Protests
Thai student activist charged with lèse majesté will be allowed to study in Germany
The South Bangkok Criminal Court ruled yesterday that a student activist charged with lèse majesté who was barred from studying abroad in Germany earlier this month will now be allowed to study there. The activist, Rawisara Eksakul, nicknamed “Dear”, won a prestigious scholarship for a Master of Management in Non-Profit Organisations. The court was told that Ms Rawisara holds a scholarship from the German Academic Exchange Service, which she will lose if she fails to begin her classes by April 4.
“Lèse-majesté (“to do wrong to majesty”) in Thailand is a crime according to Section 112 of the Thai Criminal Code. It is illegal to defame, insult, or threaten the monarch of Thailand (the king, queen, heir-apparent, heir-presumptive or regent). Modern Thai lèse-majesté law has been on the statute books since 1908. Thailand is the only constitutional monarchy to have strengthened its lèse-majesté law since World War II.”
Dear was charged with lèse majesté when she read a statement in German in front of the German Embassy in Bangkok in 2020 during the protests that year. When Dear first applied to leave the country for a prestigious scholarship program, the court rejected the application. The court claimed Dear might try to evade trial, and it couldn’t be sure she would comply with proposed conditions in Germany. The court also said it would be hard for Dear’s parents and guarantor to ‘control’ her.
Yesterday’s ruling followed Dear’s 7th appeal to be allowed to leave Thailand to pursue her studies. The ruling took over four hours of deliberation. She is allowed to travel to Germany on the condition that she does not engage in any further activities that would affect the monarchy, whether in Thailand or Germany.
She intends to study in Germany until 2024. Dear’s scholarship is from the German Academic Exchange Service, under a program for postgraduate courses. One German ambassador told Dear her scholarship was a big accomplishment.
“This is a big achievement to be proud of – only promising and excellent university students qualify for a long time scholarship”.
The organisation Thai Lawyers for Human Rights claims that at least 127 people were facing lese majeste charges as of the end of 2021.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Pope Francis says Ukraine visit is “on the table”
UPDATE: Malaysia-Singapore border reopens for vaccinated travellers
Phuket introduces new seafood and gastronomy “Tastival” festival
Get the best quality dental treatment at Edelweiss Dental House
UPDATE: Malaysian drivers bewildered by Thailand Pass, as southern border reopens
Increasing number of Singaporeans think racism is an important issue
Thai student activist charged with lèse majesté will be allowed to study in Germany
Phuket man wins 18 million baht from lottery, plans to pay off debts
Thailand’s finance ministry closes 2 insurance firms due to Covid-19 claims
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry plans to request new entry rules
Thailand International Motor Expo 2022
American arrested in Bangkok for alleged 3 million baht fraud
Thai swimmer recovering after being ‘speared’ by Needlefish in Trat
Tangmo: 2nd autopsy report finds ’22 small wounds’ on legs
Will Smith steps down from the ‘Oscars’ Academy
Thailand News Today | Questions over accuracy of daily covid numbers
Tourism Council of Thailand calls for PCR testing on arrival to be dropped asap
Songkran 2022: Bangkok allows “traditional water sprinkling”
Top 5 hotels in Pattaya in 2022
Hua Hin motorbike taxi driver shot to death after fight over foreign passenger
Getting a motorcycle taxi in Bangkok, or anywhere in Thailand
No pre-travel PCR test for travellers entering Thailand starting today
Thailand News Today | Thailand’s Tourism sector demands full reopening
Thai Airways finds new cash cow | GMT
Taxi leaves passenger at petrol station, drives off with luggage, tourist’s passport
Thai grandma praised as village’s top snake catcher, grabs pythons with her bare hands
Pattaya police raid karaoke bar, some partygoers also test positive for drugs
Foreigner in Pattaya bleeding after alleged altercation with security
Doing it alone: Surin province to declare Covid-19 endemic from April 1
Tourist impaled in the neck by needlefish while swimming at Thailand beach
Top 5 Hotels to stay in Phuket in 2022
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Bangkok2 days ago
Songkran 2022: Bangkok allows “traditional water sprinkling”
- Destinations3 days ago
Top 5 hotels in Pattaya in 2022
- Exclusive2 days ago
No pre-travel PCR test for travellers entering Thailand starting today
- Crime3 days ago
Taxi leaves passenger at petrol station, drives off with luggage, tourist’s passport
- Thailand1 day ago
Tourist impaled in the neck by needlefish while swimming at Thailand beach
- Crime2 days ago
Tangmo: Mom requests to end senate probe, sack Dr. Pornthip
- Bangkok2 days ago
Foreign man’s gold necklace stolen while filming video in Bangkok’s Asoke
- Dentists1 day ago
Get the best quality dental treatment at Edelweiss Dental House