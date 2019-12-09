Drunk driver collides with motorcycle in Phuket, killing the rider | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Phuket Hotnews

On December 8, Thalang police received a report about an incident on Srisoonthorn Road, opposite the Baan Manik PTT petrol station, in Thalang district, Phuket.

At the scene, police found that a grey pick-up truck had collided with a blue Honda Wave motorcycle, causing one death. The motorcycle was lying on its side in the middle of the road and next to it was a 51 year old man, Srikul Sornjunda. He died at the scene of the incident.

The rescue team transported his body to Thalang Hospital for an autopsy.

Police found a 41 year old man, Chanai Boriboon, who was driving the pick-up truck, waiting at the scene and report that he was speaking “confusingly” so the police brought him to the police station and checked his alcohol level, suspecting he was well over the limit or under the influence of drugs.

They found that Mr. Boriboon blew a reading of 410 milligram of alcohol (4 x the legal limit), which was very high. He has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving causing death before being sent to court for further processing.

SOURCE: Phuket Hotnews