Poll shows most respondents don’t believe Future Forward bribe claims | The Thaiger

PHOTO: prachatai.com

More than 53% of respondents to a recent poll don’t believe the claim that the Future Forward party made in the days before last week’s parliametrary vote for the PM, that they had been offered millions of baht for their supporting votes.

At the time some Future Forward Ps went public claims they were offered amounts as high as 120 million baht each if they voted for General Prayut Chan-o-cha as the next PM in last Wednesday’s vote.

The NIDA poll (National Institute of Development Administration) surveyed 1,262 people aged 18 and over on June 10 and asked respondents if they believed that someone had tried to bribe Future Forward party MPs.

The poll shows 53.3% of respondents don’t believe the Future Forward party’s claim, whereas 21.7% believe the claim was true, but that the 120 million baht figure was inflated. However, 15.2% of those sampled believe the 120 million baht claim was possible because of the political uncertainty at the time the vote for the PM.

The poll also shows 77.3% want the Future Forward party to produce evidence to support the claims, so legal action may be taken against those who offered the bribe.





. Or .