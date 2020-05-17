Thai PM thanks the 20 billionaires for their support during crisis | The Thaiger

Politics
Thai PM thanks the 20 billionaires for their support during crisis
The Thai PM has offered his “heartfelt thanks” to a list of Thai billionaires he wrote to a month ago seeking their guidance and ideas at the height of the Thai outbreak of the Covid-19 virus. He thanked them in a Facebook post and commented on their willingness to “offer a helping hand”.
“All of them had responded energetically to my call to help people affected by business closures as a direct result of the contagion.”
“The unity, generosity and care of Thai people for their fellow countrymen and others are unique.”
In addition to the 20 billionaires he originally wrote to, the PM says that there were others who volunteered their help, as well as members of the public who did whatever they could to share happiness with others.
He said that what matters was not the not the amount of money or the value of the projects the tycoons became involved in to assist those in difficulty… “but their willingness to ease the hardships of the Thai people at an extremely challenging time.”
Here is the original letter, translated into English, from the Thai PM…
“Thailand is facing a Covid-19 outbreak which is one of the gravest crises the country and the world have seen. The disease has affected both social relationships and the economy at an unprecedented level. Now is the time for Thai people to work together on all levels, especially those who have strong knowledge, abilities and financial resources. This is why I am reaching out to you who are considered the elders of society.
I deeply appreciate that many of you have already helped people in several aspects, but I must ask you to do more. Please use your abilities and resources to help Thai people who are facing one of biggest obstacles in their lives in the fastest and most efficient manner.
I do not ask for donations or handouts, all I ask is to send me details of projects that you are ready to carry out. I also ask that those projects should reach all groups of Thai people and all parts of the country, as well as help them in any aspect of their lives in a tangible way.
I also welcome suggestions as to how the government can help or facilitate those projects so they succeed. I would be highly thankful if you could send me the details by next week.
Please kindly consider my request, and thank you in advance.
General Prayut Chan-o-cha
Prime Minister
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
PM looks for an exit from the Emergency Decree
Deputy PM Wissanu Kreangam says that PM Prayut Chan-O-Cha is ordering an in-depth comparison of the legal measures that can be used to control Covid-19 if the government revokes the state of emergency.
The Emergency Decree, issued back on March 24, gave the PM and the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration extraordinary powers – implementing curfews, travel restrictions, restricting provincial governors from implementing or removing measures for their provinces, specific bans on mass gatherings, fines and prison time for violations, among others.
The current decree is scheduled to end on May 31, two weeks from today.
According to Wissanu, there are several factors the government must consider, in terms of whether or not to continue the emergency decree, besides simple numbers of cases.
He says one of the biggest concerns is that by putting the power back in the hands of governors to fully decide measures in their provinces, the possibility of some governors to be substantially more relaxed with measures for political gain, and for some to be significantly stricter, becomes inevitable. The governors of Chon Buri, which includes Pattaya, and Phuket, whose economies rely almost entirely on tourism, have said that they’d like to seek domestic tourism options open faster due to the high numbers of unemployed in their provinces.
“Another major concern is the ability to properly to manage the situation at a national level, and the legal support to do so under regular laws. This is why the PM has ordered the study to compare the options available.”
He says the legal study of the benefits and liabilities of cancelling or continuing the Emergency Decree will take at least the next week. A final decision, which will need the approval of the National Security Council and the Thai Cabinet, would likely take effect on or around the weekly Cabinet meeting in the last week of this month.
PHOTO: Deputy PM Wissanu Kreangam
PHOTO: Deputy PM Wissanu Kreangam

SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Politics
Four destinations removed from Thailand’s “high risk” list
Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health has removed two countries and two special administrative zones off its list of Covid-19 ‘high-risk’ countries. The destinations include China, South Korea, Hong Kong and Macau.
The announcement was made late yesterday and listed in the Royal Gazette. The announcement mentioned the “effectiveness of those areas in containing the continued spread of the deadly virus”.
On Wednesday, the South Korean embassy in Bangkok called on Thailand to remove South Korea from the list.
“It adds that being left on the list amounts to unfair stigmatisation and does not recognise South Korea’s success at containing the virus.”
“The embassy says removing it from the high risk list does not introduce any new danger for Thailand.”
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Former Thai PM Thaksin says lock-down was not the way to deal with Covid-19
Former, and currently fugitive, PM Thaksin Shinawatra says he believes the lock-down introduced in Thailand to stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus was not the way to go. He maintains current restrictions are hurting the economy and their introduction was a mistake.
Nation Thailand reports that Thaksin was speaking to BBC Thai when he criticised the measures put in place by the current administration. He says he’s been listening to the thoughts of various experts, both medical and academic, and claims many countries don’t understand the virus.
Citing his experience in managing both the SARS and bird flu outbreaks while he was PM from 2003 to 2005, he says the country’s economy should not face such a significant threat as a result of restrictive lock-down policies.
He praised the Pheu Thai party for sending aid to poverty-stricken people in the north-east of the country. During the 2003 SARS outbreak, Thaksin shipped stocks of hand sanitiser to the same region, which is home to his most ardent supporters. He also says that he approves of Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, the former leader of the now defunct Future Forward party, who has donated medical supplies to various hospitals around the country.
Despite his comments, he maintains he doesn’t want to get involved in Thai politics, saying he is simply concerned for the Thai citizens currently suffering financial hardship.
Thaksin has been living in exile since being ousted by a military coup in 2006. In 2008, following a trial “in absentia”, the ruling junta found him guilty of corruption and sentenced him to two years’ imprisonment. The military did much the same by staging another coup when Thaksin’s sister Yingluck Shinawatra was removed from office then tried on charges of corruption in a rice-pledging scheme. Yingluck vanished days before the sentence was handed down and also now lives overseas as fugitive.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
