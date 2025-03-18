Udder chaos: Family car ploughs into herd on Buriram road

A family car collided with a herd of cattle on Road 24 in Buriram province, resulting in the deaths of four cows and significant damage to the vehicle. The crash occurred today, March 18, at around 3am, just 500 metres beyond the Prakhon Chai highway maintenance unit, on the route leading to Nang Rong district.

Upon receiving the report, Police Lieutenant Wasan Saetang from Prakhon Chai Police Station arrived at the scene. He discovered a Mazda sedan with a Surin registration, its front severely damaged, and airbags deployed, indicating a forceful impact.

The driver, 26 year old Suratikan, stood next to the vehicle, visibly shaken with minor head bruising. The road bore the remains of four dead cows, three heifers and one bull, aged between one and three years.

Suratikan, the driver, recounted that she was travelling from Surin province with two relatives, heading to Bangkok for personal errands. While driving, a herd of about ten cows suddenly crossed the road in the dim light, causing the car to collide with four of them, as she couldn’t brake in time. The remaining cows fled into the forest.

Suratikan expressed her relief that she and her passengers were unharmed, thanks to seat belts and airbags. However, the rear of the car suffered significant damage, with completely shattered windows, and estimated repair costs in the hundreds of thousands of baht. She lamented the absence of any cattle owner coming forward to accept responsibility.

She urged livestock farmers to ensure their animals are securely penned, particularly at night, to prevent accidents and potential harm to road users. Meanwhile, locals bought the carcasses of the four cows to butcher and sell, intending to help cover Suratikan’s car repair costs, reported KhaoSod.

Police are in pursuit of the cattle owner to proceed with legal action and ensure compensation for the vehicle damages.

