wave motorcycle, causing one death. The motorcycle was lying on its side in the middle of the road and next to it was a 51 year old man, Srikul Sornjunda. He died at the scene of the incident.
The rescue team transported his body to Thalang Hospital for an autopsy.
Police found a 41 year old man, Chanai Boriboon, who was driving the pick-up truck, waiting at the scene and report that he was speaking “confusingly” so the police brought him to the police station and checked his alcohol level, suspecting he was well over the limit or under the influence of drugs.
They found that Mr. Boriboon blew a reading of 410 milligram of alcohol (4 x the legal limit), which was very high. He has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving causing death before being sent to court for further processing.
SOURCE: Phuket Hotnews
UPDATE: No sightings after a full second day of searching for missing kayak couple off Phuket
PHOTOS: Phuket People’s Voice
Air and sea searches continue today as up to one hundred people are now involved in the search for a Polish tourist and his Thai girlfriend who went missing after they, and their kayak, went missing off Phuket on Saturday evening. Read that story HERE.
26 year old Mateusz Juszkiewicz from Poland and a female Thai friend, 23 year old Werakan Sirirakon from Nakon Sawan managed to alert their friends that they were in difficulty with a mobile phone call before contact was lost with the pair as the others arrived back at Yanui Beach around 6.30pm on Saturday evening.
Two days of extensive searching, up to 20 nautical miles off the coast of Phuket, including around the Similans and Koh Racha, have not turned up any fresh sightings or information about the missing pair.
Conditions have been warm but there has been persistent moderate to fresh offshore winds over the past three days.
When police received information about the incident on Saturday evening, a search was launched immediately by the Royal Thai Navy, the tourist police, the Phuket provincial public disaster mitigation office and Rawai municipal office. Efforts have concentrated on the sea currents and winds and where they may have carried the couple and their kayak.
Kamonchai Khuadkaew, the Kamnan of Tambon Rawai, led rescue workers on a foot search along the rocky shoreline of nearby Rawai Beach on Sunday and other officials have conducted searches along other beaches and shorelines around southern Phuket.
The pair headed out from Ya Nui Beach, just south of Nai Harn Beach, on Saturday afternoon, in the company of other friends who had hired kayaks with them. They headed out to nearby Koh Man for a short canoeing expedition.
UPDATE: Missing Polish tourist and Thai friend in canoe off Phuket
PHOTO: Phuket People’s Voice
As of this morning around 10am, the 26 year old Mateusz Juszkiewicz from Poland and a female Thai friend, 23 year old Werakan Sirirakon from Nakon Sawan, were still missing off the coast of Phuket.
The pair headed to sea with other couples in rented kayaks from Ya Nui Beach, south of Phuket, to visit a nearby island, Koh Man. When the other couple returned around sunset on Saturday afternoon the other couple had gone missing. They had earlier phoned to tell their friends they were quite far away and “not able to return to the beach”, according to the police report.
There was no other contact with the pair since that phone call.
Police, the Navy and volunteer rescue services spent the daylight hours scouring possible locations. The Navy brought a helicopter into the search. Waves and wind patterns gave the impression to searchers that the couple could have been washed up as far north as the Similans. But a subsequent search around that area found large waves but no kayak or missing people.
The focus then moved to Koh Racha, south west of Phuket. No sign at that location either.
Rescuers have also been searching nearby beaches in case the couple returned to land and asking locals to be on the lookout for them.
The search has so far extended as far as 20 nautical miles off the coast of Phuket.
Rawai’s mayor Arun Solos told the media yesterday that the search would continue and is being co-ordinated by a core of experienced marine rescuers. Relatives are now in contact with the rescue team awaiting any news.
Meanwhile, the weather for today is fine with ENE winds up to 20 kilometres an hour.
The group hired four kayaks to explore the island, just south of popular Nai Harn Beach on Saturday afternoon.
Polish tourist and Thai female remain missing after kayak trip off Phuket
PHOTOS: Phuket People’s Voice
26 year old Mateusz Juszkiewicz from Poland and a female Thai friend, 23 year old Werakan Sirirakon from Nakon Sawan, were kayaking between Ya Nui Beach and the small island offshore with friends yesterday afternoon.
The group hired four kayaks to explore the island, just south of popular Nai Harn Beach. Whilst the friends were returning to Ya Nui at sunset last evening, the missing pair contacted their other friends and said they were quite far away and “not able to return to the beach”, according to the police report.
There has been no contact with the pair since.
The other members of the canoeing expedition contacted the Tourist Police who, in turn, put out the call to local volunteer organisations and the Navy. A search of the waters off Ya Nui Beach continued until almost midnight.
Navy helicopters and an armada of smaller vessels, some with the local Navy, have been searching for the pair, and their kayak, this morning.
Police say the search will continue around Phuket’s southern waters and local beaches this afternoon. Whilst there has been a strong offshore breeze, the conditions have been reasonable last night and today.
SOURCE: เสียงประชาชน คนภูเก็ต Phuket People’s Voice
