Thai PM thanks the 20 billionaires for their support during crisis | The Thaiger

The Thai PM has offered his “heartfelt thanks” to a list of Thai billionaires he wrote to a month ago seeking their guidance and ideas at the height of the Thai outbreak of the Covid-19 virus. He thanked them in a Facebook post and commented on their willingness to “offer a helping hand”.

“All of them had responded energetically to my call to help people affected by business closures as a direct result of the contagion.”

“The unity, generosity and care of Thai people for their fellow countrymen and others are unique.”

In addition to the 20 billionaires he originally wrote to, the PM says that there were others who volunteered their help, as well as members of the public who did whatever they could to share happiness with others.

He said that what matters was not the not the amount of money or the value of the projects the tycoons became involved in to assist those in difficulty… “but their willingness to ease the hardships of the Thai people at an extremely challenging time.”

Here is the original letter, translated into English, from the Thai PM…

“Thailand is facing a Covid-19 outbreak which is one of the gravest crises the country and the world have seen. The disease has affected both social relationships and the economy at an unprecedented level. Now is the time for Thai people to work together on all levels, especially those who have strong knowledge, abilities and financial resources. This is why I am reaching out to you who are considered the elders of society.

I deeply appreciate that many of you have already helped people in several aspects, but I must ask you to do more. Please use your abilities and resources to help Thai people who are facing one of biggest obstacles in their lives in the fastest and most efficient manner.

I do not ask for donations or handouts, all I ask is to send me details of projects that you are ready to carry out. I also ask that those projects should reach all groups of Thai people and all parts of the country, as well as help them in any aspect of their lives in a tangible way.

I also welcome suggestions as to how the government can help or facilitate those projects so they succeed. I would be highly thankful if you could send me the details by next week.

Please kindly consider my request, and thank you in advance.

General Prayut Chan-o-cha

Prime Minister

