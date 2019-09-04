Thai PM willing to take part in debate on oath-taking controversy | The Thaiger

Politics
Thai PM willing to take part in debate on oath-taking controversy
PHOTO: Asiaone.com
PM General Prayut Chan-o-cha has indicated his willingness to take part in a parliamentary debate over his oath-taking ceremony, in which he omitted a key sentence.
A date of September 18 is being proposed for the session, according to Energy Minister Sontirat Sontijirawong, this currently being the only date that fits the PM’s busy schedule.
It’s understood the PM has confirmed he will attend in person in order to respond to any questions.
Minister Sonthirat says there will be no judgement made following the debate. He adds that with current parliamentary session ending the next day, he is waiting for a response on Parliament’s schedule to know if the session will take place over more than one day.
ASEAN
The Thai charm-offensive on the South Korean President
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is inviting South Korean investors to increase their investment and trade with Thailand. The PM says Cabinet will consider offering incentives for South Korean businesses to invest in the country. South Korean President Moon Jae-in capped off an official two day visit to the Kingdom yesterday.
The Thailand-Korea Business Forum was held yesterday in Bangkok with President Moon in attendance along with economic teams from Thailand and South Korea and representatives of 500 private companies.
Speaking at the forum the Thai PM spoke about Thailand 4.0 – the transformation of the country’s economic structure from an agriculture-based economy into a value or digital-based economy. Also about the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) project that was attracting investment from around the world.
According to the Bangkok Post, 400 South Korean companies have invested in Thailand with the trade value between Thailand and South Korea of USD 14-15 billion (428-459 billion baht).
Prayut also spoke about how Thailand could continue to learn from South Korea as they had been able to turn their country from agricultural economy into a manufacturing superpower over a number of decades.
Speaking at the forum President Moon said Thailand is one of the most important trading partners for his government’s New Southern Policy which has been successful in broadening partnerships with south east Asian nations and India. President Moon mentioned specific industries where he saw greater economic partnerships and trade in the future – automation, smart automotive technologies, energy, digital technology – that would assist Thailand to achieve its 4.0 goals.
ASEAN
South Korean President in Thailand to sign trade agreements
PHOTOS: The Nation
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and his wife Naraporn Chan-ocha, have welcomed South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook to Government House in Bangkok this morning in the midst of an official state visit that continues tomorrow.
A government spokesperson says that this was President Moon’s first official visit to Thailand since assuming his post in May 2017 and the first visit by any South Korean president in seven years.
The aim of the visit is to strengthen the strategic partnership with Thailand in accord with Seoul’s New Southern Policy, by which it is seeking more interaction with all counties in Southeast Asia and cooperation with ASEAN.
The two leaders will witness the signing of six agreements and memoranda during Moon’s stay.
SOURCE: The Nation
Politics
PM’s oath-taking ruled unconstitutional
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
The PM’s omission of an important sentence when taking his oath of office has been ruled unconstitutional by Thailand’s ombudsman. The matter is now being referred to the Constitutional Court to rule on whether the government was legally established.
The controversy began on July 16, when PM General Prayuth Chan-o-cha left out a key sentence during his oath-taking ceremony. The sentence refers to an undertaking to uphold the constitution and it’s unclear whether its exclusion was intentional or not.
The PM has continually maintained it’s not a problem, but the ombudsman’s office clearly thinks differently, having made its ruling after complaints from three members of the public.
Parliamentary opposition plans to hold a debate on the controversy and the PM is vowing to defend himself, rather than send a representative.
He has been in power since leading the military coup in 2014, and being re-elected in March of this year. The election was not without controversy, with some speculating that the result was fixed in his favour.
