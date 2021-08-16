Connect with us

Protests

Violent scenes erupt in Bangkok at largest anti-government rally to date

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Facebook/กันต์ แสงทอง

Yesterday’s anti-government protest in Bangkok led to violent scenes as police and protesters clashed near the Din Daeng intersection of the capital. The Bangkok Post reports that violence broke out towards the end of what was the largest “car mob” rally to date.

It’s understood that at around 5pm, some younger protesters moved away from the main protests and gathered at the intersection. From there, firecrackers and bricks were hurled at police officers who had stacked up cargo containers to defend the area around the residence of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. Police hit back with teargas and water cannon.

According to the Bangkok Post report, Nattawut Saikuar, the red-shirt leader who’d organised yesterday’s rally, was greeted with boos when he arrived and pleaded with the protesters to go home. Nattawut had earlier promised that yesterday’s protest action would not be violent and given an undertaking that protesters would stay away from places like Government House and the PM’s residence.

Yesterday’s “car mob” rally in Bangkok was supported by simultaneous events around the country, with protests taking place in Ayutthaya, Prachin Buri, Pathum Thani, Kanchanaburi, Khon Kaen, Lampang, Lamphun and Chiang Mai. Protesters are calling for the PM’s resignation, accusing his administration of gross mismanagement of the Covid-19 crisis.

Following the clashes in the capital, national police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk says protesters were given advance warning, adding that the crowd control tactics used by police were in line with international standards, if not better.

“Police take precautions to avoid injuries. Compared with crowd control operations executed in other countries, our approach is lighter.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Protests21 seconds ago

Violent scenes erupt in Bangkok at largest anti-government rally to date
Coronavirus (Covid-19)28 mins ago

Monday Covid Update: 21,157 new cases and 182 deaths
Drugs8 hours ago

Couple arrested shipping 490 grams of meth to Australia
Sponsored3 days ago

Digital Sharing Economy Changing Face of Thai Real Estate

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Tourism9 hours ago

TAT still pushing to launch Phuket 7+7 plan despite Covid-19
Phuket13 hours ago

Phuket Covid-19 infections break 100 for the second time
Protests15 hours ago

Nida Poll shows half don’t agree with aggressive protests
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand15 hours ago

Thai Youtuber killed by train in Pattaya
World16 hours ago

Philippines finds its first Lambda infection
Thailand17 hours ago

3 million Sinovac doses arrive in Bangkok from China
Politics17 hours ago

Opposition party suing government for Covid-19 failure
World19 hours ago

Haiti earthquake: 7.2 magnitude, over 300 reported dead so far
Thailand19 hours ago

New poll suggests Thais get most of their news from social media or television
Thailand19 hours ago

Covid UPDATE: 21,882 new infections, provincial totals
Thailand20 hours ago

Phuket restrictions to stay in place until at least the end of the month, exemptions apply
Thailand21 hours ago

Today’s pro-democracy protests to interfere with traffic
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending