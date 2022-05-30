Protests
Demonstrators storm UN building to protest NPO law
Demonstrators swarmed around the United Nations Building to the Government House this morning to denounce a government bill on non-profit organizations.
Hundreds of vociferous anti-NPO demonstrators avoided a number of barriers, including barbed wire on different sections of Ratchadamnoen Road leading to government house in Bangkok, but still managed to voice their opposition to a law that will affect the independence of the NPO groups.
The protestors had submitted a letter to the cabinet last month opposing the NPO Law bill but got no response, so took matters into their own hands and marched on the building at 9am this morning.
Demonstrators, some armed with placards saying “fuck the coup,” were informed a representative would talk to them at 11.45am, but no one came.
The activists believe the draft law violates freedom of expression, freedom of assembly, and could cripple Thai civil society.
The protestors say the law does not comply with Thailand’s international human rights obligations as the law’s written language is vague.
If the law passes, NPOs are required to uphold “good morals” or avoid “disturbing the normal happy existence of persons,” in the country. But many groups say this language is not clearly defined. If a NPO fails to abide by the restrictions, they could be subject to a daily fine of 10,000 baht or face the risk of closing operations.
