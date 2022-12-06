Politics
Thailand PM wants to groom successor in two years
Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is not throwing in the political towel just yet, he wants another couple of years at the helm before grooming a successor.
PM Prayut seized power in a 2014 military coup, was reelected in a disputed election in 2019, and bizarrely had to stand down in August this year after the Constitutional Court of Thailand (CCT) suspended him from duties pending a court case on whether he had exceeded the eight-year, two-term limit for the office of prime minister. But on September 30, the CCT ruled that he had not exceeded his constitutional term limit for the office and he returned to power.
After such a turbulent time in office, certainly this year, many would have predicted a move to retirement but that’s not the case at all.
Today Gen Prayut told the Thai press that he wants to remain as PM for another two years and then find a suitable successor. A strange statement, given he could be out of power in next May’s general election. Maybe the Thai leader knows something the rest of the electorate doesn’t know.
“If I am able to remain as the prime minister, I will do so only until 2025. I will do my best and then find a suitable and acceptable successor.”
While the speculation over the 68 year old’s premiership continued over the summer, so too were rumours that he was about to leave the Phalang Pracharat Party to join another political party. That rumour has not gone away.
When asked whether he would join the newly established United Thai Nation Party (UTN), also known as Ruam Thai Sang Chart, Gen Prayut said…
“It should have been clear by now. I simply haven’t spoken about it. I will speak about it later.”
Make of that what you will.
The UTN was founded in March last year by Seksakol Atthawong, a former aide to the Prayut
If Gen Prayut win’s next year’s general election he can only remain in office until 2025 according to a Constitutional Court ruling.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand PM wants to groom successor in two years
VIDEO: Taxi metre rises suspiciously quickly in Bangkok, Thailand
Man wins 144 million baht in Thailand’s lottery
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
Plumber murders and robs Thai woman in Bangkok
Man returns for bag with meth pills he left at restaurant
Porsche sales in Thailand roaring thanks to nation’s entrepreneurs
Overstay crackdown uses facial recognition tech
Father dies trying to save son from teenage gang
Railway bomb kills three in southern Thailand
Restaurant in Japan urges Thai tourists to flush tissues down the toilet
Frenchman arrested for scamming Thai woman out of 2 million baht in Bangkok
CAAT warns Thai VietJet for cancelling three Phuket – Bangkok flights in one day
VIDEO: Harry and Meghan haters out in full force ahead of Netflix series
VIDEO: Policeman fined 500 baht for blocking ambulance in northeast Thailand
Flood warning for 11 southern provinces
Thai immigration reports over 900,000 tourists in Phuket since May
TAT launches luxury travel package to Thailand for rich South Korean tourists
Iran promises Thailand it won’t attack Israeli tourists
New details unfolding over alleged assault by Pattaya loan sharks
‘Pinky’ the alleged Forex 3D scammer released on bail after 3 months behind bars
Thailand’s southern islands are reeling in tourists
North Korea forces citizens to change names for a more idealistic sound
Part one: the most haunted places in Bangkok
Indian pervs arrested after harassing tourist in Mumbai
UK summons Chinese ambassador after BBC journalist arrested covering Covid protests
Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport expects 130,000 daily passengers this month
Motorbike taxi driver wins 12 million baht lottery jackpot in Thailand
Ukraine’s hotline for surrendering Russian soldiers sees 100 enquiries a day
‘Big Joke’ goes back to school to hunt visa crooks
New drug marks major milestone in slowing Alzhemier’s
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Guides7 hours ago
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
-
Crime2 days ago
‘Big Joke’ goes back to school to hunt visa crooks
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Safety systems at Central World found fully functional after fire
-
Thailand5 hours ago
CAAT warns Thai VietJet for cancelling three Phuket – Bangkok flights in one day
-
Phuket3 days ago
Phuket flight cancellation due to earlier cancelled flight, runway maintenance
-
Hot News1 day ago
Sex outside of marriage to carry one year jail sentence in Indonesia
-
Insurgency2 days ago
Insurgent bomb derails train in Songkhla
-
Economy4 days ago
Thai baht soars to six-month high against US dollar