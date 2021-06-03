Connect with us

US Deputy Secretary of State pledges Covid-19 aid

Neill Fronde

Published 

5 mins ago

 on 

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha met with United States Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman yesterday
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha met with United States Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman yesterday to discuss the Covid-19 vaccine situation. The US representative acknowledged Thailand’s struggle to procure and distribute vaccines to everyone in the country, observing that many countries are grappling with similar issues.
She declared that the US has been pursuing a policy of procuring excess supplies of Covid-19 vaccines in order to aid other countries to get their citizens vaccinated and begin the road to recovery. The US, once the centre of the Covid-19 pandemic has been vaccinating its population at breakneck speed. 50% of the country has now received at least one jab while 40% are fully vaccinated with the country having administered over 296 million vaccines. A group of American expats urged Sherman to earmark vaccines for expats them in any donations.
A fair amount of the meeting was diplomatic back-patting, as PM Prayut offered congratulations for Sherman for her recent appointment to the Deputy Secretary of State position and asked her to pass on the same to Joe Biden on his presidential victory. He stated that the people of Thailand watch American politics and look forward to strengthening the long-standing friendly relationship between the 2 countries.
The US has had positive relations with Thailand for 188 years, with strong cooperation in security and economy. The US Deputy Secretary of State thanked PM Prayut for his reception and spoke kindly of the long-term partnership between the 2 countries after PM Prayut praised her experience and expertise and expressed hope for further growth together.
The meeting was a success, and PM Prayut thanked Sherman for the support and declared Thailand willing and thankful to receive Covid-19 aid from the US to help procure vaccines and fight the pandemic.
The US Embassy in Bangkok released a statement on Sherman’s visit and meetings with PM Prayut, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, and international organisations. The statement reconfirmed the support of the US in Covid-19 aid to Thailand, pledging US $30 million in assistance.
The Embassy also mentioned that the US Deputy Secretary of State discussed the crisis in Myanmar, highlighting the importance of democracy, fundamental freedoms, freedom of expression, and human rights. In her meeting with non-governmental international organisations, she discussed humanitarian aid to the Burmese people and called for an end to violence and a return to democracy from the military junta.

 

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

American Expats to US Dep Sec of State: give us vaccines!

Neill Fronde

Published

3 mins ago

on

Thursday, June 3, 2021

By

With the visit of US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman, a collection of high-profile American expats living in Thailand released an open letter asking for Covid-19 vaccines. The letter pled with the US government to include arrangements to guarantee vaccines to all US expats in the kingdom.

“Don’t abandon us! The US continues to have a growing vaccine surplus, yet many Americans abroad are still without access to vaccines and their lives are at risk.”

The letter is a collaboration between Democrats Abroad Thailand chair Paul Risley, Republicans Overseas Asia vice president Tony Rodriguez, American Women’s Club of Thailand president Ambreen Miraly, and Veterans of Foreign Wars commander Carl Manchester. The groups are advocating for vaccines for expats who are struggling to get access during Thailand’s slow rollout. While only 3.5% of people in Thailand have been vaccinated, more than half the people in the US have received 1 jab and 40% have been fully vaccinated.

Surmising that talks between PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and Deputy Secretary Sherman would include plenty of discussion of the US helping Thailand with procuring vaccines, the letter pushed to include an allotment for American citizens as part of the agreement. The US pledged US $30 million in Covid-19 vaccine aid and cited its surplus of vaccines and intention to distribute them to countries struggling to inoculate their population.

The letter observed that as China supplies a majority of vaccines to Thailand, they included in their recent donation a provision guaranteeing Chinese citizens access to be vaccinated. The American groups urge a similar clause in aid from the United States. They made a point that the US government charges taxes to its citizens, even when they live abroad, a policy different from almost every other country in the world and as such deserve access to the taxpayer-funded vaccines all other Americans are receiving.

On the Democrats Abroad website, an article urges Americans to use the #TaxedButNotVaxxed hashtag on social media and includes a form letter to send to government representatives. The letter acknowledges President Biden’s frequent words about all Americans working together and getting vaccinated, and highlights vaccines made available to US State Department staff worldwide, veterans in Manila, and plans to vaccinate South Korean soldiers.

The letter asks for vaccines for all of the 9 million Americans living overseas and asks that US vaccine surplus donations to countries should include vaccines for US citizens. The article quoted Joe Biden in a recent speech where he stressed that all Americans around the world are dealing with Covid-19 together.

“Let’s remember, we’re all Americans. Let’s remember that we are all in this together…And we have to take this pandemic, tackle it not just here, but overseas as well to truly be safe in the long run.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Politics

PM moved vaccine funds from Health Ministry to Central Fund in case of “urgent need”

Maya Taylor

Published

3 hours ago

on

Thursday, June 3, 2021

By

PHOTO: Twitter/Sunai

The PM has been re-jigging the government coffers, saying he transferred funding for Covid-19 vaccines from the Health Ministry to the Central Fund – in case of urgent need. Prayut Chan-o-cha was addressing MPs yesterday, the last day of a 3-day debate on the 3.1-trillion-baht national budget for 2022. In particular, the PM was responding to criticism from the coalition’s Bhumjaithai Party, with a number of MPs accusing him of diverting funds from the Health Ministry.

According to a Thai PBS World report, the PM says nobody, including himself, has any idea when the pandemic will end, or how much money will be needed to fight it. He says the situation calls for vaccine funding to be moved to the Central Fund, adding that with vaccine funding coming from both borrowing and the Central Fund, the money is readily available when there is an urgent need. He adds that the spending of Central Fund resources is subject to tight controls.

The cuts to the Health Ministry’s budget were the source of much debate yesterday, with 1 MP from the Bhumjaithai Party, calling on party leader and Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, to withdraw the party from the coalition. Anutin has responded by saying it was all a misunderstanding and that funds have already been set aside for his ministry to continue fighting the pandemic. Meanwhile, the PM says he has no issues with Anutin and that they are in touch regularly given the Covid-19 crisis.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

Thailand

Thai Navy stands by decision to purchase 3 Chinese tanks

Maya Taylor

Published

1 day ago

on

Wednesday, June 2, 2021

By

PHOTO: www.armyrecognition.com

A spokesman yesterday defended the Royal Thai Navy’s decision to buy 3 Chinese tanks, while the country struggles to purchase an adequate supply of Covid-19 vaccines. According to a Bangkok Post report, Navy spokesman Chettha Chaipiam says the purchase was agreed prior to the arrival of the pandemic. He points out that, the 398-million-baht agreement was signed during the 2020 financial year, committing Thailand to the purchase.

Chettha was responding to remarks made during a debate on the national budget. Opposition politicians asked why Chinese tanks had arrived in Thailand prior to essential Covid-19 vaccines, which they argue are a higher priority. The observations have led to widespread criticism of the government on social media.

The VN16 is a light tank that can be deployed on land or water and is made by the China North Industries Group. It’s understood the Navy placed the order last June and took delivery of the 3 tanks last week. They are expected to be assigned to the Marine Division in the Sattahip district of Chon Buri, in eastern Thailand.

Meanwhile, in a separate discussion, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha said he’s held talks with the Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, over his party’s opposition to the proposed national budget. The Bhumjaithai Party, of which Anutin is leader, is in coalition with the PM’s Palang Pracharath party. The PM says funds from outside of the 2022 budget have been earmarked for funding the Health Ministry’s response to the pandemic. He was responding to a comment from a Bhumjaithai MP, who has criticised government cuts to the Health Ministry’s budget and called on Anutin to leave the coalition.

However, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri says Anutin addressed Cabinet yesterday to explain that it had all been a misunderstanding, and that 293 billion baht, plus a further 311 million, have already been set aside for fighting the pandemic.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Trending