Bangkok teacher and student killed in road accident | The Thaiger

Road deaths
Bangkok teacher and student killed in road accident
A teacher and his student were killed in a road accident in Bangkok today when their motorbike slid under an 18-wheel concrete mixer truck.
The teacher and the 17 year old student were wearing helmets, but the impact from the crash fractured their skulls, according to the Nation Thailand.
Police believe the teacher lost control of the motorcycle and slid under the truck. The truck driver was parked on the side of the road when emergency responders arrived. The 33 year old truck driver is being questioned and police will check the surveillance camera footage in the area.
The teacher would drive the girl to school every morning, the student’s sister says. The family is shock about the accident, she says.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Crime
Thai court issues a new arrest warrant for ‘Boss’ Yoovidhya
A new arrest warrant has been issued for Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya over the fatal crash in 2012 where he allegedly ran over and killed a 47 year old police officer. The grandson of the co-founder of the Red Bull empire is facing charges of reckless driving, refusing to help an injured person and possessing illicit drugs (cocaine). The court recently reviewed new evidence in the case, according to the deputy assistant to the national police chief. “We will arrest him as soon as he returns to Thailand.” The Office of the Attorney General controversially dropped charges against 35 year old Vorayuth […]
Business
Thailand’s retail and property markets adapt and move online
Tourism, property, retail – 3 sectors of the Thai economy that have taken a huge hit from the impact of lockdowns and border closures. Whilst most of the lockdown provisions are now lifted, the borders remain mostly closed and the economy ‘sluggish’ at best. The first half of 2020 has been one of the most challenging periods that Thailand retail industry has faced, probably ever. CBRE, an international property consultant, reveals that the degree of uncertainty in the second half of 2020 remains high. Retailers and developers alike must be adaptive and boost their e-commerce penetration to survive. Thailand’s Covid-19 […]
Crime
Bangkok man allegedly kills 1, injures another in fight outside liquor store
A man allegedly attacked and stabbed a man to death outside a Bangkok liquor store in the Don Muang district. Another man was stabbed and severely injured when he stepped in to break up the fight. 46 year old Itthiphol Sunsomboon died at the scene after suffering from 4 knife wounds to his chest. Emergency responders tried to resuscitate the man, but were not successful. Another man, 25 year old Sophon Khamjaroen is now in stable condition at Bhumibol Hospital, but police say his stomach was cut so deep that his intestines could be seen “spilling out.” 30 year old […]
