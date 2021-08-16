Protester shot outside Bangkok police station, in critical condition

A young protester was shot in the neck by police and said to be in critical condition, according to reports in Thai media. The protester was not identified. Reports say the young man appears to be around 20 years old.

Monday’s protest started at Victory Monument in Bangkok and then moved to the Government House where police used tear gas on protesters who had entered a restricted zone, according to the Bangkok Post. The rally reportedly ended at 6pm, but some continued at the Din Daeng intersection where riot police were stationed and then moved toward the nearby police station.

The protester was shot in the neck outside the station at around 9pm. The Royal Thai Police have not made a statement or confirmed that the protester was shot by an officer. Reports say volunteer rescuers rushed the young man to Rajavithi Hospital.

There have been numerous protests in Bangkok over the past year, many involving a group of university students demanding democracy. The protests have called for monarchy and government reform as well as the resignation of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. With the recent surge of Covid-19, and the limited supply of vaccines, numerous activist groups are now calling on the prime minister to resign due to what they say is mismanagement during the pandemic. Many have used fake body bags to represent the Covid-19 fatalities. In the past, police have used water cannons, tear gas, and rubber bullets to break up the crowds.

SOURCE: Thairath | Matichon | Bangkok Post

