Poll shows most respondents don’t believe Future Forward bribe claims | The Thaiger

Poll shows most respondents don’t believe Future Forward bribe claims
PHOTO: prachatai.com
More than 53% of respondents to a recent poll don’t believe the claim that the Future Forward party made in the days before last week’s parliametrary vote for the PM, that they had been offered millions of baht for their supporting votes.
At the time some Future Forward Ps went public claims they were offered amounts as high as 120 million baht each if they voted for General Prayut Chan-o-cha as the next PM in last Wednesday’s vote.
The NIDA poll (National Institute of Development Administration) surveyed 1,262 people aged 18 and over on June 10 and asked respondents if they believed that someone had tried to bribe Future Forward party MPs.
The poll shows 53.3% of respondents don’t believe the Future Forward party’s claim, whereas 21.7% believe the claim was true, but that the 120 million baht figure was inflated. However, 15.2% of those sampled believe the 120 million baht claim was possible because of the political uncertainty at the time the vote for the PM.
The poll also shows 77.3% want the Future Forward party to produce evidence to support the claims, so legal action may be taken against those who offered the bribe.
Malaysian gay sex video scandal – Cabinet Minister named
Malaysian politics has been thrown into a tizz today as a gay sex video scandal has become the talk of the country.
Muhammad Haziq Abdul Aziz, the senior private secretary to Deputy Primary Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, also named the Malaysian cabinet minister with him in the video and said he was “not fit to be a leader”.
He said in a statement published in The Star…
“I, Haziq Aziz, am making a sworn confession that I am the individual with (the minister) in the video which went viral yesterday. The video was taken without my permission on May 11 during the Sandakan by-election in (his) room at Hotel Four Points.”
“I urge the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate him for corruption. He is not an individual who is qualified to be a leader.”
He published the statement on his Facebook page today.
A government council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam has lodged a police report over the matter.
“I want the police to investigate the authenticity of the videos, who has been spreading the videos, and also the ‘actors’ involved”, adding that their “acting was not very good”.
While not naming names, he told the media that it was clear which politician one of the men in the video resembled.
Meanwhile the Malaysian PM, Dr Mahathir, feined innocence about the entire affair despite the story being front page news and saturating Malaysian social media. Speaking at a media conference this morning…
“I do not know anything. I have just heard, I would have to read up on it.”
Prayut sworn in as 29th Thai PM. Cabinet appointments remain unresolved.
PHOTOS: The Nation
Prayut Chan-o-cha was sworn in as the 29th Thai Prime Minister in a ceremony at Government House yesterday. Key points…
• PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has received royal endorsement as the new prime minister in a ceremony at Government House, a week after winning a vote in Parliament.
• The ceremony was attended by the leaders of the pro-junta coalition and other parliamentary representatives from other parties, with one notable exception, Democrat leader Jurin Laksanawisit.
• Prayut expressed his gratitude to His Majesty the King and promised to maintain high ethical standards and work to serve the public.
• The PM says that the issue of cabinet portfolios had not been discussed yesterday but reiterated that he would have the final say on the composition of his Cabinet.
Earlier yesterday, at a weekly press briefing, Prayut said the discussions on ministerial positions must take into account the appropriateness of the candidates as well as public interest.
“Now we are the elected government, with elected MPs from different parties. We are the government of all Thai people. The policies to be implemented must match the budget in the best interest of the public. It will be decided soon.”
Responding to concerns about the impact of Article 44 on different issues, Prayut tried to reassure the public not to be worried, saying everything would be sorted out before the new government takes office.
Until the new government is sworn in, the acting government will continue to have full authority to carry out the workings of a government.
PM Prayut receives Royal endorsement at Government House, Bangkok
PHOTO: Thai PBS
The newly elected ThaiPM, until now the Prime Minister-elect, has now received royal endorsement from His Majesty the King. The ceremony was held at Government House early this afternoon.
Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngarm says that PM Prayut and existing cabinet ministers from the previous government will attend the ASEAN Summit, scheduled for June 20-23 in Bangkok, because the new cabinet is unlikely to be endorsed before the Summit.
The PM has also been speaking in conciliatory tones earlier today saying that the positions offered to coalition partners will be honoured.
Thai PBS reports that the Prime Minister was in a good mood this morning, smiling as he greeted reporters at Government House in Bangkok. Asked whether he felt excited to receive the Royal Command, he said that “it felt normal, like any other day”.
The ceremony was held in the See Nga Chang room at the Thai Khu Fah building. Representatives of the 18 coalition parties were invited to attend the event, which was broadcast live from 1.20 pm.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
