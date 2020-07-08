Progressive Movement hits back at allegations of donation mismanagement | The Thaiger

Politics
Progressive Movement hits back at allegations of donation mismanagement
Members of the recently formed Progressive Movement have hit out at suggestions that party donations have been mismanaged. The party, rising from the ashes of the now-disbanded Future Forward Party, says the allegations are nothing more than politically-motivated slander. Its critics accuse the Progressive Movement of the misappropriation of more than 7.7 million baht of public funds.
In a statement issued by the party, they say that on May 1 and 2, they held a number of fundraising concerts to support artists and others facing financial hardship as a result of the lock-down. Members say they used party funds and donations to pay for the staging of the events, totalling over 7.7 million baht.
Between May 1 and 3, over 15,000 deposits were made into the bank account of party member Pannika Wanich, formerly the Director of Communications for the Future Forward Party. The Progressive Movement says over 7.5 million baht was dispersed, in over 2,400 transactions, leaving over 222,700 in Ms Pannika’s account. Around 200,000 baht in additional donations came in after the concerts, most of which the party says was spent on providing learning materials for school children and paying the water bills of families in impoverished slum dwellings.
The party confirms that over 222,700 still remains in Ms Pannika’s account and that no funds have ever been used for personal reasons, as its detractors allege. It adds that the names of all those who received donations from the fund have been published on its website, along with a financial report. It also invites anyone with concerns about the potential mismanagement of funds to view the copy of bank transactions it has published on the site.
The party accuses those making the allegations of having no proof to back up their claims, saying it is merely an attempt to stir up public distrust and resentment.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Economy
US ambassador meets deputy PM to discuss Thailand’s “great investment potential”
US Ambassador to Thailand Michael George DeSombre, who raised eyebrows in May when he described the US as “a better friend than China,” has praised the kingdom’s “great investment potential”, highlighting the expansion of current projects and further support for industry as ways to promote further cooperation. Deputy PM Somkid Jatusripitak welcomed the ambassador to the open discussion amongst key trade officials.
The US Ambassador chose not to wear a facemark during the visit.
The DPM and the ambassador discussed cooperation between the 2 nations, to help strengthen the economies of both countries and promote more US investment in Thailand. The ambassador says Thailand has huge potential and suitability for US companies to invest, especially as part of the supply chain of the South East Asia region.
Somkid says DeSombre is enthusiastic about the development of mutual economic relations, revealing that the ambassador proposed ideas on what industries should receive more support from both sides.
The ambassador expressed confidence that Thailand will become a technological hub in the region, with immense growth potential in the manufacturing and service sectors, as well as stock exchanges that could connect to Hong Kong and Shenzhen.
“Thailand provides excellent medical services, an area which could be expanded to reach more clients and patients…. related agencies are ready to develop mutual exchange packages through the Board of Investment, to promote competitiveness and attract investment.”
The DPM said Thailand doesn’t need standalone investment from individual companies, but rather demands investment packages, which the ambassador says he’ll be proposing soon.
Somkid also stressed that he’s still working on the country’s domestic and international economic affairs, while declining to comment regarding the recent political developments in ruliing Palang Pracharath Party.
Thailand’s economic ministers will meet on Friday to discuss 2 main economic packages.
SOURCE: NNTKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Politics
PM to opposition: “Don’t insult my intelligence.”
“The PM emphasised that his government has never approved a project to favour any particular individual or company.”
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha lashed out at some MPs from the opposition Kao Klai party, for what he took as an insult to his and his ministers’ intelligence. When the MPs questioned some Transport Ministry projects, Prayut insisted that all of them were properly vetted and transparently implemented.
“We are no less intelligent than the speaker, so do not insult our intelligence. Public sector projects require a lot of investment, we invest under a public-private-partnership structure. There is a transparent bidding process, and the contracts are then signed in accordance with the law.”
He was apparently referring to remarks made by Surachet Prawinwongvut, a Kao Klai MP, during the third day of the 2021 budget debate. He says he has no personal grudge against Surachet, and emphasised that his government has never approved a project to favour any particular individual or company.
The PM added that he won’t keep responding to questions on similar issues from the opposition, about how the government will use the 400 billion baht fund for economic rehabilitation and whether the funds will be used wisely.
Prayut says his priorities are to build better cooperation between the governmental and private sectors and the public, to ensure the country weathers one of its worst-ever economic crises, and turn it into an opportunity, noting that economies around the world are suffering due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In a related story, the deputy transport minister told Parliament his ministry has allocated 14 billion baht to redevelop 3 airports, specifically 1.6 billion baht for Betong airport in the southern Yala province, 1.1 billion baht for Mae Sot airport at the Burmese border and 5.1 billion for Krabi airport.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Politics
Opposition questions ministry’s plan to buy firefighting helicopters
Thailand’s interior minister yesterday defended his plan to purchase 6 firefighting helicopters, saying the ministry doesn’t have any such helicopters and relies on military choppers to fight wildfires, “which aren’t up to the task”. Anupong Paojinda was responding to an objection raised by the opposition during yesterday’s House debate on the budget bill for the financial year 2021.
“I’m sure those MPs in northern provinces know that the best the military helicopters borrowed for fighting wildfires ever did was carry water to pour on the fires, without sufficient accuracy in target identification.”
Wildfires are common in Thailand’s North, especially during the annual “burning season,” usually February through April, when farmers burn their crop fields in preparation for the next growing season. The minister said up to 6 wildfire-fighting helicopters are needed because they would be used in rotation to allow regular maintenance.
The Pheu Thai Party MP for Chiang Rai said the ministry’s plan to purchase 2 helicopters for fighting wildfires this year, at a cost of 1.8 billion baht, isn’t worth it, as the country already has more than 300 helicopters. The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation plans to buy the 6 helicopters by 2022, an outlay he said is unnecessary and should be scrapped. He says the order was made to help a private company win a lucrative contract at a time when Anupong was serving as the army chief.
Anupong responded that the DDPM is responsible for picking the helicopter supplier via a transparent and accountable bidding process, and that as long as the company that wins the bidding strictly follows the law, there is no problem. He vowed to take legal action against anyone found acting illegally.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Progressive Movement hits back at allegations of donation mismanagement
One drowned, another still missing off Surat Thani
Government defends “monkey business” after PETA call for boycott on Thai coconut products
Medical experts anxious as Hong Kong reports 9 new local cases of Covid-19
Thailand producing over 4 million face masks a day
Massive flash flood brings Pattaya to a crawl
Thai government “more confident” after recent re-openings see no new Covid cases
“Travel bubble” scheme likely to be delayed
Locals not rushing to book Singapore ‘staycations’
Thai teacher gives “ugly” haircut as punishment for student’s long hair
No new cases today- Covid-19 update (July 7)
Future of Bangkok’s iconic Scala cinema building uncertain after closing
The transformation of Thai hotels under the ‘new normal’ – CBRE
Facebook blocks Hong Kong’s user data requests after China’s new security law
Thailand to welcome 1,700 medical tourists starting this month
Today is Asanha Bucha Day – Why is the day special for Thai Buddhists?
Are BTS the world’s biggest band?
Two years ago – remembering Phuket’s Phoenix boat tragedy
Visa amnesty extension for foreigners “being considered”
Alcohol bans tomorrow and Monday in Thailand
Thai nightlife grapples with “new normal”
The timeline of a pandemic – the early days of Covid-19
Finalised “travel bubble” list to be submitted to CCSA
Thailand proposes a 3 phase “travel bubble” strategy
Phuket’s (in)famous “Soi Bangla” district reopens today
Thailand growing more expensive for expats
Old Bangkok market damaged by large fire
Bangkok’s shopping malls struggle under tourist ban, fierce competition
PETA reveals ‘abused’ monkeys used to pick coconuts in Thailand
Thailand gets quarantine “red light” from UK, “green light” from EU
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Events3 days ago
Today is Asanha Bucha Day – Why is the day special for Thai Buddhists?
- Events2 days ago
Two years ago – remembering Phuket’s Phoenix boat tragedy
- Expats4 days ago
Alcohol bans tomorrow and Monday in Thailand
- Business3 days ago
PETA reveals ‘abused’ monkeys used to pick coconuts in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand gets quarantine “red light” from UK, “green light” from EU
- Business4 days ago
Prohibition activist criticises unequal enforcement of Thai alcohol laws
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
The transformation of Thai hotels under the ‘new normal’ – CBRE
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai PM expresses concern over “travel bubbles”