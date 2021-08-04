Connect with us

Protests

31 anti-government activists granted conditional release

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Facebook/ไผ่ ดาวดิน - จตุภัทร์ บุญภัทรรักษา - Jatupat Boonpattararaksa

The Central Criminal Court has granted 31 anti-government protesters conditional release on the basis that they are not considered flight risks. The activists include Jatupat Boonpattararaksa, aka, “Pai Dao Din”, and have been in custody since their arrest in front of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau in Bangkok on Sunday and Monday. According to a Thai PBS World report, the protesters had gathered to call for the release of their fellow activists.

Bail has been set at 100,000 baht per person, with the court banning the activists from any future participation in rallies or political gatherings. The protesters are also barred from leaving Thailand without permission from the court. The 31 were moved from where they were being held in the central province of Pathum Thani to Thung Song Hong police station in Bangkok, where they were released.

Thai PBS World reports that yesterday, another protest took place at the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre, commemorating the first anniversary of a protest that took place at the Democracy Monument. The Harry Potter-themed protest a year ago saw the human rights leader and political activist Anon Nampa call for reform of the monarchy. It was the first time such a call had been made in public.

Anon was present again at yesterday’s protest, where activists repeated the call, as well as calling for the resignation of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and more transparency in vaccine procurement decisions. Protesters say they will rally again this coming Saturday to commemorate the anniversary of an armed rebellion against the government which the Communist Party of Thailand launched 56 years ago.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

Trending