Driver charged in bus fire that killed 5, injured 12 | Thaiger

Road deaths
Driver charged in bus fire that killed 5, injured 12
After yesterday’s horrific bus fire left 5 dead and 12 injured, the driver is now charged with reckless driving causing deaths and injuries. The tour bus ended up in flames at 12:30 am, not long after leaving the Khon Kaen bus terminal heading to Bangkok with 33 passengers on board. The bus had originated in Bung Kan and stopped in Udon Thani to add more passengers before stopping in Khon Kaen. The driver reported hearing a sound he thought was a rear tyre exploding right before the wheel caught fire. The blaze reached the engine compartment and from there quickly spread to engulf the entire bus.
The 48 year old driver, Patsadee Kham-on from the Isan province of Maha Sarakham, was burned in the bus fire accident as well. He remains in custody today after being escorted to Khon Kaen Court for a judge to approve his detainment pending further investigation. Police are advocating that bail be refused for the driver.
Among the victims in this crash were a 21 year old man from Sakon Nakhon, as well as a 23 year old woman from Bung Kan and 2 women from Udon Thani. One woman was 28 years old while the younger woman, 23 years old, was travelling with her 6 year old daughter who was also killed in the crash. Police advised that relatives could collect the victim’s bodies at Srinagarind Hospital’s forensic medicine department. They also directed families of the victims to the Ban Haet police station to gather documentation for claiming compensation. Procedures have started by the Office of the Insurance Commission to examine the accident and charred bus and to determine compensation.
The cause of the bus fire has not been officially determined and experts from the Land Transport Department have a pending examination. While investigations continue, compensations from insurance is expected to be 1.5 million baht per death, plus an additional half a million baht as part of the Road Accident Victim Protection Act of 1992. The bus belongs to 407 Pattana Company, and was carrying insurance issued by Viriyah Insurance Plc.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Northern Thai provinces starting Covid restrictions as 3rd wave spreads
Thailand’s northern provinces are starting to impose more self-quarantines or travel restrictions to combat the recent Covid-19 outbreak that has spread quickly throughout northern Thailand. Phichit and Lampang provinces are the latest in northern Thailand to impose a variety of covid-19 restrictions on people entering.
A Thailand Interior Ministry told Chiang Rai Times that the longer list emphasises the seriousness of the 3rd wave of the coronavirus. The new wave originated in nightlife venues in Bangkok and has spread to 74 out of Thailand’s 77 provinces, as of yesterday. Health inspectors believe the new and more contagious UK strain of Covid-19, named B117, arrived in Thailand from Cambodia through migrants.
But as the CCSA has largely placed restrictions in the hands of each provincial government, many are confused about what guidelines they must follow upon entering certain provinces. Northern Thailand’s Lampang province, for example, orders visitors from Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Nakhon Pathom and Chiang Mai to report immediately to local health authorities or officials, but it does not require them to undergo quarantine for 2 weeks if test results are negative.
Visitors are advised to check updated information at moicovid.com as the rules are different in each province. So far, 42 provinces have imposed self-quarantine. Phichit, Lampang and Ubon Ratchathani were the latest to join 39 other provinces imposing a variety of restrictions on people entering their provinces.
Visitors to the website posted multiple questions, mostly on whether they needed to be quarantined.
Provinces that impose self-quarantine or other requirements on travellers:
NORTH
- Chiang Mai
- Kamphaeng Phet
- Lampang
- Lamphun
- Nan
- Phayao
- Phetchabun
- Phichit
- Phitsanulok
- Phrae
- Tak
- Uttaradit
NORTHEAST
- Amnat Charoen
- Bung Kan
- Buri Ram
- Chaiyaphum
- Khon Kaen
- Maha Sarakham
- Mukdahan
- Nakhon Phanom
- Nakhon Ratchasima
- Nong Bua Lam Phu
- Nong Khai
- Sakon Nakhon
- Ubon Ratchathani
- Udon Thani
- Yasothon
CENTAL AND EAST
- Chai Nat
- Lop Buri
- Nakhon Sawan
- Sa Kaeo
- Saraburi
- Sing Buri
- Uthai Thani
SOUTH
- Chumphon
- Narathiwat
- Pattani
- Phangnga
- Ranong
- Satun
- Songkhla
- Trang
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
All new Covid-19 infections in Chiang Mai are linked to nightlife venues
All of the new Covid-19 infections reported by health officials in Chiang Mai yesterday are linked to local nightlife venues. Over the past few days, 47 cases linked to bars and nightclubs have been confirmed, including the 36 new cases reported yesterday by the provincial communicable disease control panel.
With the rise of infections linked to entertainment venues, Chiang Mai authorities decided to close clubs, pubs, karaoke bars and other entertainment venues for the next week. Alcohol sales are also banned for the next 7 days. A field hospital has been set up at the Chiang Mai International Exhibition and Convention Centre to care for a potential influx of Covid-19 patients.
“Those travelling to Chiang Mai from provinces considered the highest risk of infection, including Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan, Pathum Thani and Nakhon Pathom, must self-isolate for 14 days.”
The recent infections are linked to 7 venues in the area including Warm Up Cafe Chiang Mai, Tha Chang Café Chiang Mai, DC Chiang Mai, Infinity Club Chiang Mai, Ground, Living Machine and Consol’s Garden.
“Those who visited the venues are asked to go to a local hospital for a Covid-19 test.”
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Nation Thailand
Northern Thailand
UPDATE: Divers rescue monk stuck in flooded cave in northern Thailand
Update: The monk was safely rescued from the flooded cave at around 11:30am today. Divers say the monk was fatigued and had a low fever.
Original story…
Rescue workers are attempting to free a Buddhist monk who has been stuck in a flooded cave in northern Thailand for at least 4 days. The monk, named in a Pattaya News report as 46 year old Phra Ajarn Manat, is thought to have entered a cave in Phitsanulok province on April 3, and become trapped when the entrance flooded over the weekend. He was visiting Tham Phra Sai Ngam cave as part of a pilgrimage in the jungle.
Over 30 rescue workers from the Prasat Bun Sathan Foundation have launched an operation to free the monk, whose plight will remind many of the 2018 Tham Luang cave rescue that made headlines around the world.
Tham Phra Sai Ngam cave is reported to be extremely deep and cavernous, according to local residents and rescue workers. It’s understood the monk had already travelled quite far into the cave when heavy rains struck on Sunday and continued for the next few days, cutting off his exit.
According to the Pattaya News, the monk is a frequent visitor to the cave and well-known to local residents, who were first to report the floodwaters and express concern that the monk was trapped. While rescue efforts continue, monks from other temples in the area have gathered at the cave entrance to pray for Phra Ajarn Manat.
The challenging weather conditions are hampering rescue workers’ attempts to reach the monk. However, he has been located alive, just beyond the flooded area. He has access to water, but no food, and is believed to have a slight fever.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | The Pattaya News
