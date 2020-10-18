Saturday night protests around Bangkok end peacefully | The Thaiger

Four different locations, between 15,000 – 20,000 protesters, all ending peacefully. Police were not far away from any of the gatherings but a clear message has come from the top to avoid another violent display like Friday night at the Pathumwan intersection in Bangkok’s central shopping district.

Police and government officials tried to short-circuit the protesters plans early yesterday afternoon by shutting down large chunks of the mass transit system – the Sukhumvit Line and the Airport Link, even parts of the MRT. Later they closed down the whole system in a blunt, but useless, tactic to try and stop the protest gatherings.

Their aim was to remove the means of transport available to the protesters to get to the venues. Their tactic had the effect of removing the popular mode of transport to all Bangkokians and did nothing to prevent protesters from getting to their protest locations.

Participants, of course, made their way to 3 other protest locations announced just after 3pm. Without the BTS they still had a myriad other means of getting to the rally positions, and they did. Rally organisers announced they would finish the rallies at 8pm. Most of the city’s transport routes resumed normal services between 8.30-9pm.

Police didn’t intervene at any of the protest locations.

The main gatherings were in Udom Suk, with a march to Bang Na (south east of the main city centre on the banks of the Chon Phraya), Wong Wian Yai (in Thonburi along the BTS line) and Lat Phrao (north east of the city centre). Other gatherings emerged at Sam Yan, Asok and Phaya Thai. There were also gatherings in other provinces, including Chiang Mai and Chon Buri (Pattaya), and smaller gatherings elsewhere.

It was an afternoon of cat and mouse with the protesters completely outmanuovering the police. Police secured the Victory Monument area, and later around the Asok BTS, but the protesters were never at Victory Monument and had moved on from Asok by the time they arrived.

In Lat Phrao, one of the largest gatherings, protesters were well prepared for another assault by riot police and handed out safety hard hats, goggles and raincoats. But the crackdown never came and the rally-goers dispersed of their own accord around 8.30pm.

The government is coming under heavy criticism after ordering riot police to bring an end to Friday night’s peaceful assembly at Pathumwan intersection in central Bangkok. Among a host of others, national artist Suchart Sawatsri and activist Nuttaa Mahattana, have joined the chorus of voices urging the Thai PM to stop using violence against the student-led protest movement.

Chulalongkorn economist Narong Petchprasert stated that there were two groups that disagreed with each other on the role of the monarchy… one wants to maintain the status quo and the other wants reform… while the third party aims to exploit the conflict between them to gain power and wealth, according to Nation Thailand.

The office of student council of Mahachulalongkornrajavidyalaya University also released a statement saying that it doesn’t support violence by the government against the people, adding no violence should happen in society.

Greenpeace Thailand issued a statement that it “condemns the violent crackdown on a peaceful demonstration”.

“People have the right to perform non-violent protests, which are a fundamental human right. Greenpeace calls on the Thai government to stop the violence and unjustified action now”.

Across the landscape of social media there has been little support for the Thai PM and the police’ handling of the protests. The trending tags on social media have all been versions of demands for the Thai PM to stand down and a call for no more coups.

From his side PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has said he wouldn’t rule out a general curfew if the protests continued. He announced a State of Emergency on Thursday morning at 4am that prevented gatherings of more than 5 people with warnings about posting and sharing of information online that “could adversely affect national security”. The warnings were aimed at Thai citizens and the media.

Human Rights Watch have also sent an open letter to the Thai government condemning their crackdown on students and using weapons against peaceful protesters. The Pm has publicly backed up his Police Chief who claimed that the use of the batons and water cannons on Friday night was within “international laws”. But Human Rights Watch disagreed.

Under the 2020 United Nations guidance on less-lethal weapons in law enforcement, “Water cannon should only be used in situations of serious public disorder where there is a significant likelihood of loss of life, serious injury or the widespread destruction of property.” In addition, water cannon should “not target a jet of water at an individual or group of persons at short range owing to the risk of causing permanent blindness or secondary injuries if persons are propelled energetically by the water jet.”

In Pattaya, Chon Buri, there were several prominent pro-democracy protests in two locations. Protesters gathered around the Bali Hai Pier, then to the Pattaya City Police Station after being told by police that they were breaking the law.

In Chiang Mai there was a large and peaceful gathering at the Chiang Mai University. Police didn’t become involved in that meeting.

Protesters gathering at Pattaya – Phakchira Sittiwong

Protest gathering outside the Chiang Mai University