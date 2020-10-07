Continuous rainfall, with isolated heavy showers, forecast for most of Thailand | The Thaiger

Weather
Continuous rainfall, with isolated heavy showers, forecast for most of Thailand
The Thai Meteorological Department is forecasting plenty of rainfall for pretty much all of Thailand in the coming days. The TMD says the north-east, east, south and central region, including Bangkok, are all in for “continuous rainfall” and some isolated heavy showers. The heavy rain is expected to continue until around October 9, as a category 2 tropical depression in the South China Sea moves slowly west.
For most of Thailand, the most rainfall is accumulated in September and October, making them the wettest months in Thailand. However, the east coast of Southern Thailand gets the heaviest rainfall in November – Wikipedia
All ships are advised to proceed with caution and avoid thundershower areas. Waves in both the Andaman Sea and the Gulf are expected to reach 2 metres in height, increasing to 4 metres during thundershowers.
Read more about Thailand's monsoons, and how they work locally, HERE.
This is the weather forecast from the TMD for the next 24 hours…
North: Mostly cloudy. Thundershowers in 40% of the area. Lows of 23-25°C, highs of 32-34°C.
North-East: Cloudy with thundershowers in 60% of the area and isolated heavy rain. Lows of 23-25°C, highs of 32-34°C.
Central: Cloudy with thundershowers in 70% of the area and isolated heavy rain. Lows of 24-25°C, highs of 32-34°C.
East: Cloudy with thundershowers in 80% of the area and isolated heavy to very heavy rain. Lows of 24-26°C, highs of 29-33°C. Waves of 2-4 metres in height, over 4 metres during thundershowers.
South (east coast): Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 60% of the area and isolated heavy rain. Lows of 23-25°C, highs of 31-33°C. Waves of 2-4 metres in height, over 4 metres during thundershowers.
South (west coast): Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 40% of the area. Lows of 24-25°C, highs of 30-33°C. Waves of 2-4 metres in height, over 4 metres during thundershowers.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 80% of the area and isolated heavy rain. Lows of 24-25°C, highs of 32-34°C.
Tourism
Poll finds many disagree with reopening borders, lack confidence in Covid-19 prevention measures
A number of people in a recent survey say they disagree with reopening Thailand’s borders to foreign tourists. Many say they lack confidence in the government’s ability to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and that the move could cause a second wave of the virus.
The National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll, conducted a random survey last week on 1,318 people of various ages and backgrounds. They were asked about the new Special Tourist Visa scheme which allows long term stays after tourists complete a 14 day quarantine.
- 56.98% disagreed with the Special Tourist Visa scheme with 40.21% of them saying it could cause a second Covid-19 outbreak and 16.77% of them saying they do not have confidence in the government’s coronavirus prevention measures.
- 42.26% agreed with opening the border to foreign tourists, but say preventative measures must be in place. They say the move will help revive the economy after tourism businesses were crippled by the lack of international travel.
The survey also asked which group of travellers they see as more of a threat of potentially spreading Covid-19: Those arriving by air, those arriving by land through border checkpoints or those crossing natural borders. Recently, there has been a surge of cases in Myanmar, causing fear that the outbreak might reach Thailand’s border districts. Border officers have tightened patrol along the Thai-Myanmar border, blocking some natural passageways with barbed wire fences and arresting migrants who allegedly crossed natural passageways illegally.
- 50.23% say all 3 groups are an equal threat.
- 31.11% say those crossing natural passageways are the highest threat.
- 10.54% say those arriving by air are the highest threat.
- 4.10% say none of them are a threat.
- 3.72% say those arriving by land through border checkpoints are the highest threat.
The participants were also asked about their confidence in the government’s ability to prevent the spread of Covid-19 once they reopen the country to foreign tourists.
- 62.61% have no confidence in the government with 35.43% saying they aren’t confident because most of the new cases detected are returnees travelling from overseas and 26.18% have absolutely no confidence in the government’s preventive measures.
- 25.04% have moderate confidence in the government.
- 11.91% have strong confidence in the government.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Economy
Key foreign investors could be exempt from quarantine
Key foreign investors might get to skip out on the 14 day quarantine required for travellers entering Thailand. Allowing high spending investors a free pass on the isolation period is aimed to help revive the economy after it was battered by the pandemic. The Centre for Economic Situation Administration, or CESA, is expected to discuss the proposal today.
Special measures would be in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri did not go into detail about what measures would be required for VIP investors instead of quarantine.
They bounced around the idea of assigning a health officer to stay with each investor during their stay, but Anucha says it won’t work because the investors need to conduct business dealings in private.
The quarantine exemption needs approval from the CESA and then an endorsement from the Cabinet. The spokesperson says PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is asking officials to speed up the process and draft health requirements for the investors.
While investors may get to skip out on quarantine, some travellers on the new Special Tourist Visa plan to spend their 2 weeks in isolation at luxury resorts. The Tourism Authority of Thailand governor Yuthasak Supasorn says the first groups of tourists from China and Scandinavian countries will arrive later this month after a 6 month ban on international tourists. The first group of tourists from China were set to arrive in Phuket tomorrow, but a Thai business journal reported the flight has been delayed.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Weather
Thailand’s monsoon and wet season explained
Unlike much of the rest of the world, north and south of the equatorial regions with the four reliable seasons of winter, spring, summer and autumn, Thailand has just three seasons: hot, not-quite-so-hot and wet. The wet season coincides with a n annual tropical monsoon that is the overwhelming feature of Thailand’s weather in the late spring, summer and autumn.
The rainy season is caused by the southwest monsoon that sweeps out of the Indian Ocean with moist air heading in a north-easterly direction across Thailand, sucked into the void left by rising warm air over the summer Asian continent. The monsoon also coincides with Thailand’s location in the Southeast Asian tropical rain belt – the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone.
The timing of the season isn’t the same around the country and isn’t the same every year although it is reasonably reliable. Chiang Mai does not have the same rainy season as the Gulf of Thailand islands. Koh Samui’s wet season is month’s after the islands on the other side of the Malay Peninsula (the Isthmus of Kra).
The annual celebration of Songkran, the Thai New Year – April 13 – is usually timed to match both the end of the hot season and the start of the annual wet season. But in most provinces the start of the monsoon is usually a month or so later.
Some places can be much wetter than others. Ranong, in the south of Thailand, just north of Phuket facing the Andaman Sea, is the wettest province in the country with a rainy season stretching from April to November. But the seaside resort of Hua Hin on the Gulf of Thailand only really has two particularly rainy months, September and October.
The strength and intensity of the rains vary greatly. But, generally, monsoon rains tend to be short, intense bursts of rainfall. They could last for a few hours in the middle of the day, but they could just as easily be over within about 15 minutes in the morning or evening.
The monsoons do little to stop the locals who are used to just plugging-on, despite the deluges and occasional floods. Help is never too far away with the 20 baht ‘poncho’ available at every 7 Eleven and Food Mart. Flimsy and available in a variety of unfashionable colours, they’ll keep at least some of your body dry if you’re caught out in a downpour.
It floods very easily in Thailand, such is the intensity and suddenness of the monsoonal rains. Bangkokians will just roll up their trousers, or hold onto their skirts, take their shoes off and wade through the floodwater – it’s just part of life when living in Thailand. Every year millions of baht are spent to improve drainage and prevent flooding, just about everywhere, but nothing seems to make the situation any better.
The best thing about Thailand’s wet season is that the rains are never icy cold and usually provide a pleasant respite from the heat. There’s also a poetic drama and beauty of the Thai monsoons as we enjoy and celebrate the annual rains that provide water for the crops and fill up the dams.
Bangkok and Central provinces
The Thai capital generally can time the rainy season from late June or early July, peaking in September and starting to dry out in September and October.
The rains could start as out-of nowhere storms and often some notable overnight dumps, before increasing to more regular almost daily rains in July and August. It won’t necessarily rain every day and very rarely all day. But sometimes it’s torrential. Bangkok, whilst built to cope with the heavy rains has closed off a lot of the canals and the natural means of escape has been blocked off over the years.
Chiang Mai and Northern Thailand
Chiang Mai is the north capital, mostly flat and surrounded by hills. and attracts plenty of tourists and travellers year-round, regardless of weather. Chiang Mai is also the jump off point for visits to Pai, Mae Hong Son, Lampang and Chiang Rai.
The monsoon season lasts longer in the North. compared to Bangkok. It usually starts around May and continues until November. July and August are particularly wet.
Whilst tourism plunges on, regardless of the rains, there will be occasional disruptions to some of the outdoor activities during the peaks of the northern wet season. The northern parts of Thailand do have distinctly cooler weather during the dry season – December until the end of February – even a morning frost in the mountains around the region.
North East Thailand
The Northeast provinces (known as Isaan) is further away from the Indian Ocean so the monsoon has lost some of its power by the time it reaches the region. The wet season would stretch from May to October but 80% of the rain usually falls in August and September.
The region’s north and eastern borders are the mighty Mekong River which relies on a decent annual fall of rains. In recent years the Mekong has recorded lower levels due to the changes in wet season rains and damming upstream in Laos and China.
East Thailand
Koh Chang and the other islands off the coast of Trat province are beautiful and mostly unspoiled by mass tourism but can be very wet during the monsoon which usually runs from late May to the end of October. In June, July and August it’s likely to rain at some stage just about every day.
The moist air has been sucked in from the Indian Ocean, crossed over the thin peninsula of southern Thailand and then rebuilt strength as it passes over the Gulf of Thailand.
Storms and choppy offshore waters means that diving and snorkelling may be limited. But the islands will be much quieter and prices lower during the wet season.
Phuket, Krabi and the Andaman Coast
Glorious beaches, tropical living and beautiful islands. Once upon a time this region had a distinct high and low tourist season but the changes in international tourist mixes have made many of the Andaman Sea destinations busy throughout the year, rain or no rain. Phuket, Krabi, Koh Lanta, Khao Lak, Koh Phi Phi are just a few of the popular destinations in this picture-postcard region.
It will usually start raining from mid April to October and November. September and October are the wettest. And when it rains, it pours. The strong south westerly winds usually make the west-facing beaches unswayable for the duration of the monsoon – many tourists drown off these coastlines each year.
Some of the smaller islands and diving spots shut down during the monsoon.
Koh Samui and the Gulf Islands
Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao in the Gulf of Thailand are a triad of popular islands off the coast of Surat Thani in the Gulf of Thailand and have their own annual season weather patterns.
The monsoon season doesn’t hit Koh Samui until later in the year, with the rains arriving during October to December with peaks in November and trailing off during the start of the new year. But, like the Andaman Coast destinations, it remains hot and mostly humid throughout the year.
Things to do in Phuket during the wet season.
