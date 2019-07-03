‘No problems’ in the Palang Pracharat Party – Thai PM | The Thaiger

Politics
‘No problems’ in the Palang Pracharat Party – Thai PM
Move on, nothing to see here…
The Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says there is no problem in the Palang Pracharat party which would warrant his intervention.
Asked yesterday by waiting reporters whether he will step in to address conflicts in the coalition alliance, caused by the Palang Pracharat’s ‘Sam Mitr’ faction’, the PM snapped back “What problem? No problem.”
Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda claims he is confident that the PM will be able to solve issues in the party adding that, when the cabinet lineup issue is settled, everyone will start “working for the country and for national interests”.
The Sam Mitr faction has again threatened to take their MPs out of the Palang Pracharat party and are demanding that the party sack party secretary-general Sontirat Sontijirawong, accusing him of being responsible for switching cabinet posts. Sam Mitr had laid claim to cabinet posts but later found that the same Cabinet portfolios had been offered to outside parties whose votes were essential to secure votes for the PM when Parliament sat at the start of June.
Thai PM hints at a ‘solution nobody wanted’ if he can’t solve Cabinet squabbles
Though the aim of the apology was to help mend the ongoing struggles within the Palang Pracharat Party over cabinet positions (let alone the other 19 parties involved in the pro-junta bloc), Prayut also hinted that he wanted things to move forward instead of returning to old problems, “which could lead to a solution nobody wanted”.
But Thai social media, weary of the over three months to form a Cabinet, took Prayut’s reference to an “undesirable solution” as a threat for an impending military coup.
Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, leader of the anti-junta Future Forward Party, and currently suspended from parliament over media-share technicalities, wrote on his Facebook page that the general’s remark worried him.
“It is 97 days after the election and Thailand is yet to have a government,” Thanathorn wrote.
“What’s clear is that we have the same premier, General Prayut, who has just threatened to stage another coup to end the fight for Cabinet seats.”
Thanathorn said Prayut’s message highlighted how the election led to disorder and disarray among politicians, so coups can be seen as a shortcut to “saving the country”.
“While the general is trying to blame the politicians for the ongoing turmoil, it is actually the former junta leader who is benefiting from the chaos.”
Without a government in place, Prayut can continue enjoying his status as chief of the NCPO and the sweeping powers granted to him by Article 44, Thanathorn said.
Pheu Thai Party’s de facto leader Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan sent out a similar message in a Facebook post last night, in which she wrote that the pro-junta bloc had failed to reach an agreement on Cabinet portfolios because they cared only about their personal interests.
Thai PM apologises for weekend bickering from Palang Pracharat factions
The Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has issued an apology and expressed “discomfort” over Palang Pracharat’s internal bickering that has dominated headlines over the weekend.
The Prime Minister returned from the G20 meetings in Japan yesterday.
The former leader of the NCPO, former PM, and now newly selected PM by the new parliament, is pledging to do his best.
The Palang Pracharat Party is a loose coalition of 20 separate parties that has a bare margin to push forward policy in the new parliament. The PM said it was difficult to make everyone happy. But most important was how to make the government credible to the public, he added.
After more than three months the new government doesn’t have a working cabinet although the PM’s comments sound like a prelude to making a final announcement about the make-up of the new Cabinet.
His statement this morning came after the influential so-called Sam Mitr (Three Allies) faction in the party expressed discontent over Cabinet portfolios over the weekend. Its leader, Suriya Juangroongruangkit, had reportedly been allocated the Cabinet post of Industry Minister after a previous agreement that he would head the Energy Ministry.
Suriya had reportedly said last week that he would consider withdrawing from Phalang Pracharat Party and taking some 30 MPs with him if he did not get the Energy seat.
The veteran politician denied the reports on Saturday but other signs still pointed to serious conflict within the party.
Deputy PM expresses ‘regret’ over the brutal attack on political activist ‘Ja New’
Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan has expressed regret over the brutal attack on political activist Sirawith Seritiwat, or Ja New, and ordered the national police chief, Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda, to hold an urgent meeting with the metropolitan police commissioner to discuss the incident and to intensify efforts to track down the perpetrators, as well as the mastermind behind the assault, if there is one.
Thai PBS reports that a Defence Ministry spokesman Lt-Gen Kongcheep Tantrawanich says security authorities have not been idle since the attack, as has been claimed. He maintained that both the military and the police do not tolerate or sanction the use of violence, especially violence directed against those who share opposing political views.
He added that authorities have been instructed to provide security for political activists and to periodically report progress of the investigation into Ja New’s case to avoid political exploitation of the victim.
Meanwhile, Pheu Thai MP Karoon Hosakul has offered a 50,000 baht reward for anyone who can provide information which leads to the arrest of Ja New’s assailants.
The anti-junta activist was attacked by four men in broad daylight on a busy road in Bangkok’s Khlong Sam Wa district on Thursday morning as he was walking to a bus stop. He suffered a broken nose, head injuries and optic nerve damage from being struck repeatedly on the head and face with, what are thought to be, blackjack batons.
