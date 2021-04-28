Protests
Pro-democracy Burmese: no negotiations until prisoners released
Until the Burmese military junta releases all political prisoners, the pro-democracy unity shadow government in Myanmar are refusing mediation talks. This throws a wrench in the works of the ASEAN summit’s plans to keep a dialogue open and bring about peace in the turbulent country. In their meeting this week, Burmese General Min Aung Hlaing had said he was open to negotiations but rejected ASEAN’s proposals. Meanwhile, the National Unity Government made up of leaders deposed by the coup were not allowed to participate in the summit. NUG Prime Minister Mahn Winn Khaing Thann made a statement today that Burmese political prisoners must be freed before talks can progress.
“Before any constructive dialogue can take place, however, there must be an unconditional release of political prisoners including President U Win Myint and State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi.”
These leaders were detained shortly after the Feb 1 coup began when Suu Kyi won the election in a landslide and military leaders claimed that fraud was not being addressed. Protesters have rallied across the country since then, being met with increasingly violent crackdowns from the Burmese military. More than 750 civilians have now lost their lives, prompting the ASEAN summit on Saturday. A march in Mandalay today came without violence thankfully.
At the ASEAN summit, the Burmese military said they would carefully consider the organisation’s 5-point plan to end violence and work towards a resolution. But the agreement came with heavy conditions, allowing an envoy to enter the country only after the situation stabilized and would only be open to ASEAN recommendations that advanced the military’s vision of Myanmar’s future.
Activists protested that the summit only legitimised the junta by inviting them and not the National Unity Government. They criticised ASEAN’s coddling approach that did not call for the release of political leaders of any of the more than 3,400 Burmese prisoners who have been detained for fighting against the coup.
With the situation only worsening, a path forward is vitally needed. Military and ethnic minority forces are clashing more, with Karen insurgents and anti-coup activists near the Thai, Indian and Chinese border engaging in violent clashes. In the Chin state bordering India, 30 government soldiers were killed within 4 days. Clashes that could be heard from Thailand ended in military airstrikes yesterday and today. About 100 people fled across the Thai border, mostly elderly, pregnant women, and young children.
Ethnic minorities such as the Karen have been waging their own war for autonomy before the coup began. But now ethnic insurgents in the countryside have aligned themselves with the pro-democracy fighters in urban cities, united against a common enemy – the Burmese military.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Thailand
Dozens of Burmese migrants arrested at Thai-Myanmar border for entering illegally
As many flee Myanmar to escape violence following the February military coup, Thai border patrol arrested 60 Burmese migrants yesterday for crossing the Thai-Myanmar border illegally into Kanchanaburi. Another 52 migrants in the province were arrested on Monday. Officers suspect many entered Thailand in search of jobs.
The migrants were charged with illegal entry as well as violating emergency orders and the Communicable Disease Act. Yesterday, most of the migrants were caught hiding in a forest in the Muang district by the Thai army’s Lat Ya Task Force. Apparently, the migrants had walked for 7 days. They told officers they walked on natural paths from the Myanmar city Dawei to the Thai border.
They told officers that they had paid Burmese job brokers 13,000 to 20,000 baht each to set them up with work in Thailand and they told the migrants to wait in the forest to be picked up. They say they were set to work in Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi, Samut Sakhon, and Bangkok.
Another 9 migrants were caught by border patrol in the district yesterday evening. Officers say they were also seeking work in Thailand and had paid brokers 15,000 baht each to set them up with jobs in Pathum Thani and Samut Sakhon.
On Monday, migrants were found hiding in a forest on a mountain slope Sai Yok district. Police say the migrants were carrying suitcases filled with clothes, but it’s unclear if the group was entering Thailand to escape violence or to look for jobs. Temperatures were checked as a screening for Covid-19 and none of them had a fever.
Thailand tightened patrol along the Myanmar border after a spike in Covid-19 cases in the neighbouring country last year. Following the December outbreak affecting a large migrant population at a fishing hub in Samut Sakhon, southwest of Bangkok, Thai authorities said they would focus on cracking down on illegal labour traffickers rather than migrant workers.
In the past, many have feared that those entering the country illegally, skipping the mandatory quarantine period and the required Covid-19 tests, could potentially lead to coronavirus outbreaks in Thailand.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Myanmar
Myanmar preparing to shut down import of Thai soft drinks via land transport
Thailand’s Commerce Minister is preparing to hold urgent talks with Myanmar following the news that Burmese officials are planning a ban on the import of Thai soft drinks over land. Jurin Laksanawisit says the reason for the ban is not known, with Myanmar insisting only imports via ship will be allowed. This ramps up the cost for Thai businesses and is believed to be the result of ongoing political unrest in the neighbouring country.
From May 1, Myanmar is expected to implement a ban on Thai drink imports via land, understood to be worth around 10 billion baht a year. According to a Bangkok Post report, the ban affects all soft drinks, including sweetened condensed milk and instant coffee, which will only be permitted into Myanmar via ship.
There has been some speculation that many citizens in Myanmar are calling for a boycott of all goods from companies affiliated with the Burmese army. On February 1, the military staged a coup which ousted the democratically-elected government of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The country has been in turmoil ever since, with anti-coup protests being met with increasing violence from the military regime.
The Bangkok Post reports that between January and February this year, the value of drinks exports to Myanmar rose by 10% to 2 billion baht. The exports are valued at around 10 billion baht a year, with the drinks usually sent via land checkpoints in Ranong, as well as the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai and the Mae Sot district in Tak.
Jurin says he plans to ask Burmese officials to reconsider the ban, pointing out that Thailand has also imported large volumes of goods from Myanmar, but the value of such imports remains low while transportation is affected by the ongoing unrest.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Myanmar
ASEAN nations agree to appoint envoy to broker cross-party talks in Myanmar
Member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have agreed to appoint an envoy to act as mediator in cross-party talks in Myanmar. The country has been rocked by months of violence following a February 1 military coup in which the democratically-elected government of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was ousted.
The leader of the coup, Min Aung Hlaing, in attendance at the ASEAN summit in Jakarta, has agreed to talks aimed at ending the bloodshed in Myanmar. Following a meeting on Saturday, member states released a statement confirming consensus was reached on an immediate end to violence. Malaysian PM, Muhyiddin Yassin, has also acknowledged the expectations facing ASEAN members.
“There is an echo of distress among ASEAN member states to learn, on a daily basis, what is unfolding in Myanmar. Many around the world want an explanation, and we are finding it increasingly tough to explain. The international community expects ASEAN to act and address what is happening in our very own backyard.”
It is still not clear if Suu Kyi and other detained leaders will be released as part of the talks, or if the Burmese military will scupper plans to hold elections early next year. According to a Bloomberg report, the ASEAN statement did not refer to Suu Kyi by name and there were no calls to release the detainees. It’s understood the word, “coup” was also not mentioned. ASEAN has traditionally not directly intervened in the domestic political affairs of other nations. However, the National Unity Government, a Burmese administration formed by allies of Suu Kyi, has welcomed the statement.
“We look forward to firm action by ASEAN to follow up its decisions and to restore our democracy and freedom for our people and for the region.”
SOURCE: Bloomberg
