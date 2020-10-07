2 year old child among 2 killed in Chon Buri collision | The Thaiger

2 people have died and another 4 have been injured in a collision between 2 vehicles in the eastern province of Chon Buri. The Pattaya News reports that one of the dead is a 2 year old girl. The incident, between a black sedan and a white pick-up truck, occurred in the Koh Chan district, in the north east of the province.

An unnamed 2 year old girl and a 48 year old male, named as Boonkom Ronrueangrit, both sustained serious injuries and were pronounced dead by the time they arrived at a local hospital. 4 others were injured in the collision. The injured include 2 women, 40 year old Nong Nuch, and 39 year old Nid Klinmut, as well as a 27 year old male, Boonchai Sawatdeemongkon. An unnamed 3 year old girl is also among the injured. All 4 are now being treated in hospital.

Chon Buri police have launched an investigation into the incident. Initial reports say CCTV footage shows the black car appearing to lose control and veering into the opposite lane, before ploughing into the white pick-up.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News