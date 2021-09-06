Connect with us

Monday Covid Update: 187 deaths and 13,988 new cases

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Photo via CCSA

187 coronavirus-related deaths and 13,988 new Covid-19 infections were reported today by Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA has recorded 17,284 recoveries. There are now 148,622 patients being treated for Covid-19. The number of active cases has been on a downward slope over the past several weeks.

In the latest and most severe wave of the virus in Thailand, the CCSA has recorded a total of 1,265,659 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Out of the new cases reported today, 444 were found in correctional facilities. More than 40,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have contracted the virus during the recent wave.

Other updates…

  • While the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine isn’t as effective against the Delta variant as AstraZeneca and Pfizer, the director general of Thailand’s Department of Disease Control says the Chinese-made vaccine played a key role in saving lives, according to the Thai govenment’s news bureau. The doses first arrived during the emergence of the Alpha variant earlier this year and was the first vaccine to arrive in Thailand. It helped to control the outbreak, the director general says.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

