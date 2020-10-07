2 year old child among 2 killed in Chon Buri collision | The Thaiger

Road deaths
2 year old child among 2 killed in Chon Buri collision
2 people have died and another 4 have been injured in a collision between 2 vehicles in the eastern province of Chon Buri. The Pattaya News reports that one of the dead is a 2 year old girl. The incident, between a black sedan and a white pick-up truck, occurred in the Koh Chan district, in the north east of the province.
An unnamed 2 year old girl and a 48 year old male, named as Boonkom Ronrueangrit, both sustained serious injuries and were pronounced dead by the time they arrived at a local hospital. 4 others were injured in the collision. The injured include 2 women, 40 year old Nong Nuch, and 39 year old Nid Klinmut, as well as a 27 year old male, Boonchai Sawatdeemongkon. An unnamed 3 year old girl is also among the injured. All 4 are now being treated in hospital.
Chon Buri police have launched an investigation into the incident. Initial reports say CCTV footage shows the black car appearing to lose control and veering into the opposite lane, before ploughing into the white pick-up.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Man allegedly chained his uncle and beat him to death with a bat
A man allegedly chained his uncle to a staircase and beat him to death with a baseball bat. 27 year old Jetsada Raksutee was found at his Chon Buri house and police say he appeared to be in a catatonic state. The body of his 45 year old uncle, Sonthaya Arnpoe, was found covered in blood with his leg chained to the staircase.
Police suspect Sonthaya died 3 hours before they were called to the scene. A few cars in the area also appeared to be damaged by the baseball bat. Neighbors say Jetsada has suffered from mental illness due to severe head injuries caused by a past road incident. Jetsada was taken to a psychiatric hospital to be evaluated.
Jetsada told police he had an argument with his uncle and then it “got physical”. Police say he has admitted to chaining his uncle to the stairs to make sure he wasn’t able to fight back or run away.
Police are still investigating. No charges have been officially laid by police at this stage.
SOURCE: Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Chon Buri
Worst flood in years Chon Buri residents say, Pattaya City officials plan to build a flood barrier
Flooding from the weekend’s heavy storms damaged homes and local beaches in Pattaya and Banglamung in the Chon Buri province, with water levels on some roads 10 to 80 centimetres high. Some residents say it was the worst flood in years. Pattaya City officials are planning to build a flood barrier to prevent future flooding, according to Banglamung Sheriff Amnat Charoensri.
At least 10 homes in the Banglamung area were severely damaged, according to Pattaya City Mayor Sonthaya Khunpluem. Water flooded homes at levels rose up to 30 centimetres, residents say. At some houses, walls completely collapsed, the Pattaya News reports. Many were sleeping during the storm and could not save their valuable belongings. Some say it’s the worst flood in years.
The mayor along with the Banglamung Sheriff and other Pattaya officials visited residents whose homes where damaged by the storm and handed out survival packages. The sheriff says city officials and volunteers are helping to clean up affected areas and repair property battered by the storms.
SOURCE: Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Chon Buri
Helmet credited for saving student’s life after being ran over by a truck
A helmet has been credited by rescue workers as saving a young student motorbiker’s life after being run over by a truck following a collision with another vehicle. The accident, which happened in the Panat Nikhom District, of Thailand’s eastern Chon Buri province, happened after a vehicle stopped suddenly, causing the student to crash into it.
The student reportedly fell off the motorbike when a passing truck ran him over.
Rescue workers say when they arrived at the scene, they found a blue motorbike with a small amount of damage along with the 16 year old student, bearing only minor injuries to his skull. The student, whose name has withheld due to his age, was taken to a local hospital to be examined. Panat Nikhom Police say they are searching for the 2 vehicle drivers involved in the accident as they both fled after the crash.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Poll finds many disagree with reopening borders, lack confidence in Covid-19 prevention measures
Key foreign investors could be exempt from quarantine
Thailand’s monsoon and wet season explained
Continuous rainfall, with isolated heavy showers, forecast for most of Thailand
2 year old child among 2 killed in Chon Buri collision
“There is hope” Covid-19 vaccine could be ready by the end of the year, WHO director
Pattaya woman accused of prostituting granddaughter to repay gambling debts
Phuket church group come to the rescue of suffering soi dog
Pattaya officials to examine plans for light rail network
Zoos to be investigated for possible involvement in black market animal trade
Rock star Eddie Van Halen loses cancer battle – VIDEO
University alumni and students gather to commemorate the Thammasat University Massacre – VIDEO
54 child abuse cases filed with police against Sarasas schools
“No more coups”, Thailand’s new military commander
Thailand News Today | Business people exemptions, road checkpoints, Phuket delay | October 6
Complete Thailand Travel Guide (October 2020)
Thailand’s monsoon and wet season explained
Hard truths about travelling to Thailand, right now
Expat shift drives changes in Bangkok’s condo market
Thailand to cut down on uninsured vehicles on the road
Thai Airways to provide flights to some international destinations this month
Phuket’s annual vegetarian festival. Put it in your diary – VIDEO
The Special Tourist Visa is now official and allows tourists in from October 1
Thailand News Today | Waiting for vaccine, new face of Thailand expats, teacher complaints | Oct 1
Bangkok’s Khao San Road re-opening for local trade
Special Tourist Visa program leaves out those from high-risk Covid countries
Contestant eliminated from Miss Universe Thailand after manager infiltrates organising committee
Similan Islands to reopen on October 15 with ‘new normal’ policy
Thailand now accepting applications for permanent residency
Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra had Covid-19 but has since recovered
Thailand News Today | Business people exemptions, road checkpoints, Phuket delay | October 6
Thailand News Today | Live from Thammasat, Sacked teacher sues parents, Pattaya eating contest | October 5, 2020
Thailand News Today | Prison release?, Pattaya Makeover, 6 new Covid cases | October 2
Thailand News Today | Waiting for vaccine, new face of Thailand expats, teacher complaints | Oct 1
Thailand News Today | Phuket re-opens, TripAdvisor review saga, Samut Prakhan chem spill | Sept 30
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty extended, first STV tourists, teacher sacked | September 29
Thailand News Today | Rumours of amnesty extension, 22 new Covid cases | September 28
Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty, sealing Burmese border, Thai airways creditors | September 24
Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23
Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket “in a coma”| September 22
Thailand News Today | Amnesty finishes, protest round-up | September 21, 2020
Heavy rain, big protest tomorrow, special tourist visa | Thailand News Today | September 18
Thailand News Today | Hotels wary, rain on the way | September 17, 2020
Thailand News Today | New visa update, Dengue spike | September 16, 2020
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)23 hours ago
Complete Thailand Travel Guide (October 2020)
- Thailand2 hours ago
Thailand’s monsoon and wet season explained
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Hard truths about travelling to Thailand, right now
- Events4 days ago
Phuket’s annual vegetarian festival. Put it in your diary – VIDEO
- Thailand3 days ago
Special Tourist Visa program leaves out those from high-risk Covid countries
- Thailand2 days ago
Thailand now accepting applications for permanent residency
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Skål International Bangkok’s helps to repatriate a mother and her teacher son
- Thailand3 days ago
Bangkok Airways offering up to a 20% discount to certain groups of Thais