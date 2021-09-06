More protests planned for Bangkok today as activists continue fight to remove PM

Anti-government protesters are planning another “car mob” rally in Bangkok today, as they continue their bid to remove the Thai PM from office. The Bangkok Post reports that yesterday, Red Shirt activist Nattawut Saikuar addressed a rally at the Asoke intersection in the capital, vowing to lead a bigger protest from the Ratchaprasong intersection to Asoke today. According to the Bangkok Post report, Nattawut is urging all those taking part to honk their horns as they drive by Asoke around 4pm.

Nattawut has vowed to continue protests until the PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha resigns. Both he and fellow activist, Sombat Boonngamanong, say protests will be a daily occurrence from 4pm – 8pm at the intersection, alongside other protests organised by students and other activists. Posting on Facebook, Sombat says the recent vote by MPs to keep the PM and 5 of his ministers in power will not deter those who want him removed. Nattawut agrees.

“We do not accept (the vote) and we will not give up.”

Meanwhile, in a separate development, the Metropolitan Police Bureau says it’s waiting for the results of an autopsy after a motorbike driver died after hitting a shipping container near the Parliament building on Saturday night. MPB spokesman Piya Tawichai says the man was not involved in anti-government protests. The shipping containers were used by police to prevent protesters reaching Parliament.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

