Police seeking two men over Bang Na gang shooting | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Police seeking two men over Bang Na gang shooting
by Kornkamon Aksorndech – The Nation
Police are seeking the arrest of two men over last Monday’s shooting of a rival gang in Soi Lasalle 19 in Bangkok’s Bang Na district.
Officers say the long-haired suspect, caught on video, is 30 year old Prasertsak Singsopa, and 19 year old Peerapol Poungburi. Their alleged accomplice, 30 year old Jaturong Eiumtuam, turned himself in to police on Tuesday night.
The shooting was at around 5pm on Monday and started when Peerapol, with a 15 year old male passenger, collided on his motorcycle with a gang of 12 rivals with four motorcycles. The two teens were chased and cornered by the rival group who was about to attack them with knives. Peerapol pulled out a gun and shot at the rival group, who hid in a nearby apartment.
The Nation reports that Jaturong rode the motorcycle for Prasertsak to shoot at the apartment, breaking windows, slightly injuring several gang rivals and an apartment maid.
The maid, 39 yer old Pathum Sriprasert, who sustained minor cuts from a broken window, says five youths, three of whom were carrying knives, ran into the building.
“I was in shock,” she said.
SOURCE: The Nation
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Bangkok
Grab motorbike rider gets slashed by ‘win’ driver
PHOTO: Facebook/Ratsita View
A Grab rider had been assaulted by a knife-wielding motorcycle taxi rider in Bangkok. He had his lip slashed in the attack in the Banthat Thong district. He was not armed at the time.
Daily News report that Pathumwan police say the attack occurred on May 12 and investigations are still continuing. The Grab rider has only been able to report where the motorcycle taxi rider was located and was unable to identify his assailant or his motorbike’s registration plate number.
There has been an ongoing ‘turf war’ between the new-tech ‘Grab’ riders and the traditional street corner-dwelling ‘Win’ drivers (motorcycle taxi drivers). Attacks get reported from time to time, usually scuffles when a Grab driver strays into a particular motorcycle gang’s ‘territory’. Attacks on actual passengers is rare.
The Grab rider has thanked people reading his story for their concern.
“Thank you everyone for worrying about me. My phone was broken so I couldn’t reply, but thanks for messages. I was attacked with a knife but I only had my two hands to fight back.”
SOURCES: Daily News
Bangkok
Preparing for the floods and Thailand’s wet season
The current deputy PM and Defense Minister, Prawit Wongsuwan, has instructed administrative, military and police officers to better prepare for flooding in all regions of the country this wet season. The call went out following severe flooding around the capital last Friday afternoon.
Authorities have been instructed to prepare for the prevention and containment of torrential waters, landslides and flooding in major provinces and to help victims promptly and reduce risks of damage to property and danger to lives. Local public health units are to prevent flood-related epidemics, dengue fever and .
Meanwhile, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is coordinating with all communities to conduct surveys on risk areas and set preventive measures for short circuits and road traffic management around construction sites.
Last Friday night Bangkok’s afternoon peak was interrupted by torrential rains causing severe flooding and property damage, including inundated cars. Read the full report HERE.
“The authorities are ensuring that drainage systems, water pumps, water tunnels and canals will be operable to cope with floodwater. The police and military will alleviate traffic congestion caused by flooding, road accidents or vehicles with engine trouble,” according to the BMA.
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand
Bangkok
Spurned, sacked employee goes on 15 month spending spree with stolen credit card
What do you do if you’re fired from your job? Use the bosses company credit card and go on a spending spree. This woman acted criminally, but the company she stole from should be arrested for stupidity!
A 32 year old woman, Thamolwan Konthong, took revenge by stealing her former boss’s credit card and racking up a 6 million baht bill. She was able to live her life of luxury, using the card, for more than a year before it was detected and acted on.
Thamolwan was arrested at a house in Dok Mai sub-district in Bangkok’s Prawet district yesterday. Apart from the arrest, police seized ill-gotten booty they found piled up around the house – gold bars weighing 1.2 kilos, a 30 gram gold necklace, a car, four smartphones, a GoPro camera, 55-inch TV, notebook computer, an amplifier, luxury purses and handbags.
She was belatedly arrested after the owner of the company, where she used to work, filed a complaint with the Economic Crime Suppression Division that a company credit card had been stolen and used without authorisation.
The company owner only realised last month that the credit card had been missing since late 2017! During that time, company accountants thought the boss was using the card to pay the bills to the card issuer, Kasikorn Bank. Thamolwan had been using up the monthly limit of 500,000 baht since late 2017, spending a total of 6 million baht.
According to the bill, she’d visited a gold shop in Samut Prakan more than 50 times, spending 100-200,000 baht at a time on gold ornaments and bars. She also stayed at luxury hotels spending up to 80,000 per night, air travel and smartphones.
