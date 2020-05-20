Connect with us

Road deaths

5 dead in high speed Surin crash

Jack Burton

Published 

6 hours ago

 on 

5 dead in high speed Surin crash | The Thaiger
    • follow us in feedly

5 are dead after a pickup truck traveling at high speed crashed into a Mitsubishi Pajero in Issan’s Surin province yesterday. The incident happened on Surin-Prasat Road near the Sab-anan rice mill in the province’s Chaneang district.

The pickup’s driver, who was one of those killed in the accident, is believed to have lost control of the vehicle on the wet road.

The 3 passengers in the pickup were employees of a local sugar factory, and one of them was a manager at the factory. They were killed on the spot.

The Pajero driver was severely injured and later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in North East Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is a writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. He attended the Henry Grady School of Journalism and his works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    H Ski

    May 20, 2020 at 6:42 pm

    The pick-ups are horrendous in the rain.. why do they never learn?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

University lecturers suspended over sexual assault allegations

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

1 day ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

University lecturers suspended over sexual assault allegations | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thairath.co.th

Two Isaan university lecturers have been suspended following sexual assault allegations The 47 year old male lecturer was accused of sexually abusing his own children – a 9 year old girl and a 7 year old boy, allegedly on several occasions.

The man has been charged with statutory child rape, according to the Bangkok Post. The man was accused by his 37 year old wife, who is another lecturer at the university. Muang police in Nakhon Ratchasima are still investigating. At this stage the man denies the claims. Police have not reported the names of the alleged suspect or victims, or the university involved to protect the victims.

Last week, the woman asked the Nakhon Ratchasima governor for help because she said the police investigation was moving too slow. She initially filed a complaint with the police a few weeks ago.

Along with interviews from the police, the Post reports that the couple will also testify to a “fact-finding” committee set up by the university.

SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Crime

Mother leaves newborn in north east forest after giving birth

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

1 day ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

Mother leaves newborn in north east forest after giving birth | The Thaiger
PHOTO: MGR Online

A newborn baby was found in an Isaan forest recently. Thai news reports say that the baby was covered in blood with the umbilical cord still attached. Luckily, the baby survived and is now in the care of a local hospital.

A villager found the newborn while walking through the forest in the Nakhon Ratchasima province, north east Thailand, and contacted authorities. After the news was reported in Thai media, police received a tip on the identity of the mother. The forest is located in Pak Chong District.

The 36 year old woman’s name has not been revealed. She was arrested and taken to Moosi sub-district police station. Thai Residents reports that the woman forgot to take her birth control and did not want a child. She already has one child with her ex-husband, and her current husband is 21 years old.

A mother in southern Thailand also left her newborn baby shortly after giving birth. Just last week, a deceased newborn baby was found in university pond in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

SOURCES: Thai Residents| Khaosod | Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Crime

Parents believe murdered Mukdahan girl was killed by a local

Jack Burton

Published

2 days ago

on

May 18, 2020

By

Parents believe murdered Mukdahan girl was killed by a local | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The Thaiger

The body of 3 year old girl, missing since Monday, was found naked and apparently strangled in a forest in the northeastern province of Mukdahan on Thursday. Now her parents believe their daughter was killed by a local villager.

“Nong Chompoo’’ Wongsricha went missing on May 10. After a massive search involving some 500 officers and volunteers, police in Dong Luang district found her body 4 days later in Phu Phan Noi forest. The search got a break when 70 year old Toon Prom-ngoi, a resident of neighbouring Sakhon Nakhon province, reported that she had found a child’s green slipper while gathering mushrooms in the national park which straddles the two provinces.

Toon led police to the spot where she found the slipper and they subsequently discovered the little girl’s body and clothes nearby.

They believe she had been dead at least eight hours before being found.

Police say they returned to the crime scene to collect more DNA evidence and questioned 5 people. They did not elabourate on the suspects behind the girl’s murder.

40 year old Sawitri Wongsricha, the victim’s mother, says she and her husband suspect the killer “knew the routes and was not afraid to go into the forest,” implying the killer is a local and familiar with the area. Sawitri says she doesn’t know the identity of the suspect or what the motive was.

An autopsy to determine the cause of death and whether the child was sexually assaulted has been promised.

SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Trending