Connect with us

Bangkok

VIDEO: Taxi meter rises suspiciously quickly in Bangkok, Thailand

Published

 on 

Thaiger deals

A passenger of a taxi in Bangkok, Thailand, filmed the meter rising suspiciously quickly and posted it on Twitter, asking netizens, “Is this normal?”

Facebook page “Do you want to be famous? I’ll make you famous return part 5.3” – comrades of citizen journalism in Thailand  – publicised the video on Sunday.

The passenger said they got in the taxi at Don Mueang Airport and the meter had already risen to 347 baht by the time they were approaching the Din Daeng Expressway.

When the female taxi driver saw the passenger filming the meter, she suddenly turned it off, despite having a while to go until they reached their destination, said the passenger.

The passenger paid the expensive bill and said they regretted not asking for a receipt. However, they did note that the taxi’s registration plate started with ‘1มก’ and advised others not to take the expensive taxi if they saw it.

The clip has been sent to both the Department of Transportation and the Airports of Thailand (AOT) but hasn’t elicited any response as of yet.

Taxi drivers in Thailand are required by law to set the price of a journey using the taxi meter. However, taxi drivers in Bangkok often ask the passenger to agree on a higher price before the journey starts – often citing traffic – to avoid using the meter and make more money, hoping that the passenger, especially if they are a tourist, is unaware of the law.

Perhaps the taxi driver in the clip thought that she could doctor the meter to move faster and earn more money without even having to ask for more.

AOT recently reported entering negotiations with Grab to fill taxi shortages at Suvarnabhumi Airport and Don Mueang Airport. Tourists are back in almost full force, yet only 500 of the 2,500 taxis registered at Don Mueang Airport are actually in service, according to President of AOT Nitinai Sirisatthakarn.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Politics5 mins ago

Thailand PM wants to groom successor in two years
Bangkok34 mins ago

VIDEO: Taxi meter rises suspiciously quickly in Bangkok, Thailand
Thailand2 hours ago

Man wins 144 million baht in Thailand’s lottery
Sponsored7 hours ago

Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
Bangkok2 hours ago

Plumber murders and robs Thai woman in Bangkok
Drugs2 hours ago

Man returns for bag with meth pills he left at restaurant
Transport3 hours ago

Porsche sales in Thailand roaring thanks to nation’s entrepreneurs
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Visa3 hours ago

Overstay crackdown uses facial recognition tech
Thailand4 hours ago

Father dies trying to save son from teenage gang
Songkhla4 hours ago

Railway bomb kills three in southern Thailand
Thailand5 hours ago

Restaurant in Japan urges Thai tourists to flush tissues down the toilet
Thailand5 hours ago

Frenchman arrested for scamming Thai woman out of 2 million baht in Bangkok
Thailand6 hours ago

CAAT warns Thai VietJet for cancelling three Phuket – Bangkok flights in one day
Entertainment6 hours ago

VIDEO: Harry and Meghan haters out in full force ahead of Netflix series
Crime6 hours ago

VIDEO: Policeman fined 500 baht for blocking ambulance in northeast Thailand
Weather7 hours ago

Flood warning for 11 southern provinces
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending