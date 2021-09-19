Connect with us

Protests

Coup anniversary marked by car mob with over 1000 vehicles

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: A car mob and symbolic flattening of a tank marked the 2006 coup anniversary (via BKK Post)

A massive car mob of protesters numbering well over 1,000 vehicles braved the heavy rain to call for the prime minister’s removal and to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the coup that began the trend of military control over Thailand. This latest in a continuous succession of protests against the current leaders of Thailand marks the anniversary of the coup on September 19, 2006, that knocked Thaksin Shinawatra out of power and was a precursor to the 2014 coup that brought PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to power.

Redshirt activists drew parallels and connections between the two coups that happened 8 years apart saying one set the stage for the other and that the coups pretend to solve government conflicts but really just act as a path for military leaders to move into government power.

Estimates of 500 cars and over 1000 motorcycles started at Asoke intersection and caravaned over the Krungthep Bridge to Thon Buri before doubling back to end the day at Democracy Monument. Red-shirt leaders said that the battle against the Prime Minister and those in power was a long fight but today’s huge show of protesting force sends a strong and clear message to leadership that military coups and the leaders that result from them should become a thing of the past.

They pointed to the size of the turnout as a show of passion in the face of the heavy rain as well as the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions that forbid large groups, thus preventing large-scale gatherings of an even bigger proportion.

The event kicked off by marking the coup anniversary with powerful symbolism in a homage to a taxi driver in 2006 who painted his car with anti-coup slogans and then ploughed into an army tank. The protesters constructed a cardboard tank and Red-shirt leader Nattawut Saikuar dressed in a taxi uniform and drove a taxi into the faux tank.

Protesters looked on while chanting calls for PM Prayut’s resignation before joining in to stomp the cardboard taxi flat in a show of defiance against military rule on the anniversary of the 2006 military coup.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Recent comments:
image
Shade_Wilder
2021-09-19 19:00
It is such a sad, terrible thing to see. I recall back in the mid/late 90s that Thailand was being hailed as 'The Next Great Asian Success Story' on a global basis; comparisons were floating about with Taiwan,…
image
Bob20
2021-09-19 19:07
I've just come home and NOW you tell me? Missed the party and too late to go celebrate 😒 What's that emoji for sarcasm again?
image
Poolie
2021-09-19 19:54
So, barely 300 vehicles, including trapped taxis.
image
Yinn
2021-09-19 20:36
1 hour ago, Shade_Wilder said: I only hope that I get to see it rise again. Maybe this boys agree..
image
dj230
2021-09-19 21:05
kind of glad i didn't rent a condo in the asoke area now, passed by this today and traffic was terrible
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

