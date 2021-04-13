5 killed, including 2 children, in north east Thailand bus disaster | Thaiger

Transport
5 killed, including 2 children, in north east Thailand bus disaster
5 people are dead, including 2 children, and another 12 seriously injured after a double-decker interprovincial bus caught fire near Khon Kaen. It was heading to Bangkok. The bus erupted into flames just after midnight on the Mitrapap highway. There were 33 passengers on the bus. The bus driver was also injured.
The 407 Pattana Company bus left Bung Kan province on the Laos border, near Vientiane, last night, stopping in Udon Thani before making its way to Bangkok.
Witnesses say a rear tyre burst and then caught fire just after the bus had left Khon Kaen. The fire then spread to the engine compartment in the back of the bus. The bus soon became engulfed in flames, according to the Bangkok Post. Fire units got to the burning bus soon after but it took an hour to extinguish the flames.
12 people suffered serious burn injuries whilst 16 others were able to get out of the bus before it was engulfed in flames.
Police have spoken to the bus driver and will continue with their investigation.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Thailand
Girl in a coma after being struck by skyrocket launched from temple
A 10 year old girl is in a coma and in critical condition after a piece of a wooden skyrocket struck the girl in the head. The firework was launched during a cremation ceremony at a temple in the Pak Thong Chai district of the Isaan province Nakhon Ratchasima. The girl was waiting to be picked up at the nearby Ardwitthaya School when part of the wooden firework hit her head.
Natcha “Nong Milk’’ Sawasdee hit the ground, bleeding profusely. She was rushed to the local hospital and then transferred to the intensive care unit at Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital. The wood penetrated her skull about 10 centimetres deep, a recent scan shows.
Other students were hit by pieces of the exploded wooden skyrocket, but their injuries were minor.
The men who launched the skyrocket are facing charges for recklessness causing serious injury. They say they launched rockets at the cremation ceremony, but aimed toward rice paddy fields where there were no people. Due to the wind, pieces of the exploded rocket flew back into town, they say.
Wat Na Phrathat often lights fireworks during cremation ceremonies, residents say. But this time they used a different firework made from wood and PVC.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Crime
Senior official arrested in north-east Thailand on 2 million baht bribery charges
A senior Thai official in the north-eastern province of Mukdahan has been arrested, along with his assistant, on bribery charges. The provincial chief of the natural resources and environment office, Suradet Akkarach, and Ms Pan Saengviroon, are accused of receiving 2 million baht for facilitating the return of confiscated Siamese Rosewood timber to a merchant from Laos.
The timber, housed in 11 containers and valued at around 600 million baht, was impounded by the authorities in Mukdahan in 2006, on suspicion it had been illegally obtained. The case was heard in the provincial court, then the Appeals court, and then the Supreme court, which acquitted the defendants and ruled that the timber should be returned to its owner, EL Enterprise.
The arrests of 58 year old Suradet and Pan came about after a Laotian timber merchant filed a police report on February 24, accusing Suradet of offering to return the timber for a payment of 2 million baht.
The police subsequently set up a sting operation for when the merchant, named as Kamsavai Pommachan, arranged to meet Suradet and Pan to hand over the money. As soon as Pan took delivery of the cash, both suspects were arrested. According to a Thai PBS World report, Suradet insists he was not involved in the bribery, but Pan has confessed to the charges.
Panya Pinsuk from the Central Investigation Bureau, and Chivaparb Chivatham from the Royal Forestry Department, gave a press conference yesterday, in which they confirmed the arrests of both suspects and the seizure of 2 million baht in 1,000 baht notes, as well as 4 smartphones.
According to Chatupat Burupat from the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry, Suradet is an ex-employee of the Royal Forestry Department and would have known how to go about returning the confiscated timber.
Following the arrests, the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Varavut Silpa-archa, says he has ordered Suradet to be transferred to an inactive post while a committee investigates the case against him. The minister acknowledges that there is proof of bribery, but says an investigation is still required to ensure fairness. He says he expects the committee to report back within 15 days.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Crime
Thai man confesses to cutting wife’s throat and dumping her body in a pond
A northeastern Thai man has allegedly confessed to killing his wife by cutting her throat and then dumping her body into a public pond. The man allegedly told a relative what he did, who says she initially didn’t believe him. So she and her other relatives went to check it out, finding the woman’s body partially covered by a sack in the pond.
The family called the police in tambon Lak Muang in Kalasin province at around 9:30pm last night. An officer says they found the body of 29 year old New Kamalasai dressed in a pha thung, or wraparound skirt, and a red blouse. They say she had 13 knife wounds to her throat and some other head wounds. Police say her upper body was in a fertiliser sack tied with an electrical wire. Her hands were also tied with wire.
Investigators say Montri’s aunt told them the couple had a fight the night before and no one saw her around the village the next day. The auntie also said the couple often fought as Montri was an illegal drug user but she was shocked that he killed her. When police came to apprehend Montri, he was waiting at his home. Police say they found dried blood and a blood-covered machete in their bedroom. Montri was taken into custody and is awaiting charges.
At least 25 people may face charges related to the death of a Thai model known as a “pretty.” Wichayaporn “Wawa” Wisetsombat died last month after working as a hostess at a private house party in Bangkok. Medical examiners say the 33 year old had methamphetamine, ketamine, ecstasy and diazepam in her system.
Wawa died at a hospital after working at party at a luxury home in Bangkok’s Chatuchak area. She had been hired to serve drinks. In a previous report by the Bangkok Post, doctors said she died from respiratory and blood system failure.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Covid UPDATE: Daily infection number drops slightly on Tuesday
Burmese students to hold Bangkok cultural event to support Civil Disobedience Movement
5 killed, including 2 children, in north east Thailand bus disaster
WHO says pandemic reaching critical levels in South Asia
Off to a field hospital? Here’s what to pack
‘Vice’ removes retouched pics of Khmer Rouge victims
2 police officers transferred over Covid cluster linked to Bangkok nightlife
China may combine its Covid-19 vaccines to improve efficacy
Sawasdee pi mai – The four days of Songkran 2021
Health officials say pubs, nightlife venues the new ground zero for third wave
UK Covid strain not more severe than others- The Lancet
UK variant more contagious but not more deadly – Lancet study
$85 to retrieve the dead after bloody Burmese military clash
A Thailand Covid update that you won’t read in the news
Chiang Mai: Covid-19 cancels many Songkran events
Sawasdee pi mai – The four days of Songkran 2021
Tourism officials slash Songkran travel expectations by half
Condolences from Thailand to UK on Prince Philip’s death
Thai Airways cuts another 4,250 staff, offering them early retirement
UN special envoy in Thailand to meet Foreign Minister about Myanmar crisis
Police chief orders staff to work from home after 42 officers test positive
Immigration police arrest Frenchman on drug charges, 3 other foreigners for overstay
Weekend party event in Phuket reports positive Covid attendee
Leading Thai virologist warns of third wave, says herd immunity will take 2 years at current vaccination rate
Bangkok prepares to open field hospital as officials warn of a rapid rise in infections
Thai Health Minister pictured without mask, sitting next to infected Transport Minister
UPDATE: Thai PM orders closure of bars and clubs in 41 provinces
Songkran travel okay to visit elderly relatives, not to party – Health Minister
Thailand makes AstraZeneca its first choice for Covid vaccine
Thai tourism operators slam government’s inefficient vaccine rollout
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago
Sawasdee pi mai – The four days of Songkran 2021
- Bangkok3 days ago
Tourism officials slash Songkran travel expectations by half
- Hot News2 days ago
Condolences from Thailand to UK on Prince Philip’s death
- Thailand3 days ago
Thai Airways cuts another 4,250 staff, offering them early retirement
- Myanmar3 days ago
UN special envoy in Thailand to meet Foreign Minister about Myanmar crisis
- Bangkok4 days ago
UPDATE: Thai PM orders closure of bars and clubs in 41 provinces
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Top virologist warns of vaccine limitations against South African, Brazilian variants
- Environment1 day ago
Environmentalists criticise Netflix fishing doco for inaccuracies and misinformation