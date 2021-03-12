Attorney, university professors seek bail for leaders of pro-democracy Ratsadon group | The Thaiger

Thailand
Attorney, university professors seek bail for leaders of pro-democracy Ratsadon group
An attorney, along with university professors, are seeking the release of pro-democracy leaders from jail by requesting bail at Thailand’s Criminal Court. The attorney from Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, Kritsadang Nutcharas, joined with professors from Bangkok’s Thammasat and Mahidol universities to request the release of 3 of the Ratsadon group’s core members.
Kritsadang says the families of Rung, Penguin, and Pai Daodin, agreed that professors should attend court, to explain why the leaders needed to be granted bail. He says the 3 are still enrolled at universities and need to finish their final year of studies.
He says, so far, they have pooled bonds of up to 500,000 baht for each leader’s bail to assure the court that the accused will not flee or cause any other harm. The Ratsadon leaders were previously denied bail, after being arrested on lèse majesté charges related to the protests in front of Thammasat University and Sanam Luang on September 19 and 20 of last year.
Thailand's Immigration Bureau has also clarified that foreign students can, indeed, take part in political gatherings provided they follow the law. The news comes after The Asian Institute of Technology sent an email to its students saying it respected freedom of expression but was conveying a request from Thai immigration for foreign students not to join protests.
The issue email caused quite a confusion with foreign ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat, saying the AIT may have been suffering from a "miscommunication" when the Immigration Bureau sent letters to all educational institutes in the area, advising students to be careful joining mass gatherings for fears over Covid-19 spreading.
"Please be assured that the Immigration Bureau has never issued an order to ban foreign students from political gatherings. We only want them to be careful about the pandemic. The bureau understands well about people's rights under the Thai constitution."
Thailand's political landscape has been noted by many international agencies with the US based Freedom House, a democracy advocacy group, choosing to downgrade Thailand from being "partly free" to "not free" in its latest global rankings.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Thailand
Foreign students can take part in political gatherings as long as they follow the law
Thailand’s Immigration Bureau is clarifying that foreign students can, indeed, take part in political gatherings provided they follow the law. The news comes after The Asian Institute of Technology sent an email to its students saying it respected freedom of expression but was conveying a request from Thai immigration for foreign students not to join protests.
The email also allegedly told students they could risk losing their visas if they were found to be participating in such gatherings. The email also allegedly said they could be blacklisted from Thailand if they were caught, citing the Immigration Bureau.
But the Immigration Burea commissioner, Sompong Chingduang, says it was possibly a miscommunication. He says the immigration office of Pathum Thani, where the school was located, contacted all educational institutes in the province, to express concern that if foreign students took part in political protests, they could risk being infected with Covid-19. According to Reuters, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri also said that no order had been issued by the immigration bureau, as did foreign ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat, who said the issue could be a “miscommunication.”
“Please be assured that the Immigration Bureau has never issued an order to ban foreign students from political gatherings. We only want them to be careful about the pandemic. The bureau understands well about people’s rights under the Thai constitution.”
But Sompong is asking students to be careful not to break the law as it could affect their status as students in Thailand. He reiterated that they could take part in political gatherings as long as they stayed within the scope of the law. According to Reuters, AIT also said in the email what Sompong reiterated.
“All of us must be respectful of the laws and policies of the host country Thailand.”
According to Reuters, the email sent by the AIT, however, did not specifically mention demonstrations about the recent Myanmar coup, but said the request covers protests in “Bangkok, United Nations, embassies.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post/Reuters
Protests
Anti-government activists moved to Bangkok’s Thon Buri prison
Officials say 3 protest leaders have been transferred from Bangkok Remand Prison to Thon Buri Prison, in the Bang Bon district of the capital, to avoid overcrowding. Panupong Jadnok (“Mike”), Piyarat Chongthep (“Toto’’) and Jatupat Boonpattararaksa (“Pai Dao Din’’) underwent processing and health checks in the reception area of Thon Buri prison before entering 14-day quarantine. The Bangkok Post reports the 3 protest leaders are being held in separate rooms, although each room also houses other detainees.
The 3 face serious charges as a result of their participation in anti-government rallies and have been denied bail. Panupong and Jatupat have been charged with violating section 112 of the Criminal Code (also known as the lèse majesté law, which prohibits criticising, insulting, or otherwise defaming the monarchy). Piyarat has been charged with violating the emergency decree.
Ayut Sinthoppan from the Corrections Department says prison officials from Bangkok Remand Prison will arrive to escort the 3 activists to court for the duration of their trial. He adds that the prison has 24-hour security and the 3 are not currently allowed any visitors as they are carrying out 14-day quarantine.
Meanwhile, fellow protest leader Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, aka, “Rung’’, is being held at the Central Women’s Correctional Institution and is also in 14-day quarantine. The prison director, Soraya Rit-aram, says only her lawyers have permission to visit her.
The Bangkok Post reports that yesterday, the Justice Minister, Somsak Thepsutin, referred to plans to expand the prison to house political prisoners, so as to alleviate overcrowding when family members or fellow activists visit. However, he added that the proposal would need to be investigated further.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Protests
Pro-democracy activist hit with 6 million baht fine for removal of plants at rally site
Protest leader Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, aka “Rung”, has been hit with a fine of nearly 6 million baht, after removing plants at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument. Panusaya and 5 other activists have been charged with removing plants placed as decoration around the monument, during a political rally on February 13.
She says Samran Rat police station has ordered her to pay 5.9 million baht as a result of the action. She has also been charged with violation of the emergency decree and various disease control measures. In addition, she faces the serious charge of lèse majesté, following her role in a September 19 rally at the public square of Sanam Luang in Bangkok.
The Democracy Monument rally on February 13 was organised by the People’s Movement, calling for the release of 4 fellow activists. According to a Bangkok Post report, the plants were removed to make way for the rally. Another prominent pro-democracy activist, Panupong Jadnok, aka “Mike Rayong” accuses officials of deliberately planting the trees to create an obstruction. The rally ended in skirmishes with police at the Supreme Court, near Sanam Luang. Protesters were attempting to reach the Bangkok Pillar Shrine, but had their passage blocked by police.
Meanwhile, over the weekend, the government banned mass gatherings, including political protests, ostensibly due to Covid-19 fears. The law has been published in the Royal Gazette, coming into effect on Saturday. However, activists from the People Go network defied the law over the weekend, gathering in protest at the Democracy Monument and calling for the release of the 4 activists held on lèse majesté charges.
Various groups, including Amnesty International and the UN Human Rights Committee, have criticised the government’s use of the country’s lèse majesté law, with Amnesty International describing it as an attempt to silence dissent.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
