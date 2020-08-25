Bangkok teacher and student killed in road accident | The Thaiger

A teacher and his student were killed in a road accident in Bangkok today when their motorbike slid under an 18-wheel concrete mixer truck.

The teacher and the 17 year old student were wearing helmets, but the impact from the crash fractured their skulls, according to the Nation Thailand.

Police believe the teacher lost control of the motorcycle and slid under the truck. The truck driver was parked on the side of the road when emergency responders arrived. The 33 year old truck driver is being questioned and police will check the surveillance camera footage in the area.

The teacher would drive the girl to school every morning, the student’s sister says. The family is shock about the accident, she says.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand