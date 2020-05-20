5 dead in high speed Surin crash | The Thaiger

5 are dead after a pickup truck traveling at high speed crashed into a Mitsubishi Pajero in Issan’s Surin province yesterday. The incident happened on Surin-Prasat Road near the Sab-anan rice mill in the province’s Chaneang district.

The pickup’s driver, who was one of those killed in the accident, is believed to have lost control of the vehicle on the wet road.

The 3 passengers in the pickup were employees of a local sugar factory, and one of them was a manager at the factory. They were killed on the spot.

The Pajero driver was severely injured and later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand