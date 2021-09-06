Connect with us

Protests

More protests planned for Bangkok today as activists continue fight to remove PM

Maya Taylor

PHOTO: Facebook/Sithu Shein

Anti-government protesters are planning another “car mob” rally in Bangkok today, as they continue their bid to remove the Thai PM from office. The Bangkok Post reports that yesterday, Red Shirt activist Nattawut Saikuar addressed a rally at the Asoke intersection in the capital, vowing to lead a bigger protest from the Ratchaprasong intersection to Asoke today. According to the Bangkok Post report, Nattawut is urging all those taking part to honk their horns as they drive by Asoke around 4pm.

Nattawut has vowed to continue protests until the PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha resigns. Both he and fellow activist, Sombat Boonngamanong, say protests will be a daily occurrence from 4pm – 8pm at the intersection, alongside other protests organised by students and other activists. Posting on Facebook, Sombat says the recent vote by MPs to keep the PM and 5 of his ministers in power will not deter those who want him removed. Nattawut agrees.

“We do not accept (the vote) and we will not give up.”

Meanwhile, in a separate development, the Metropolitan Police Bureau says it’s waiting for the results of an autopsy after a motorbike driver died after hitting a shipping container near the Parliament building on Saturday night. MPB spokesman Piya Tawichai says the man was not involved in anti-government protests. The shipping containers were used by police to prevent protesters reaching Parliament.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Recent comments:
image
Faraday
2021-09-06 09:25
3 minutes ago, Thaiger said: Nattawut has vowed to continue protests until the PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha resigns. It's a complete change of gubmint that's needed, not a resignation.
image
Shade_Wilder
2021-09-06 09:29
It is nice to see groups of people out protesting, even during Covid times; it puts lie to the notion that the current government enjoys widespread popularity. That said, I truly don't understand why the protestors act as they…
image
Boddown
2021-09-06 10:11
They are wasting their time and energy against a rigged system he can't lose and if he goes the system is like a hydra if you cut off one head another takes its place. If they want change they need…
image
King Cotton
2021-09-06 11:04
52 minutes ago, Boddown said: They are wasting their time and energy against a rigged system he can't lose and if he goes the system is like a hydra if you cut off one head another takes its place. If…
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

