Thai PM willing to take part in debate on oath-taking controversy | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Asiaone.com

PM General Prayut Chan-o-cha has indicated his willingness to take part in a parliamentary debate over his oath-taking ceremony, in which he omitted a key sentence.

A date of September 18 is being proposed for the session, according to Energy Minister Sontirat Sontijirawong, this currently being the only date that fits the PM’s busy schedule.

It’s understood the PM has confirmed he will attend in person in order to respond to any questions.

Minister Sonthirat says there will be no judgement made following the debate. He adds that with current parliamentary session ending the next day, he is waiting for a response on Parliament’s schedule to know if the session will take place over more than one day.

SOURCES: ThaiVisa and The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page