Patong local election may impact Bangla Road nightlife

Photo Courtesy of Phuket news

Patong Municipality has announced a local election set to take place on June 11, which will impact the popular nightlife district of Bangla Road and its surrounding areas.

The election is being held to elect a new representative for Patong Municipality Constituency 3, covering the heart of the bustling tourism town. The need for a new representative arose following the resignation of Patong City Council member Sanakorn Shin, effective April 18.

Wipa Chanthong, Election Director at Patong Municipality, confirmed that only two candidates have been approved to contest the council seat: Siripong Kijdamnern, 47 years old, a resident of Nanai Road, Patong; and Chokchai Sanguanwong, 48 years old, a resident of Phet Kut Road, Patong.

Follow us on :













Under election law, any election, even local council byelections, invokes a ban on the sale of alcohol in the voting district from 6pm the night before the election through to 6pm on election day. However, Patong officials have yet to issue any clarification on whether this will be applied for this local election, given the nature of the area affected, reported Phuket News.

The election notice described the boundary of the election area, which starts along the Patong beachfront and reaches back as far as Nanai Road. The roads to be affected by the election include the road commonly called “Phang Muang Sai Kor Road,” which was renamed Phra Metta Road after its completion in 2014.